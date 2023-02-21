Registration For Roper Technologies Investor Day

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: ROP) today announced the opening of registration for its upcoming investor day, which will be held on March 21, 2023 at The Ritz-Carlton New York, NoMad. The event is scheduled to begin at 8:30 AM ET and conclude at 1:30 PM ET, including a lunch reception hosted by members of Roper Technologies’ leadership team. Instructions for those who would like to attend the event in person or view the live webcast can be found at https://web.cvent.com. An on-demand webcast will be available in the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com.

About Roper Technologies

Roper Technologies is a constituent of the S&P 500 and Fortune 500. Roper has a proven, long-term track record of compounding cash flow and shareholder value. The Company operates market leading businesses that design and develop vertical software and technology enabled products for a variety of defensible niche markets. Roper utilizes a disciplined, analytical, and process-driven approach to redeploy its excess free cash flow toward high-quality acquisitions. Additional information about Roper is available on the Company’s website at www.ropertech.com .