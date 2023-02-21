Disinfection Robots Global Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $5.1 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 34.11%

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disinfection Robots Market by Product Type (UV-Disinfection Robot, Hydrogen Peroxide Vaporization Robot, and Others), Technology, End User, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global disinfection robots market size reached US$ 878 Million in 2022. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 5,108 Million by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 34.11% during 2022-2028.

Companies Mentioned

Badger Technologies LLC (Jabil Inc.)

Blue Ocean Robotics

Fetch Robotics Inc (Zebra Technologies Corporation)

Finsen Technologies Ltd.

Omron Corporation

PDI Healthcare Inc.

SESTO Robotics Pte Ltd

Skytron LLC

Taimi Robotics Technology Co. Ltd.

Xenex Disinfection Services Inc.

Disinfection robots are employed for cleaning rooms, spaces and equipment and keeping them hygienic. They prevent the spread of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and aid in improving patient safety and medical service quality.

They are easy to install, convenient to operate, cause minimal errors compared to manual cleaning methods, and allow apparent cost savings by reducing the need for cleaning staff. As a result, disinfection robots are used in shopping malls, theaters, airports, educational institutes, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, and research institutes across the globe.



The rising prevalence of various chronic disorders, coupled with a significant surge in HAIs, represents one of the key factors positively influencing the market. In addition, the increasing awareness among healthcare professionals about the benefits offered by disinfection robots over manual disinfection is providing a thrust to the market growth.

Apart from this, the expansion of hospitals, clinics, surgical centers, and research laboratories is catalyzing the demand for disinfection robots across the globe. Furthermore, there is a rise in the focus of numerous key players on introducing automated and innovative products equipped with advanced features, technologies, and software.

They are also focusing on strategic collaborations with private and public healthcare centers to expand their market reach and increase overall sales. Besides this, the widespread adoption of advanced and well-designed portable robots is offering lucrative growth opportunities to key players.

Additionally, governments of various countries are increasingly investing in the development of healthcare infrastructure, which is propelling the market growth. Moreover, the increasing use of disinfection robots in restaurants and hotels to disinfect the dining area, corridor, and other spaces is strengthening the market growth.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global disinfection robots market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global disinfection robots market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global disinfection robots market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Report Metrics:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 143 Forecast Period 2022 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $878 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $5108 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 34.1% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Disinfection Robots Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 UV-Disinfection Robot

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Hydrogen Peroxide Vaporization Robot (HPV)

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Others

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Fully Autonomous Disinfection Robots

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Semi-Autonomous Disinfection Robots

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Hospitals and Clinics

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Research Institutes

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Others

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region



10 SWOT Analysis



11 Value Chain Analysis



12 Porters Five Forces Analysis



13 Price Analysis



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Market Structure

14.2 Key Players

14.3 Profiles of Key Players

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j3v5lh

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment