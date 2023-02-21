Global Human Liver Models Market to 2028: Featuring Ascendance Biotechnology, CN Bio Innovations, Cyfuse Biomedical, Emulate and Organovo Holdings Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Human Liver Models - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Human Liver Models estimated at US$226.9 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$474.3 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Liver Organoids, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.5% CAGR and reach US$250.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liver-On-A-Chip segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $61.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.5% CAGR

The Human Liver Models market in the U.S. is estimated at US$61.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$104.7 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 13.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$69 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured) -

  • Ascendance Biotechnology, Inc.
  • CN Bio Innovations Ltd.
  • Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.
  • Emulate, Inc.
  • Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Human Liver Model Market: Overview
  • Drug Therapies - Cirrhosis & Other Chronic Liver Diseases
  • Advances in Treating Congenital Liver Diseases and Liver Tissue Transplantation
  • Human Liver Models - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9jsu8b-liver?w=12

