Propel Acquires BlackGreyGold Advisory and Rebrands as PropelDay

DES MOINES, Iowa, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PropelDay, the leading network and platform for fractional executives, has acquired the fractional chief operating officer (COO) advisory business of Southlake, Texas-based BlackGreyGold Solutions. As a part of the acquisition, Barry Lingelbach and Matthew Hargrove have joined PropelDay as Managing Partners responsible for growing the company's new Fractional COO solutions.

"We are excited to have Barry and Matthew, two highly experienced leaders and operators, join our rapidly growing team of fractional executives," said Gregory Bailey, CEO of PropelDay. "In addition to our fractional chief marketing officer (CMO) solutions, our Fractional COO solutions will be tremendously valuable to business clients by helping them scale and optimize their growth. We're moving forward and expanding how we help businesses grow."

As the company expands beyond Fractional CMOs and expert marketing freelancers, it is also rebranding. Beginning today, the company is known as PropelDay and changes its website address to propelday.com. The new brand name is a nod to the company's tagline and motto - move forward today. And while PropelDay is a new name, the company's mission remains the same - to power innovative growth for its business clients with world-class fractional talent.

"We are excited to join PropelDay as Managing Partners and look forward to working with our team to drive expansion and growth for our customers," said Barry Lingelbach. "Our Fractional COO solutions provide a flexible and cost-effective way for companies needing to improve operations and profitable growth. By leveraging the expertise of a seasoned COO on a part-time basis, businesses can achieve the operational efficiencies and strategic insights they need to thrive in today's competitive marketplace."

ABOUT PROPELDAY

PropelDay is the leading network and platform for fractional executives and expert freelancers serving growth-minded businesses ranging from venture-funded startups to midsize businesses and enterprise customers. PropelDay is a HubSpot Solutions Partner and a ZoomInfo Partner. Learn more and reach out today at propelday.com.

Contact Information:

Gregory Bailey

CEO, PropelDay

news@propelday.com



