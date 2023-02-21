K92 Mining Announces Latest High-Grade Gold & Copper Drill Results at Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South; Multiple Dilatant Zones Intersected

Kora South surface drill hole KUDD0035 intersects dilatant zone, recording multiple intersections including 50.05 m at 5.25 g/t gold equivalent (“AuEq”)(2) or 1.60 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag and 2.01% Cu from the K1 Vein, 6.35 m at 12.29 g/t AuEq or 1.81 g/t Au, 483 g/t Ag and 2.77% Cu from the K2 Vein and 6.40 m at 9.00 g/t AuEq or 0.83 g/t Au, 237 g/t Ag and 3.24% Cu from the Kora Link Structure. This represents the first dilatant zone intersected that includes the K1 Vein.

Kora South surface drill hole KUDD0033 intersects dilatant zone, recording multiple intersections including 27.90 m at 10.48 g/t AuEq or 4.65 g/t Au, 76 g/t Ag and 3.03% Cu from the K2 Vein. It is situated ~100 m up-dip from the previously reported hole KUDD0002, which intersected a dilatant zone, recording 35.90 m at 5.98 g/t AuEq.

Judd South surface drill hole KUDD0032 intersects dilatant zone, recording multiple intersections including 30.30 m at 6.13 g/t AuEq or 3.49 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag and 1.43% Cu from the J1 Vein. KUDD0032 is located ~100 m to the north from the previously reported hole KUDD0001, which intersected a dilatant zone of 66.55 m at 5.02 g/t AuEq.

Judd South surface drill hole KUDD0038 intersects dilatant zone, recording multiple intersections including 28.70 m at 4.53 g/t AuEq or 2.85 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag and 0.85% Cu from the J1 Vein. It is located ~100 m up-dip from previously reported drill hole KUDD0001. KUDD0038 also intersected 6.90 m at 18.12 g/t AuEq or 5.86 g/t Au, 111 g/t Ag and 6.77% Cu from the K2 Vein and 14.00 m at 5.49 g/t AuEq or 0.91 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag and 2.58% Cu from the K1 Vein.

Judd surface drill hole KODD0026 records multiple intersections including 5.40 m at 56.76 g/t AuEq or 56.46 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu from the J1 Vein. The intersection is a step-out and is part of the drill program targeting the substantial undrilled target area between the Judd resource estimate and surface within ML150.

Kora underground drill hole KMDD0504 records multiple intersections including 6.12 m at 88.44 g/t AuEq or 88.12 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu from the K1 Vein.



(1) Drill highlights presented above are core lengths (not true widths).



(2) Gold equivalent (AuEq) exploration results are calculated using longer-term commodity prices with a copper price of US$3.75/lb, a silver price of US$20/oz and a gold price of US$1,600/oz.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K92 Mining Inc. (“K92” or the “Company”) (TSX: KNT; OTCQX: KNTNF) is pleased to announce its latest high-grade results from the ongoing surface and underground diamond drilling of the Kora, Kora South, Judd and Judd South deposits in addition to the Kora Northern Deeps target at the Kainantu Gold Mine in Papua New Guinea.

The results for the latest 89 diamond drill holes completed from surface and underground are summarized in the tables below. The results continue to demonstrate the high-grade, continuity and expansion potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems.

Surface drilling focused on southern strike extensions and extending Judd mineralization towards surface, while underground drilling focused on expanding the known Judd mineralization, increasing drill density at Kora and extending mineralization at Kora to the South of the Kora resource. Importantly, all drill holes at Kora-Kora South intersected mineralization, with 13 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 36 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq. At Judd-Judd South, all drill holes intersected mineralization, with 11 intersections exceeding 10 g/t AuEq and 29 intersections exceeding 5 g/t AuEq.

Kora South Drilling Results

At Kora South, the results are highlighted by surface hole KUDD0035 recording multiple intersections including 50.05 m at 1.60 g/t Au, 34 g/t Ag and 2.01% Cu (5.25 g/t AuEq, 31.53 m true width) from the K1 Vein, 6.35 m at 1.81 g/t Au, 483 g/t Ag and 2.77% Cu (12.29 g/t AuEq, 4.00 m true width) from the K2 Vein and 6.40 m at 0.83 g/t Au, 237 g/t Ag and 3.24% Cu (9.00 g/t AuEq, 4.03 m true width) from the Kora Link Structure. KUDD0035 is especially significant as it represents the first dilatant zone to be intersected from the K1 Vein. Previous dilatant zones at Kora South have only been intersected from and between the K2 and K3 Veins.

