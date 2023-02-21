The Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market size is expected to reach $4.4 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 6.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Track Geometry Measurement System Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Component, By Operation, By Railway Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422736/?utm_source=GNW





For example, vehicle and track contact derailments like spreading gauge, rail rollover, and wheel climb are primarily caused by the geometry of the track. Additionally, certain track geometry circumstances can also cause derailments like broken rail, damaged fasteners, and derailments caused by thermal misalignment. Therefore, TGMS gives the primary ability to guarantee that the geometry condition of tracks is within acceptable bounds for safe operations.



Vibrations and the impact of fast trains have a significant impact on track geometry. In addition to the gauge suffering severe wear and tear, the alignment and cross-level are also compromised because of vibrations. This propels the need for predictive track maintenance and as a result due to the increased frequency of checks and the necessity for faster and more accurate measurements, track geometry measurement equipment is increasingly required.



Track geometry mainly focuses on the qualities and interactions of lines, curves, surfaces, and points in a railroad track’s three-dimensional (3D) location. In addition, track design, building, and maintenance measurements are also referred to as track geometry. Track gauge, alignment, height, curvature, and track surface are all governed by regional statutory standards, speed caps, and other laws.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The COVID-19 pandemic negatively affected the track geometry measurement system market. The increasing coronavirus infections globally led to strict social segregation and lockdown measures, which disrupted the supply chain and consequently affected product demand. Many associated industries were impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and subsequently influenced the worst effects on the international economy. Additionally, the closure and reduced personnel working laws slowed down the production and expansion of railway lines. Moreover, the pandemic conditions also decreased logistics capacities. Owing to these factors, the demand for TGMS was also hampered. The gradual reduction in the transportation sector also had a detrimental effect on the expansion of the track geometry measurement system market worldwide.



Market Growth Factors



Rising adoption of contactless TGMS and TGMS in general



The adoption of the contactless TGMS is growing as it can detect more than 50 different kinds of flaws in train tracks. With exceptional efficiency and accuracy, the third rail, gauging, third rail height, and other parameters are measured with the help of contactless optical imaging technology. Additionally, many governmental agencies are spending more money on improving the security of railroad systems. Such improvements are more likely to boost the growth of the track geometry measurement system market.



Growing need for improving the safety of tracks



The railway mode of transportation is one of the most significant modes for goods and passengers worldwide. All industries focus highly on the need for rail transportation’s security and safety. The increased adoption of track geometry measuring systems is anticipated to be majorly driven by the growing requirement for an efficient and effective railroad track management system. Many government authorities are also concentrating on constructing light rail infrastructure, like metro trains, along with expanding the railway networks to connect previously unconnected population centers to meet the escalating need for public transportation in numerous countries. These elements generate a profitable potential for the overall expansion of the track geometry measurement system market.



Market Restraining Factors



Fluctuating prices of TGMS equipment and privatization levels in different nations



A high number of raw materials are needed to build track geometry systems, which are frequently coupled with cutting-edge technologies and modules. For example, measurement carts and surveying equipment are needed for the real-time processing of data and laser precision technologies. However, these items’ costs typically change depending on the local economy. Additionally, the slower rate of infrastructure development in developing and undeveloped nations also influence the pace of TGMS implementation. Hence, all these elements are working together to hamper the growth of the track geometry measurement system market.



Component Outlook



Based on component, the track geometry measurement system market is categorized into hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment garnered the highest revenue share in the track geometry measurement system market in 2021. Lighting equipment, communication equipment, navigation equipment, data storage equipment, camera, sensors, power supply equipment, and other items make up the hardware of TGMS. The hardware makes it possible to automatically analyze data of the actual track state with data obtained from the tracks’ database, generate reports, and make recommendations for controlling and running railway units.



Railway Type Outlook



On the basis of railway type, the track geometry measurement system market is divided into heavy haul railways, high-speed railways, light railways, and mass transit railways. The mass transit segment acquired the largest revenue share in the track geometry measurement system market in 2021. The development of mass transit rail lines is driven by an increase in the demand for precise evaluations of track geometry variables and the ability to identify deviations from the required track geometry. Both new railroad building projects and railroad maintenance can be completed with TGMS.



Operation Outlook



Based on operation, the track geometry measurement system market is segmented into contact and contactless. The contactless segment garnered a remarkable growth rate in the track geometry measurement system market in 2021. A system known as contactless TGMS is used to measure a railway track’s geometry without making any physical contact with the surface. This is accomplished by mounting sensors on a machine that travels along the track. A three-dimensional representation of the track is then created using the sensor data.



Regional Outlook



On the basis of region, the track geometry measurement system market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The Asia Pacific region recorded the largest revenue share in the track geometry measurement system market in 2021. The rising adoption of cutting-edge technology accelerates this region’s expansion. The use of track geometry measurement systems is growing due to the mass transit systems, significant expansion of high-speed railroads in India and China, and various types of railway advancements in the region. Rapid metro rail expansion also promotes regional development.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Siemens AG, Balfour Beatty Plc, Bentley Systems, Inc., Egis Group, Fugro N.V., Trimble, Inc., ENSCO, Inc., E.S.I.M. Group, Plasser & Theurer, and MER MEC S.p.A. (Angel Company).



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Component



• Hardware



• Software



• Services



By Operation



• Contact



• Contactless



By Railway Type



• Mass Transit Railways



• High-Speed Railways



• Heavy Haul Railways



• Light Railways



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Siemens AG



• Balfour Beatty Plc



• Bentley Systems, Inc.



• Egis Group



• Fugro N.V.



• Trimble, Inc.



• ENSCO, Inc.



• E.S.I.M. Group



• Plasser & Theurer



• MER MEC S.p.A. (Angel Company)



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422736/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________