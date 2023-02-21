As a reminder, Assure Holdings to Present at Third Annual Winter Wonderland – Best Ideas Virtual Investor Conference on February 21

DENVER, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Assure Holdings Corp. (the “Company” or “Assure”) (NASDAQ: IONM), a provider of intraoperative neuromonitoring (“IONM”) and remote neurology services, has been invited to present at the Third Annual Winter Wonderland – Best Ideas Virtual Investor conference, which is being held virtually on February 21st – 24th, 2023. John Price, Assure’s Chief Financial Officer, will be presenting.



Assure is scheduled to present at 3:30 pm ET on February 21, 2023. Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2952/47644.

About the MicroCap Rodeo Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference

The MicroCap Rodeo is back with its Third Annual Winter Wonderland Best Ideas Conference. This conference is a virtual conference that brings you the top 37 best ideas. Qualified institutional investors recommended each of the 37 companies represented as one of their best ideas. Those of you who attended the 2019 MicroCap Rodeo in Austin, Texas, know that we're focused on alpha.

About Assure Holdings

Assure Holdings Corp. is a best-in-class provider of outsourced intraoperative neuromonitoring and remote neurology services. The Company delivers a turnkey suite of clinical and operational services to support surgeons and medical facilities during invasive procedures that place the nervous system at risk including neurosurgery, spine, cardiovascular, orthopedic and ear, nose and throat surgeries. Assure employs highly trained technologists that provide a direct point of contact in the operating room. Physicians employed through Assure subsidiaries simultaneously monitor the functional integrity of patients’ neural structures throughout the procedure communicating in real-time with the surgeon and technologist. Accredited by The Joint Commission, Assure’s mission is to provide exceptional surgical care and a positive patient experience. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.assureneuromonitoring.com.

