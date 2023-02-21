Reaching new heights: BrightHR hits mega milestone in Canada

Toronto, ON, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Award-winning smart HR software, BrightHR, has reached a gigantic milestone in Canada with over 6,000 businesses now using their transformative people management tools.

Since launching in Canada just 5 years ago, the company has seen huge uptake and daily usage.

Alan Price, CEO at BrightHR, says “We’re absolutely thrilled to see this scale of growth. Not only is it a credit to our customer loyalty here in Canada, but it also demonstrates the global demand for smart, reliable, HR software.

“To date, managers and staff using BrightHR have logged 4.4 million staff holidays, created 210,000 schedules, and clocked in to work 22.5 million times. We are excited to continue supporting small businesses, helping them save time and money, and allowing them to focus on successfully growing their business.”

Alongside award-winning automated technology, BrightHR also provides employee perks with their free marketplace, BrightExchange.

Ramsey Aburaneh, Head of Digital Growth at BrightHR Canada, says, “With the cost-of-living rising and challenges retaining and recruiting staff, among other obstacles, business owners need to think outside the box. That’s why we launched Bright Exchange, a world first for an HR company.

“It’s no secret that the cost to advertise is rising in 2023, Bright Exchange lets you create an unlimited number of adverts in front of over 65,000 potential users for FREE! Not only does it give clients the opportunity to advertise their products and services, but also share exclusive perks and discounts with each other.”

Labour costs are one of the biggest expenditures for any business owner, and mistakes with staffing issues can prove extremely costly.

BrightHR has a whole suite of tools to help managers navigate the entire employee lifecycle. Seeing the difficulties many businesses were having in a tight recruitment market, last year the company launched their Turbo Talent Navigator, an all-in-one platform designed to help SMEs snatch up top talent.

Ramsey Aburaneh says, “While recruitment is certainly important, retaining employees is key to business success. Training plays a crucial part in ensuring staff are fully equipped to handle an ever-changing world and evolving job needs. Our brand-new online micro-learning platform, BrightLearn, has been designed to educate employers and employees on a wide range of HR topics anytime, anywhere. And as small business champions, we offer this to customers at no extra cost.”

If you have any questions or would like a demo, please contact sally.abu-samra@brighthr.ca

