Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Size to Reach USD 2.60 Billion by 2030, Says The Brainy Insights

Newark, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brainy Insights estimates that the shoulder arthroplasty market will grow the USD 1.52 billion in 2022 and reach USD 2.60 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the growing arthritis burden, the rising ageing population, the rapid success rate, along with the increasing medical infrastructure are propelling the market growth. Further, the rising global diabetic population, improving healthcare infrastructure population, along with several industrial strategic initiatives by top international players are also promoting market growth over the forecast period.



Key Insight of the Shoulder Arthroplasty Market



North America to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



North America is expected to have the largest market share in the shoulder arthroplasty market. Key factors favouring the growth of the shoulder arthroplasty market in North America include the development of various orthopedic surgical devices, an increase in implant products, advances in the healthcare system, and the surge in the adoption of reverse shoulder arthroplasty by surgeons. Further, the growing public-private funding grants and educational awareness initiatives, the rising incidence of degenerative shoulder (glenohumeral) osteoarthritis along with the increasing awareness about the benefits of shoulder replacement surgeries are expected to drive market growth.



The arthritis segment is expected to augment the shoulder arthroplasty market during the forecast period.



The arthritis segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to the increased purchasing power. Further, by 2030, the rotator cuff tear arthropathy segment will likely dominate the market due to the ongoing research into and commercialization of novel rotator cuff injury therapy products. Also, the rotator cuff surgical treatment helps restore the shoulder's function and flexibility and relieves the pain that other treatments can't control. Moreover, rheumatoid arthritis involves the tendons, muscles, joints, ligaments, and fibrous connective tissue and is related to an inflammatory disease that produces inflammation in the body's joints.



The shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices segment market size 0.64 billion in 2022



The shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the increasing healthcare expenditure.



The reverse shoulder arthroplasty segment market size is 0.47 billion in 2022



The reverse shoulder arthroplasty segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rapid rise in research and development activities.



The hospital segment accounted for the largest market share of 38.05% in 2022



The hospital segment held the largest share in the global shoulder arthroplasty market, owing to the increasing demand for efficient and effective surgery with shorter recovery times. Further, the increase in the number of medical tourists due to the rising medical tourism sector is also helping to boost the segment's market growth.



Advancement in market



For example, in July 2021, Stryker Company introduced the Tornier shoulder arthroplasty portfolio & launched a new Tornier Perform Humeral System.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The growing medical infrastructure:



The expansion in purchasing power due to developing healthcare infrastructure is boosting market growth. Further, the increasing focus on cost-efficient products, rising awareness of patient safety along with the growing number of orthopedic centers are propelling the market growth. Additionally, the rising prevalence of rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and osteoarthritis (OA) and the increasing number of trauma cases are anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Restraint: The lack of skilled healthcare workers:



The complications associated with shoulder arthroplasties are expected to restrain the market growth. Further, the lack of professional healthcare workers and the unavailability of proper healthcare infrastructure hamper the market growth. Moreover, the high costs of sophisticated shoulder arthroplasty instruments and the lack of resources in underdeveloped nations are anticipated to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: The increasing technological progress:



Technological advancements, along with the increased knowledge of surgical techniques, are propelling market growth. Further, the rising technological expansions & progress, research activities and implementation procedures, the adaption of sedentary lifestyle modifications, and awareness of physical fitness & health activities are driving factors of the market growth. Additionally, increased purchasing power, along with growing awareness towards treatment, is also helping to boost the market growth during the forecast period.



Some of the major players operating in the shoulder arthroplasty market are:



• BioTek Instruments Inc. (Agilent Technologies Inc.)

• Conmed Corporation

• Exactech Inc.

• Arthrex Inc.

• Limacorporate S.p.A.

• Implantcast GmbH

• DJO Global (Colfax Corporation)

• Kinamed Incorporated

• Integra LifeSciences Corporation

• Smith and Nephew Plc

• Johnson & Johnson

• Stryker Corporation

• Medacta Group

• Zimmer Biomet



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Indication:



• Fracture/Dislocation

• Arthritis

• Hill Sachs Defect

• Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy

• Others



By Device:



• Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices

• Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants

• Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems



By Procedure:



By End-User:



• Hospitals

• Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Orthopedic Centers

• Others



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



