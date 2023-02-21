ING Chauffeured Transportation Expands it's Limo Service in Washington DC

Washington, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington, District of Columbia -

For over 20 years, ING Chauffeured Transportation has been a well-known name in the limousine market in Washington DC. Under the leadership of CEO Ivana Ciric, the company has earned a reputation for providing outstanding service and overcoming any obstacles that may arise, resulting in a loyal 5-star customer base. However, the company has recently broadened its services to include high-end concierge services and global logistics travel management. This development has not only led to a rebranding as ING Chauffeured Transportation Inc, but it has also driven a surge of growth and business.

Since its founding in 1999, the company has been committed to delivering services that distinguish it from its rivals. During that time, ground transportation options in the United States and Washington DC were restricted to the usual options. However, the company realized that the rapidly changing corporate world had unique demands and was devoted to becoming the first US company specialized in international corporate ground transportation in the early 2000s. The firm's success was immediate, and it quickly became the preferred supplier for US and European investment banks.

The world is evolving quickly, and the digital age is at the forefront of a global logistics revolution. Our sector is undergoing a transformation with a growing emphasis on sustainability and environmental influence. The company recognizes that flexibility is essential for success, and it is always evolving to tackle immediate challenges and predict future requirements. With this in mind, they have released an iOS app that can be used by anyone with an iPhone who is searching for a high-end limo service in Washington DC.

In response to their clients' increasing demands for new services, the firm has expanded its offerings to include private air management, high-end event production, and personal concierge services. This growth has allowed the company to become a Global Destination Management Company while still retaining its position as a leader in Corporate Transportation Management.

