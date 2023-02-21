The Global Taste Modulators Market size is expected to reach $2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.0% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Taste Modulators Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Application, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422719/?utm_source=GNW

Additionally, they are known as flavor enhancers or masking agents. They duplicate the flavor but not the caloric content or other negative effects of the original component.



For instance, sweet modulators produce the sweetness of sugar without imitating its negative consequences on blood sugar levels, body weight, or heart health. Bakery, dairy, confectionery, meat, packaged meals, and beverages all use taste modulators. Cakes, energy drinks, fruit juices, milkshakes, candies, and biscuits all include them.



All of these items taste just the same as they would have if they had been sweetened, but they are healthier lower-calorie alternatives. The desire for products that are both healthier and more delicious is growing as people become more aware of the negative consequences of the excessive levels of salt and sugar in processed meals and beverages.



In order to provide healthier, salt- and sugar-free products with the same taste, market companies are using taste modulators. The market will expand as a result of the increasing usage of flavor modulators to maintain market share in the health-conscious consumer sector.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



Because to the COVID-19 outbreak, there has been a negative effect on consumption patterns of processed foods all across the world. This is due to the fact that more people are getting sick from eating these foods. Customer behaviour has been drastically modified, as seen by a decline in the number of individuals visiting retail businesses, as a result of measures including social distancing. As a direct result of this, the demand for plant-based snacks that are also healthful has increased. In addition, the market for taste modulators is hampered as a result of the lockdowns that have been imposed by government entities.



Market Growth Factor



Growing customer demand for low-calorie items with original taste of sugar



The frequency of obesity and diabetes has been rising worldwide. Glycemic load in the diet and sugar-sweetened soft drinks are significant sources of surplus calories. Obesity increases the threat of various diseases—from cancer to type-2 diabetes. Sugar alternatives like high-intensity sweeteners decrease the focus of sucralose while controlling the sweetness intensity. Although, they display bad taste in the finished item. Sweet modulators assist in removing these off-tastes while keeping the low-calorie quantity in food & beverages.



The increasing customer demand in developing countries



With the emergence of urbanization coupled with the rising expendable income of the people, there has been a growing demand in the food & beverages and customer durable segment. The expanding internet penetration and acceleration in e-commerce have further stimulated this demand. Many youngsters are leaning towards purchasing healthier items that are fat-free, low in calories, and sugar-free. The leaning toward these items could be credited to the growing amount of fitness influencers on social media and increasing consciousness about living a healthy lifestyle. The seafood, meat, and dairy sectors also flourish in developing countries.



Market Restraining Factor



Rising customer consciousness about food additives



There are significant health effects of some chemicals that create artificial & natural taste modulators. Some compounds like carvacrol and butyric acid are utilized as artificial taste modulators, which could cause severe health issues. Also, specific toxins exist in natural flavours derived from plants or fruits. Such toxins could be dangerous to the human body and adversely impact a person’s health if not cured properly. NGOs, government bodies, and regulatory authorities are playing a crucial role in increasing customer consciousness regarding the health threats of food additives. These factors become a hindrance to the growth of taste modulators.



Type Outlook



On the basis of type, the taste modulators market is classified into sweet modulators, salt modulators and fat modulators. The salt modulators segment recorded a remarkable revenue share in the taste modulators market in 2021. Salt is one of the essential components of a variety of foods since it serves to accentuate all of the other flavours and maintains their integrity. This makes salt one of the most widely used substances.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the taste modulators market is segmented into food, beverages and pharmaceutical. In 2021, the beverage segment held the highest revenue share in the taste modulators market. There are many different kinds of beverages that are consumed on a regular basis, such as alcoholic beverages, dairy-based beverages, functional beverages, and so on. All of these beverages require sweetness modulators to control the amount of sugar they contain while maintaining their original flavour.



Food Outlook



Under food, the taste modulators market is fragmented into confectionery products, bakery products, dairy products, snacks & savory products, meat products and other food applications. The bakery products segment acquired a significant revenue share in the taste modulators market in 2021. Taste modulators will improve the flavours of baked goods as well as the sweetening systems that are utilised in order to make the products more appealing to customers. It has the ability to cover up any bitter flavours that may be present in added products, vitamins, or nutritional supplements.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the taste modulators market, is analysed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA. In 2021, the North America region led the taste modulators market by generating the maximum revenue share. This can be ascribed to a number of things, one of which being an increased preference among consumers for healthier products. Taste modulators have a significant amount of success in the North American market. An increase in consumer awareness of the need of maintaining a healthy lifestyle is the primary driver propelling the flavour modulators market in North America.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Kerry Group PLC, Carbery Food Ingredients Limited, Ingredion Incorporated, Sensient Technologies Corporation, Symrise AG, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Apura Ingredients, Inc., Cargill, Corporation, Flavorchem corporation and Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Type



• Sweet Modulators



• Salt Modulators



• Fat Modulators



By Application



• Beverages



• Pharmaceuticals



• Food



o Confectionery Products



o Bakery Products



o Dairy Products



o Snacks & Savory Products



o Meat Products



o Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Kerry Group PLC



• Carbery Food Ingredients Limited



• Ingredion Incorporated



• Sensient Technologies Corporation



• Symrise AG



• Archer Daniels Midland Company



• Apura Ingredients, Inc.



• Cargill, Corporation



• Flavorchem corporation



• Angel Yeast Co., Ltd.



Unique Offerings



• Exhaustive coverage



• Highest number of market tables and figures



• Subscription based model available



• Guaranteed best price



• Assured post sales research support with 10% customization free

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422719/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________