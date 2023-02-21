The Global Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market size is expected to reach $325.8 million by 2028, rising at a market growth of 7.2% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Solar Motion Sensor Wall Light Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Sensor Type, By End use, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422697/?utm_source=GNW

These type of wall lights are excellent options to brighten up all the dark corners of commercial or residential properties like driveways, porches, garden paths, fencing, sheds, and more.



Outdoor lightings are also essential for home aesthetics. Ease of usage, use of the right fixtures, and visual impact are three essential things to consider when one sets their outdoor lighting. Motion sensor solar wall lights are quite popular outdoor lights as they add extra security to one’s home. Nowadays, the use of LED solar wall lights is quite common in both commercial and residential places.



These solar wall lights are considered environmentally friendly, cost-effective, and the best possible way to light up one’s outdoor space. The sensitive sensors in these motion sensor wall lights are activated once someone enters its range. It triggers a bright light that will keep intruders away. Solar power has become very famous as a dependable source of lighting.



Various reasons can convince an individual to utilize a solar-powered security light. The valuable characteristics are low cost, long-lasting, eco-friendly, etc., making it suitable for various industries and individuals. Solar lighting products are a green alternative to traditional lighting as they don’t use any power from the grid. Solar motion sensor wall lights are crucial in energy saving and keeping electricity bills low in the commercial and residential sectors. The device will automatically turn on the light when it detects any motion in the darkness or at nighttime and automatically turn it off during day time.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



The outbreak of COVID-19 has majorly affected all businesses globally. The majority of the nations are severely affected by the disease. With various nations’ governments imposing travel bans to limit human movement and suspending the import or export of goods, the pandemic had a negative impact on the economy. A few of the significant challenges faced by the solar industry include the interruption of supplies of components like inverters and panels, joined with the shortage of labor due to the limit in social contact. Various solar-based product investors have put significant investments on hold, further restricting the growth of the solar motion sensor wall light market.



Market Growth Factor



Economical and environment friendly



Solar lights are quite cost-effective, as they require no electricity from the grid, and the panels utilized to power them are very inexpensive. In addition, the user may not need to worry about power outages as these products do not depend on grid electricity. The ability to not rely on the grid for power supply comes in handy during storms or blackouts. Solar motion sensor lights have a built-in solar panel that absorbs the sun’s rays to make the power that recharges the battery. The battery conserves energy and utilizes it at night to power the light, which helps to decrease electricity bills significantly.



Installation for security purposes



Security is a crucial component of solar motion sensor lighting. These lights have a smart control and a solar light-operated power switch. This light-operated power switch is enabled when it detects any motion. This feature secures the home of the user because it triggers an action in less than eight meters and majorly operates in three different modes: active motion sensors, which turns on when it detects any motion but otherwise remains off; active motion sensor, where in normal circumstances light remains dim but brighten ups when motion is detected and passive motion sensors where the lights remain dim throughout the usage.



Market Restraining Factor



Effects on performance due to high temperature



Solar cells are made from semiconductor materials, like the most utilized crystalline silicon. Semiconductors are sensitive to changes in temperature. The open circuit voltage of the solar cells and the power output is hampered as the temperature reaches above the optimum level. The performance can be hindered by temperature change due to increased internal carrier recombination rates caused by the increased carrier concentrations. The operating temperature plays a crucial role in the photovoltaic conversion process. The power output and electrical efficiency of a photovoltaic (PV) module depend directly on the operating temperature.



Application Outlook



By application, the solar motion sensor wall light market is classified into lightning, decoration and security. The lighting segment held the highest revenue share in the solar motion sensor wall light market in 2021. The growth is due to advantages like the latest technology, which aids in cost savings. Numerous light products are produced for lighting application purposes. These motion sensors’ solar lights operate on solar energy and work at their fullest with an efficient solar panel.



Sensor Type Outlook



On the basis of sensor, the solar motion sensor wall light market is divided into passive infrared sensors and microwave radars. The microwave radars segment acquired a significant revenue share in the solar motion sensor wall light market in 2021. This is because these sensors can be utilized in virtually any environment, even in those that are not hospitable to sensors. These sensors work well even in high temperatures where other photo-electric sensors can be damaged.



End use Outlook



Based on the end use, the solar motion sensor wall light market is bifurcated into residential, commercial and others. The residential segment led the solar motion sensor wall light market by generating maximum revenue share in 2021. Their usage for decreasing the expenditure for garden lighting is attributed to the growth. In many nations, governments provide numerous tax benefits for using solar lighting products in residential areas.



Regional Outlook



Region-wise, the solar motion sensor wall light market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North America region generated the maximum revenue share in the solar motion sensor wall light market in 2021. The growth is due to the introduction of many policies in various regional nations, which has increased the adoption of solar lighting products. In addition, there is a rising shift in the residential sectors towards renewable energy sources for power production. Also, many companies are investing in business expansion and launching new products. Hence, the growing adoption of these products is boosting the market’s expansion in the region.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Koninklijke Philips N.V., Lee Valley Tools Ltd., Wentronic GmbH, Safety Inspectors UK Ltd., ARALIA - LYX-luminaires S.a.r.l, CGC Interiors (CGC Group UK Ltd.), Hugo Brennenstuhl GmbH & Co Kommanditgesellschaft, LEDVANCE GmbH (MLS Co., LTD.) and LITOM



