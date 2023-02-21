Glucose Monitoring Devices Global Market to Reach $19.2 Billion by 2030: Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Glucose Monitoring Devices: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Glucose Monitoring Devices estimated at US$13.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Self-Monitoring Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4% CAGR and reach US$11.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Continuous Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 6.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR
The Glucose Monitoring Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 32 Featured) -
- Abbott Diabetes Care, Inc.
- ACON Laboratories, Inc.
- AgaMatrix, Inc.
- Alive Technologies Pty. Ltd.
- ARKRAY, Inc.
- Ascensia Diabetes Care Holdings AG
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Beurer GmbH
- Dexcom, Inc.
- GlySens Inc.
- LifeScan, Inc.
- Medtronic plc
- Nova Biomedical Corporation
- Omron Healthcare Co., Ltd.
- Roche Diagnostics
- Senseonics Holdings, Inc.
- Terumo Corporation
- Trividia Health, Inc.
- Ypsomed Holding AG
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
268
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$13.1 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$19.2 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate
4.9%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Glucose Monitoring Devices: Enabling Easier and Efficient Monitoring of the Global Diabetes Epidemic
- Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
- Recent Market Activity
- Glucose Monitoring Undergoes Notable Transformation over the Years: An Evolutionary Scan
- Evolution of Diabetes Testing over the Years with Key Features in Each Period
- Diabetes Incidence Reaching Epidemic Proportions Worldwide: Foundation for Market Growth
- Diabetes: One of the Leading Causes of Death Globally
- Diabetes Incidence and Prevalence by Region/Country
- Global Market Outlook
- Developed Countries are Dominant Markets, while Developing Countries Spearhead Market Growth
- Glucose Monitoring Devices - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Growing Popularity of Smart, Compact, Digital, Ergonomic, and Wireless Glucose Monitors Drive Healthy Market Growth
- Select Disruptive Glucose Monitors Promising Reduced Pain, Lesser Data Load, and Zero Worries
- Innovative Smart Glucometers for Sugar Monitoring
- Need for Real-Time Glucose Sensing and Monitoring Drive Strong Demand for Minimally-Invasive CGM Devices
- Myriad Benefits of CGMs
- CGM Market Gradually Breaks through Barriers to Adoption
- Intensive Care Units: A Highly Promising Market for CGMs
- Key Challenges Hampering Widespread Adoption of CGM Systems
- Despite Competition from CGM Systems, SGM Devices Continue to Dominate Sales
- Blood Glucose Test Strips: The Largest Segment
- Cost: The Ultimate Factor Favoring Growth in Demand for Blood Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Self-Monitoring/Household Blood Glucose:Sustaining Growth in Demand
- Key Trends in the Glucose Meter/Monitoring Systems
- Smartphone Penetration Favors SMBG Market
- Barriers to Adoption of New Technology in BGM Products
- Accuracy Issues Plague Blood Glucose Meters Market
- Advancements in Glucose Monitoring Devices Offers a New Ray of Hope
- Undiagnosed Diabetes: A Major Healthcare Challenge Offering Huge Untapped Potential
- Undiagnosed Diabetics: More Prone to Cardiovascular Diseases
- Increased Vulnerability of Diabetics to Various Health Complications Drives the Need for Timely Glucose Monitoring
- Non-Insulin-Dependent Diabetes Mellitus (NIDDM) Lead to Cardiovascular Complications
- Higher Risk of Diabetes in the Fast Expanding Aging Population Benefit Market Expansion
- Demographic Statistics of the Global Aging Populace: Unfurling the Market Potential
- Increasing Healthcare Expenditure Boosts Demand for SGM and CGM Devices
- Increasing Obesity Levels Underpins Market Growth
- K'Track: Discreet and Painless Glucose- Monitoring Wearable
- The Sugar iQ App Provide Predictive Diabetes Care
- DIABNEXT CLIPSULIN: World's First A.I Tool for Diabetes
- e-mosquito CGM Device
- FreeStyle Libre Flash Glucose Monitoring System
- MyDario Mobile Data Management Platform
- The New Handheld RL-BGM Device
- TOUCH TG
- Pocket-Sized Gadgets
- Digital Contact Lenses
- Gamification
- Leveraging Big Data
- Digital Tattoos
- OneTouch Verio Flex Monitoring System
- Artificial Pancreas System (APS): The Next Big Thing in Glucose Monitoring
- The First-of-its-Kind Artificial Pancreas by Medtronic
- Non-invasive, Acetone Detecting Breathalyzer for Glucose Testing
- Nanotechnology-based Breathalyzer for Non-Invasive Glucose Monitoring
- EMG 1000: Needle-free Device for Glucose Monitoring
- Glucase: Smartphone Case with Glucose Testing Kit
- Painless Diabetes Monitoring Using NFC Technology
- GlucoSense: Laser Device for Non-invasive Monitoring of Glucose Levels
- ClearPath DS-120: Enabling Early Detection of Diabetes & Prediabetes
- NoStripT Technology: Eliminating Need for Individual Test Strips
- Other Innovative and Advanced Glucose Monitoring Systems
- Notable Early-stage Investigative Glucose Monitoring Devices
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
