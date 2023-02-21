The Global Smart Shower Market size is expected to reach $1.8 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 9.7% CAGR during the forecast period

New York, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Smart Shower Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report By Application, By Commercial Type, By Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022 - 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06422681/?utm_source=GNW

One may easily gradually turn your home into a smart home by purchasing smart gadgets individually over time.



An electronic device called a "smart shower" is a plumbing fixture that allows you to use a touchpad, your phone, or a voice-activated smart speaker to regulate the temperature, flow rate, and outlet to use. Electronic controls in a smart shower regulate such features as well as provide you with considerably more advanced possibilities. A digital touchpad, a phone, your voice, or a smart speaker may all be used to operate a smart shower.



Additionally, smart showers may contribute to energy-saving plans for smart homes. Users may choose a precise water temperature with the thermostatic valve’s digital temperature controls. Throughout your shower, the temperature will remain precisely where it is, owing to the system’s sensors. When you have a fully integrated smart shower system, you can start the shower from a phone or smart speaker as the user gets out of bed or come home from the gym.



It will then be prepared to enter immediately. Improved safety is one of the key advantages of smart showers, which is achieved by limiting the peak water temperature. You may use less water and energy to heat water while taking showers on average. Set the ideal temperature, flow rate, and duration of your shower in advance. You may take relaxing showers without creating garbage.



COVID-19 Impact Analysis



When the COVID-19 vaccine is distributed, fewer incidences of COVID-19 are anticipated in the future. As a result, businesses that make smart bathrooms are now operating at full capacity. By the beginning of 2022, this is predicted to aid in the market’s recovery. Equipment and machinery manufacturers must concentrate on safeguarding their personnel, operations, and supply networks in order to deal with immediate problems and implement new working procedures once COVID-19 infection instances start to diminish. Due to all of this, the market for smart showers may suffer in the early pandemic months but quickly rebounded after that.



Market Growth Factors



Rising activity in both residential and commercial development



One of the most important factors promoting market growth is the growing rate of commercial and residential commercial operations and their completion in both developed and emerging countries. As people’s affordability and buying power rise, there is a significant rise in the demand for new homes. Additionally, rehabilitation and remodeling projects are becoming increasingly popular throughout developed parts of the globe. Today’s consumers desire to have contemporary, multipurpose bathroom amenities, which is driving up demand for interior design. These are anticipated to drive the market growth of smart showers over the projected period.



Global urbanization is growing rapidly



Urbanization has accelerated globally in recent years. The main cause of urbanization is migration from rural to urban areas, which increases the size and populace of urban areas. These population changes have an impact on other aspects of land use, economic activity, and culture. Urbanization has historically been linked to important social and economic changes. For example, living in an urban region is linked to higher levels of education and literacy, better health, lower fertility, a longer life expectancy, easier access to social services, and expanded opportunities for political and cultural involvement. Therefore, the adoption of smart home automation technology would expand dramatically as a result of this component.



Market Restraining Factors



Limited popularity in water-scarce regions



Water shortage is not unusual, even in nations with ample water resources. It is obvious that climate change, along with human factors, is increasingly depriving children of their right to access safe water and sanitation. This may be because of a number of factors, such as crumbling infrastructure and distribution systems, conflict, contamination, or inadequate management of water resources. Due to this, market growth throughout the forecast period may be hampered.



Application Outlook



Based on application, the smart shower market is divided into commercial and residential. In 2021, the commercial segment reported a significant revenue share in the smart showers market. The high demand for smart bathroom fixtures in hotels and airports is to blame for the segment’s rise. Additionally, due to changing consumer preferences, restaurant chains all over the globe are likely to embrace such items. Commercial establishments put a high priority on the ease and comfort of their visitors and work to provide a magnificent living experience via clever solutions.



Regional Outlook



Based on region, the smart shower market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. The North American region held the largest revenue share in 2021. A significant driver of market growth in the area is the rising prevalence of smart homes and commercial buildings in the US and Canada. The market for smart showers in North America is primarily driven by cutting-edge technology intended to save energy and preserve cleanliness. The rising number of outdated homes in North America encourages the need for home upgrading, which will enhance demand for modern, innovative bathroom fixtures.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Aqualisa Products Limited (Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.), GetHai, Inc., Roca Sanitario, SA (Roca Corporacion Empresarial, SA), Toto Ltd., Lixil Corporation, Kohler Co., Jaquar Group, and Dornbracht Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG.



Scope of the Study



Market Segments covered in the Report:



By Application



• Residential



• Commercial



o Hotels & Restaurants



o Spas & Wellness



o Gyms



o Others



By Geography



• North America



o US



o Canada



o Mexico



o Rest of North America



• Europe



o Germany



o UK



o France



o Russia



o Spain



o Italy



o Rest of Europe



• Asia Pacific



o China



o Japan



o India



o South Korea



o Singapore



o Malaysia



o Rest of Asia Pacific



• LAMEA



o Brazil



o Argentina



o UAE



o Saudi Arabia



o South Africa



o Nigeria



o Rest of LAMEA



Companies Profiled



• Aqualisa Products Limited (Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc.)



• GetHai, Inc.



• Roca Sanitario, SA (Roca Corporacion Empresarial, SA)



• Toto Ltd.



• Lixil Corporation



• Kohler Co.



• Jaquar Group



• Dornbracht Deutschland GmbH & Co. KG



