Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2030: Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring

The global market for Glucose Monitoring Devices estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Self-Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR



The Glucose Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.



Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 268 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $13.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $19.2 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic

Growth Drivers in a Nutshell

Recent Market Activity

Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the Years: An Evolutionary Scan

Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period

Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth

Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally

Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country

Global Market Outlook

Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth

Glucose Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth

Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain, Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries

Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring

Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices

Myriad Benefits of CGMs

CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption

Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs

Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems

Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to Dominate Sales

Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment

Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems

Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in Demand

Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems

Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market

Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products

Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market

Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope

Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential

Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases

Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring

Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications

Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion

Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM Devices

Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth

K'Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable

The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care

DIABNEXT CLIPSULIN: World's First A.I Tool for Diabetes

e-mosquito CGM Device

FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System

MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform

The New Handheld RL-BGM Device

TOUCH TG

Pocket-Sized Gadgets

Digital Contact Lenses

Gamification

Leveraging Big Data

Digital Tattoos

OneTouch Verio Flex Monitoring System

Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose Monitoring

The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic

Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing

Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring

EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring

Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit

Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology

GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels

ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes

NoStripT Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips

Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems

Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

