The Global Bedroom Linen Market size is expected to reach $40.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

It will make a prominent contribution to its development.



Furthermore, several factors are growing the market that includes the housing business, which fosters the rise in spending of consumers on home furnishing, technological enhancement, and the presence of a wide variety of products of fiber types, fabrics, textiles, styles, and color combinations. The development in the housing sector and the rising urbanization have a positive effect on the market.



The usage of bedroom linen in commercial and residential sectors is anticipated to increase, specifically in developing countries,. This mainly has raised the sales of residence linen products for decoration and relaxation. Additionally, development in the hospitality and tourism industry are resulting in increased demand for bedroom linen.



Opting for the wrong bedsheet can have negative effects on health, body, well-being, by developing itchy skin, infection, dry skin, and other possibilities. So, it’s crucial to choose the most appropriate fabrics for bedsheet as to get a pleasing night’s sleep to enhance the private, social, and professional life. Sheets produced by synthetic fibers are more likely to irritate the skin and can also be the reason for dermatitis and allergies in individuals.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 has had an adverse impact on the economy of the world. The bedroom linen market has also been highly impacted by the effect of COVID-19. The sale of bedroom linen from the offline store has witnessed a huge downfall. The continuous change in lifestyle and loss of jobs is the major reason behind the downfall of sales in the bedroom linen market. Peoples were avoiding the purchase of bedroom linen products and was spending more on essentials. Moreover, due to the government restriction of several regions, shortage of workforce, and lockdown, the manufacturing units of bedroom linen were closed. Thus, the demand for bedroom linen would rise.



Market Growth Factors



Rising urbanization across the globe



Urbanization has accelerated globally in recent years. The process of acity is the process through which more people moving into urban areas. The main cause of urbanisation is migration from rural to urban areas, which expands the size and populace of urban areas. These demographic changes have an impact on other aspects of land use, economic activity, and culture. Urbanization has always been linked to important sociological and economic advancements. For example, residing in an urban region is linked to higher levels of education and literacy, better health, lower fertility, a longer life expectancy, easier access to social services, and expanded opportunities for political and cultural participation. This would result in the growth of bedroom linen market during the projection period.



Rising demand from hospitality industry



Quick globalization, economic growth, improved connectivity, and reach have participated in the growth of hospitality and tourism worldwide. The world has seen a considerable hike in demand for traveling. Furthermore, the fast development of the tourism industry has also pushed the building of new hotels and restaurants. Tourism arises as a major economic sector and a reason for environmental and social change. Tourism and hospitality are connected to each other. The constant demand for travel provides the possibility that the hospitality sector can fulfill the demand and open the opportunity to create a higher impact on the economy. This is increasing demand for bedroom linen and thus boost the growth of the bedroom linen market.



Market Restraining Factors



Numerous obstacles faced by smes hindering the market growth



The main issue faced by small & mid-sized enterprises in the bedroom linen market is the unavailability of financial and logistical resources. It is very hard for SMEs to get skilled workers to manufacture bedroom linen. Due to the unavailability of the workforce at a reasonable wage, regular power cuts, bad transportation facilities, low-grade raw materials, and the unavailability of water resources are creating hurdles in the production of SME enterprises in the bedroom linen market. These hurdles in the development of SMEs will restrict the development of the bedroom linen market in the upcoming years.



Product Outlook



On the basis of the Product, the bedroom linen market is divided into Sheets & Mattress Covers, Blankets/Quilts/Comforters, Pillowcases & Covers, and Others. In 2021, the sheets and mattress cover segment dominated the bedroom linen market with the maximum revenue share. Bedsheets are a necessary part of any bed, offering comfort and warmth to the sleeper. Having the right bed sheet can provide numerous advantages to health and well-being. The market growth is being influenced by the increased desires of household to match the sheets & mattress covers with the room’s designs.



Application Outlook



On the basis of the application, the bedroom linen market is divided into residential and commercial. In 2021, the residential segment procured the promising growth rate in bedroom linen market. As there is a development in the new housing units, the demand for bedroom linen products is also predicted to accelerate. In addition to this, people in developing regions are now enjoying affordability for such products, which is resulting in market growth in this segment.



Distribution Channels Outlook



On the basis of distribution channels, the bedroom linen market is fragmented into offline and online. In 2021, the offline segment held the largest revenue share in the bedroom linen market. The quality of the bedroom linen is an important reason which is affecting the offline sales. Customers prefer to visit the shops and outlets as they do not want to compromise the quality of the products. The offline sale channels has a sales representative in the field who helps to sort the issues of the customer regarding the quality of the products making the sale of the product faster.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the bedroom linen market is analyzed across into North America, Europe, Asia-pacific, and LAMEA. In 2021, the Asia Pacific region dominated the bedroom linen market with the maximum revenue share. The increasing development of the e-commerce industry of the region is the major factor responsible for the growth of the bedroom linen market. Investment in hotels in the Asia Pacific region is continuously rising. With the performance of this region and attaining the profits of pre-pandemic, this region will keep developing, which will positively impact the bedroom linen market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc., Pacific Coast Feather Company (Hollander Sleep Products), Trident Limited, Acton & Acton Limited, American Textile Company, Crane & Canopy, Inc., Boll & Branch LLC, Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, and Beaumont & Brown Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Distribution Channel



• Offline



• Online



By Application



• Commercial



• Residential



By Product



• Sheets & Mattress Covers



• Blankets/Quilts/Comforters



• Pillowcases & Covers



• Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Tempur Sealy International, Inc.



• Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.



• Pacific Coast Feather Company (Hollander Sleep Products)



• Trident Limited



• Acton & Acton Limited



• American Textile Company



• Crane & Canopy, Inc.



• Boll & Branch LLC



• Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC



• Beaumont & Brown Ltd.



