Hammond Power Solutions Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast Notification

GUELPH, Ontario, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) (TSX: HPS.A) today announced that it will release its financial results for the Fourth Quarter and Year ended December 31, 2022 on Tuesday, March 7, 2023 after markets close. Following the release of its financial results, HPS will hold a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time.



The call can be accessed by registration through the participant link below:

Date/Time: March 8, 2023/ 9am ET

Live Call Participant Registration Link:

https://register.vevent.com/regist er/BI40aaa324b9f144589d395f1f3b578cb0

Audio-Only Webcast:

https://edge.m edia-server.com/mmc/p/2ebzn5mo

A webcast replay will be available for 12 months following March 8th.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements that relate to among other things, HPS’ strategies, intentions, plans, beliefs, expectations and estimates, and can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “likely”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “plan”, “objective” and “continue” and words and expressions of similar import. Although HPS believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements.

ABOUT HAMMOND POWER SOLUTIONS INC.

Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (“HPS” or the “Company”) enables electrification through its broad range of dry-type transformers, power quality products and related magnetics. HPS’ standard and custom-designed products are essential and ubiquitous in electrical distribution networks through an extensive range of end-user applications. The Company has manufacturing plants in Canada, the United States (U.S.), Mexico and India and sells its products around the globe. HPS shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and trade under the symbol HPS.A.

Hammond Power Solutions – passionate people energizing a better world



