Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Shareholders of Perella Weinberg Partners, Inc. (PWP) Investigation

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is investigating potential claims on behalf of purchasers of Fintech Acquisition Corporation IV, which merged with Perella Weinberg Partners ("Perella" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: PWP) on June 24, 2021. Such investors who continue to hold to the present are encouraged to obtain additional information and assist the investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pwp.



The investigation concerns whether Fintech Acquisition Corporation IV failed to provide relevant information to its shareholders before the merger.

If you are aware of any facts relating to this investigation or hold Perella shares, you can assist this investigation by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/pwp. You can also contact Peretz Bronstein or his Law Clerk and Clients Relations Manager, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC: 212-697-6484.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. The firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson

212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com



