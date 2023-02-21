Crawl Space Encapsulation – Top Contractor in Columbia SC Ensures Easy and Affordable Attic And Crawl Space Solutions

Lugoff, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lugoff, South Carolina -

Attic and Crawl Space Solutions provide crawl space installation, waterproofing, and repair with high-quality services at highly competitive prices.

Attics and crawl spaces play an important part in regulating the thermal condition of a house. When issues are detected, an inspection by a professional is necessary to prevent further damage or risk costly repairs and a decline in the overall health and safety of the building.

When these spaces become damp and musty, they need to be restored by professional contractors trained to carry out attic or crawl space encapsulation and repairs. Lugoff-based Attic And Crawl Space Solutions is a leading contractor with extensive experience in restoring properties and providing effective and affordable solutions to residents of Columbia, SC and its environs.

Encapsulations and foundation repairs are necessary to protect the home from excessive moisture and prevent harmful microbes and fungi from infecting the interior. But they must be done correctly to ensure the structure's overall integrity and keep the home’s interior tightly sealed. However, if the insulation is overly sealed with too many layers of materials, moisture can become trapped between them and encourage fungi growth.

The highly experienced experts from Attic and Crawl Space Solutions are skilled in attic and crawl space insulation, waterproofing, and repair. They are licensed and know how to assess these spaces and recommend the best encapsulation solution to meet any client's needs.

The company’s team of trained experts will install moisture and vapor barriers and ventilation systems to ensure optimum protection and performance. The decades of experience in resolving crawlspace and attic-related issues for residents in Columbia is what separates them from others in the industry.

The company provides various related services besides attic and crawl space encapsulations. They include foundation repairs, maintenance, moisture remediation & drainage, fungi cleaning, termite damage, and water damage repairs. And to ensure home energy efficiency the company's experts also conduct assessments for air sealing, duct sealing, and insulation.

Attic and Crawl Space Solutions is a trusted name with over a decade of providing the best service to its clients. It is a licensed and insured residential builder, accredited by the Building Performance Institute, and certified by EPA as a lead-safe firm.

Experts at the company provide honest assessments and only recommend services and products that are required to solve the issues at hand. Its team of experts has the experience to design a complete crawl space encapsulation system to protect the structural integrity of any property, and the right equipment to do the job.

The company is committed to providing excellent customer service and will respond promptly to inquiries on its contact page or through calls. A site inspection will be scheduled and an assessment report prepared. Based on the assessment, recommendations for the most suitable repairs and remediation will be made considering the client’s needs and budget. They may include moisture & fungi control, energy efficiency, improved indoor air quality, and structural protection.

Attic and Crawl Space issues can lead to greater problems if not addressed on time. The company’s mantra is that every home can have access to high-quality services at affordable prices—it is no surprise that clients speak so highly of Attic and Crawl Space Solutions.

About the Company:

Attic and Crawlspace Solutions are leaders in the restoring properties industry. Its team comprises licensed and experienced professionals with a wealth of knowledge. The company specializes in crawl space encapsulations, vapor barrier installation, attic insulation, home energy audits, and attic dehumidifiers. Attic and Crawl Space Solutions technicians are trained in crawl space installation, crawl space waterproofing, and crawl space repair. They are committed to providing excellent customer service, crawl space expertise, and solutions.

