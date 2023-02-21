The Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 1.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vacuum Blood Collection Tube Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Material, By Application, By End-use, By Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422759/?utm_source=GNW

These are used by a variety of end users, including clinics, blood banks, hospitals, pathology labs, outpatient centers, and others, to avoid all types of blood contamination.



The majority of medical equipment used in laboratories is for clinical applications. In order to perform tests on patients, for instance, physicians and nurses utilize tubes to collect blood samples from them. Since they guarantee everyone’s health and safety, hospitals have considerably expanded their usage of disposable vacuum blood collection and transport tubes.



Doctors and nurses can maintain high cleanliness while using these blood collection tubes, which is why they are often selected. The majority of patients are admitted with infectious disorders. Because they work with blood samples all day, nurses are the ones who are most likely to get terrible illnesses. If the blood sample is not treated with all the appropriate care, these infections may rapidly spread.



Nurses and hospital workers may draw blood from patients without coming into touch with the blood with the use of disposable vacuum blood collection tubes. This is a result of the vacuum tubes’ mostly closed condition. The vacuum blood tubes are created using glass or plastic and low pressure. These tubes are lightweight and non-friable. Each of these elements helps to keep the nursing personnel safe.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The majority of industry verticals and the global economy were negatively impacted by the COVID-19 outbreak. The COVID-19 outbreak caused harm to several market categories. The need for vacuum blood collection tubes did, however, increase. Demand is predicted to increase as a consequence of the outbreak. The pandemic raised the requirement for vacuum blood collection tubes. Like every other pandemic ailment, the diagnosis rate increases throughout hospitals. The COVID-19 pandemic has led to considerable expansion of this sector. The pandemic has also made individuals more conscious about their health. Although when they do not have COVID-19, they undergo standard diagnostic procedures to make sure they are in good health.



Market Growth Factors



Increased elderly population



The population’s age 60+ demographic is growing both in size and percentage. There were 1 billion individuals 60 and older in the world in 2019. By 2030, there will be 1.4 billion people on earth, and by 2050, there will be 2.1 billion. This growth is happening at an unprecedented rate and will pick up more speed in the next decades, especially in emerging nations. Growing older has advantages and disadvantages. Primary healthcare and long-term care will be in more demand, necessitating a bigger and better-qualified staff. The market for vacuum blood collection tubes is anticipated to benefit from this.



Increasing incidence of conditions, including cancer, diabetes, and others



The frequency of several deadly illnesses, including cancer, diabetes, and others, is on the increase across the globe. According to the WHO, 8.5% of persons who were 18 years of age or older had diabetes in 2014. A total of 1.5 million fatalities were directly related to diabetes in 2019, and 48% of these deaths occurred in those under the age of 70. Diabetes contributed to an additional 460 000 renal disease deaths, and high blood glucose is responsible for 20% of cardiovascular fatalities. Age-standardized diabetes mortality rates increased by 3% between 2000 and 2019. The diabetes mortality rate rose by 3% in lower-middle-income nations.



Market Restraining Factors



Absence of qualified experts



As a result of the COVID-19 epidemic, laboratories and healthcare systems throughout the globe have been continuously under strain. The lack of manpower has made this worse. Because of the decline in the number of pathologists who are actively practicing throughout the globe, the problem of labor shortages is difficult to solve. Because of this severe absence of supply and demand balance, labs must work harder with fewer resources. Automation may help with this. As a result, market expansion may be limited in the years to come.



Type Outlook



Based on type, the vacuum blood collection tube market is classified into serum separating tubes, plasma separation tubes, EDTA Tubes, rapid serum tubes, coagulation tubes, and others. The EDTA tubes segment is showcasing the promising growth rate during the forecast period in the vacuum blood collection tube market. The usual anticoagulant found in blood collection tubes is EDTA. It is appropriate for the majority of hematological testing because it suppresses clotting by chelating or eliminating calcium from the blood and avoids cell deformation.



Material Outlook



Based on the material, the vacuum blood collection tube market is segmented into glass and PET/Plastic. The PET/plastic segment had the largest revenue share in vacuum blood collection tube market in 2021. The significant benefits provided by plastic tubes, such as reduced exposure to biohazardous material after breakage, better strength to higher centrifugation speeds, lower weight, enhanced shock resistance, and ease of disposal through incineration at a reduced cost, can be credited to the high share of this market. Additionally, the rise might be ascribed to the ability of PET/plastic tubes to store samples for an extended period of time.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the vacuum blood collection tube market is categorized into serology & immunology, regular blood examination, coagulation testing, genetic studies, blood sugar assay, and others. The coagulation tests & Genetic Studies segment acquired the prominent revenue share in 2021. Coagulation tests are utilized to keep track of patients who are taking drugs that interfere with their capacity to clot, including those for cancer, vitamin K insufficiency, liver illness, snakebite venom, blood transfusions, and a lack of fat absorption, among other conditions.



End-Use Outlook



Based on end-use, the vacuum blood collection market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pathology labs, and blood banks. The pathology laboratories procured the highest revenue share in the vacuum blood collection tube market. This is brought on by the high frequency of many illnesses, including hepatitis B, HIV/AIDS, diabetes, cancer, and heart conditions, which all call for different blood tests to determine the severity of the illness. As a result, pathology labs use vacutainers for a variety of tests, which is what drives the segment’s development. The benefits of using vacutainers, such as their ability to collect blood that is of high caliber and reliability, enable testing on a variety of sample types.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the vacuum blood collection tube market is classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. By generating the highest revenue share, the North American region dominated the vacuum blood collection tube market in 2021. The advanced healthcare infrastructure, well-known vacutainer vendors, and strong government backing are all factors in the region’s success. It is considered that a substantial share of the market is to blame for the increased demand for blood in North American economies.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Becton, Dickinson and Company, Cardinal Health, Inc., Sekisui Chemical Co., Ltd., Greiner AG, Hindustan Syringes & Medical Devices Ltd., OÜ InterVacTechnology, Advin Health Care, AdvaCare Pharma, MB Plastic Industries, and CML Biotech (P) Ltd.



