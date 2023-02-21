Global Satellite Transponder Strategic Business Report 2023: Backup Satellites and Transponders Show a Viable Alternate over Standard Insurance

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Satellite Transponder - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Satellite Transponder estimated at US$16.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$22.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Broadcast, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.1% CAGR and reach US$10.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Trunking segment is readjusted to a revised 4.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 3.7% CAGR
The Satellite Transponder market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.5% and 3.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 39 Featured) -
- APT Satellite Company Ltd.
- Arab Satellite Communication Organization
- Eutelsat
- Intelsat SA
- NEC Corporation
- Northrop Grumman Corp.
- Russian Satellite Communications Company
- SES S.A.
- Telesat
- Thales Alenia Space
- XTAR
What`s New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Report Metrics:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|272
|Forecast Period
|2022 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
|$16.5 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$22.5 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|4.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- World Market Trajectories
- Prelude
- Satellite Industry Snapshots
- Recent Market Activity
- Space Technology: How it Impacts Life on Earth
- An Overview of Satellite Communications
- Factors Affecting the Satellite Sector
- Short-Term Market Opportunities
- Key Factors Driving the Market
- STable Economy to Augment Market Demand
- Emerging Markets Witness Strong Demand for Transponders
- Efforts by Emerging Economies to Put Satellites into Orbit
- Satellite Services - The Largest Revenue Contributor
- Broadcasting: The Largest End-Use Application
- Satellite Transponders - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Commercial Services Boost the Satellite Sector
- Strong Demand for Commercial Satellite Transponders on the Cards
- Optimistic Look of Satellite Services Sector Lends Platform for Remote Sensing
- Earth Observation Small Satellites Provide High Resolution Imagery for Immediate Analysis
- Growing Demand for Bigger Satellites to Push Transponders Market
- Increasing Number of Transponders per Satellite - An Emerging Trend
- Ku-band Capacity Transponders Driving the Growth
- Ka-band Vs. Ku-band
- Band Frequency and Spectrum C, Ku and Ka-bands
- Ka-band Vs Ku-band
- Enhanced Compression Technologies to Ease Capacity Pressure
- Satellite Cellular Backhaul Propels Market
- Private Networks Lead Data Market
- Satellite Communication - A Key Market
- ITU's Role in Satellite Industry
- Emerging Trends in Satellite Communications - HTS in GEO, LEO and MEO
- Satellite TV - Driving Satellite Transponders Market
- DTH Market: Major Catalyst for Growth
- 4k Channels to Drive Use of Transponders
- Newer TV Platforms - Effect on the Market
- Digitalization Transforms Satellite Power Amplification Technologies
- Digital Transition Timeline in Major Countries
- Superior Video Codecs Impede Satellite Transponders Market
- Expanding Internet User Base: A Key Driving Force
- Rising Mobile Internet Penetration Bodes Well for Satellite Transponders Market
- In-Flight Entertainment Grows in Prominence - A Commercial Opportunity for Airlines
- Military & Defense: A Key Sector for Satellite Services
- Technological Innovations Propel the Market - Select Recent Innovations
- PERSEUS Pro by V-Nova
- On-Board GPS Transponders for Tracking Small Satellites
- Microwave & Imaging Sub-Systems by Thales
- Voice Represents a Small Segment
- Optimizing Efficiency and Cost Cutting
- Overcoming Overcapacity - A Major Hurdle
- Last Mile Data Sector to Even Out
- Backup Satellites and Transponders Show a Viable Alternate over Standard Insurance
- ISP-to-Backbone Peaks in Several Regions
- Ku-band and Ka-band Satellite Transponders Driving Growth
- Transponder Agreements Key to Fixed Satellite Services (FSS) Revenue Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yux8kz
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment