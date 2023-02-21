The Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market size is expected to reach $1.6 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.8% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Tunnel Field Effect Transistor Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By End User, By Product Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422753/?utm_source=GNW

Unlike the traditional MOSFETs, the TFETs switch by modulating quantum tunneling through a barrier instead of modulating thermionic emission over a wall.



Due to this, TFETs are not limited by the thermal Maxwell-Boltzmann tail of carriers, which restricts MOSFET drain current subthreshold swing to around 60 mV/decade of current at room temperature. The device is run by applying gate bias so that electron gathering occurs in the intrinsic region for an n-type TFET. Band-to-band tunneling occurs when the intrinsic region’s conduction band aligns with the P region’s valence band at sufficient gate bias.



Current can flow across the device when electrons from the valence band of the p-type region tunnel into the conduction band of the intrinsic region. As the gate bias decreases, the bands become misaligned, and current can no longer flow. This transistor is built on Si (silicon) and is a three or four-terminal device. The working principle of this transistor is gate-controlled band-to-band tunneling and its basic structure is a gated PIN (Positive- Intrinsic-Negative) diode.



Compared to the MOSFET, it has various advantages, like being apt for low-power applications due to lower outflow current and better immunity to short-channel effects. Also, it has a sub-threshold swing that is not limited to 60mV/decade, more incredible operating speed due to the tunneling, the threshold voltage is much smaller, and the current ratio is low off and higher on/out.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The tunnel field effect transistor market has been majorly affected by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. With governments of several nations imposing and extending lockdowns, production & manufacturing facilities around the world were forced to shut down. Which leads to crisis and unavailability of the workforce. Furthermore, the pandemic outbreak has disrupted the supply chain globally, creating a significant gap in the supply chain. The economic impact of the pandemic has also been disruptive. Major market players operating in the tunnel field effect transistor industry temporarily witnessed a slowdown. This was due to the lack of availability of skilled workers to develop tunnel field effect transistor market solutions, which led to reduced revenues. Although, the market is expected to recover from the pandemic and retain growth at a rapid pace in the projected period.



Market Growth Factors



The growth of the semiconductor industry



The semiconductors’ application is numerous and becoming increasingly essential to daily life. For example, semiconductors are critical components in consumer electronics, including mobile phones & laptops, game consoles, microwaves & refrigerators, and more. They are also essential components of embedded systems, especially small computers, that make it possible to manufacture various products like digital watches, GPS systems, televisions, central heating systems, fitness trackers, and many more. Hence, their utilization in products like mobile phones, microwaves, LEDs, etc., will support the expansion of need of semiconductor, further offering growth prospects to the tunnel field effect transistor market.



Government support through various policies



As semiconductors are utilized in a significant part of all electronic products, growth in the electronic manufacturing sector has also been witnessed during the past few years. Therefore, various nations’ governments are also concentrating on the importance of building an overall semiconductor ecosystem, which can aid in catalyzing the rapidly expanding electronics manufacturing and innovation ecosystem. In addition, governments are also revitalizing domestic manufacturing, which can create good-paying jobs, accelerate future industries, and strengthen the supply chain.



Market Restraining Factors



Nonidealities causing SS degradation



In proper semiconductor materials, the crystal structure has non-uniformities like vacancies, interface states & impurities, including dopants that are added as a part of the desired structure. The primary consequence of these non-uniformities is to add new electron/hole states inside the ideal bandgap, which can weaken the energy filtering that the TFET uses to achieve steep SS. The TFET is more susceptible to trap-induced degradation than the MOSFET if the energy & location of the traps are assumed nearer to N-TFET’s worst-case point, like inside the channel with energy levels 0.1?0.2V below the conduction band. The SS degradation is expected to decrease the tunnel field effect transistor’s utilization and hinder the market growth.



Product Type Outlook



On the basis of product type, the tunnel field effect transistor market is divided into lateral tunneling and vertical tunneling. The vertical segment acquired a significant revenue share in the tunnel field effect the transistor market in 2021. This is because the vertical-mode TFET is provided with an oxide region. The vertical TFET has various advantages, like a steeper subthreshold slope, as the gate voltage controls the tunneling directly. The steep subthreshold slope results in low OFF current and capability for low power operations. These features of the vertical TFET are expected to expand the segment growth.



End-User Outlook



By end-user, the tunnel field effect transistor market is classified into consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, aerospace & defense and others. The consumer electronic segment witnessed the highest revenue share in the tunnel field effect transistor market in 2021. This is due to the use of transistors in semiconductors, which are utilized in almost every electronics product. Consumer electronics like mobile phones, gaming consoles, microwaves, refrigerators and laptops, etc., are all operated using semiconductor components like diodes, transistors and integrated chips.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the tunnel field effect transistor market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia-Pacific region led the tunnel field effect transistor market by generating the maximum revenue share in 2021. This is due to the recent innovation and surge in market demands. There is an extensive development of manufacturing units, increased R&D, and government supports in developed nations in the region. The rising economy, and cost-effective labor, along with the incorporation of advanced technology has led to the growth of the electronic industry. All these factors, combined with the availability of raw materials and equipment, are boosting the market in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Qorvo, Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, ON Semiconductor Corporation, Broadcom, Inc., STMicroelectronics N.V., Advanced Linear Devices, Inc., Axcera, Inc., and Focus Microwaves, Inc.