The latest surface step-out drilling at Kora South intersected mineralization in all holes and recorded multiple dilatant zone intersections. Step-out drill highlights include holes KUDD0033, which also intersected a dilatant zone, recording multiple intersections including: 27.90 m at 4.65 g/t Au, 76 g/t Ag and 3.03% Cu (10.48 g/t AuEq, 19.25 m true width) from the K2 Vein; KUDD0038 recording multiple intersections including 14.00 m at 0.91 g/t Au, 35 g/t Ag and 2.58% Cu (5.49 g/t AuEq, 8.82 m true width) from the K1 Vein and 6.90 m at 5.86 g/t Au, 111 g/t Ag and 6.77% Cu (18.12 g/t AuEq, 4.35 m true width) from the K2 Vein; KUDD0037 recording multiple intersections including: 6.70 m at 5.04 g/t Au, 135 g/t Ag and 6.99% Cu (17.96 g/t AuEq, 4.76 m true width) from the K1 Vein, and; KUDD0039 recording multiple intersections including 6.50 m at 3.32 g/t Au, 103 g/t Ag and 7.76% Cu (17.08 g/t AuEq, 4.81 m true width) from the K2 Vein. We note that within the existing Kora deposit, grade tenor is higher at depth, and drilling is underway to target this area from the southern 1205 Level underground drill drive plus deeper surface drilling.

Judd South Drilling Results

At Judd South, the results are highlighted by hole KUDD0032 recording multiple intersections and a dilatant zone, including 30.30 m at 3.49 g/t Au, 27 g/t Ag and 1.43% Cu (6.13 g/t AuEq, 16.06 m true width) from the J1 Vein. KUDD0032 is located in a cluster of J1 Vein dilatant zone intersections, including previously reported hole KUDD0001 located ~100 m to the north of KUDD0032, which recorded 66.55 m at 3.65 g/t Au, 9 g/t Ag and 0.78% Cu (5.02 g/t AuEq, 43.26 m true width) and KUDD0038, ~100 m up-dip and to the south from hole KUDD0032, which also recorded multiple intersections, including 28.70 m at 2.85 g/t Au, 25 g/t Ag and 0.85% Cu (4.53 g/t AuEq, 18.08 m true width) from the J1 Vein.

Other drill highlights include: KUDD0034 recording multiple intersections including 10.32 m at 9.20 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag and 2.36% Cu (13.36 g/t AuEq, 5.68 m true width) from the J2 Vein; KUDD0033 recording multiple intersections including 1.50 m at 11.03 g/t Au, 18 g/t Ag and 0.03% Cu (11.30 g/t AuEq, 1.04 m true width) from the J2 Vein, and; KUDD0036 recording multiple intersections including 7.70 m at 3.98 g/t Au, 10 g/t Ag and 1.18% Cu (6.01 g/t AuEq, 4.93 m true width) from the J1 Vein. The system remains strong to the south recording solid thicknesses and 52% of all Judd South J1 Vein surface holes have recorded grades exceeding 5 g/t AuEq to date.

Kora Drilling Results

At Kora, underground drilling towards the south is highlighted by holes KMDD0503 recording multiple intersections including 6.63 m at 0.91 g/t Au, 91 g/t Ag and 6.34% Cu (12.21 g/t AuEq, 2.34 m true width) from the K2 Vein and KMDD0511 recording multiple intersections including 12.04 m at 7.20 g/t Au, 28 g/t Ag and 2.22% Cu (11.11 g/t AuEq, 7.34 m true width) from the K2 Vein. These holes extended high-grade mineralization to the south and notably, the holes continue to demonstrate increasing copper grade tenor as drilling approaches the A1 Porphyry target. This has also been observed in Kora South surface holes KUDD0033, KUDD0035, KUDD0037, KUDD0038 and KUDD0039 noted above. Mineralization remains open along strike to the south and at depth, and the Company plans to target both areas from underground via the 1205 Level southern drill drive (Kora South) and once the twin incline development progresses closer to the Kora resource (Kora Deeps, targeting 2Q 2023).

Underground drilling in the central and northern areas of Kora continue to record high-grade intersections, highlighted by holes KMDD0504 recording multiple intersections including: 6.12 m at 88.12 g/t Au, 5 g/t Ag and 0.16% Cu (88.44 g/t AuEq, 4.87 m true width) from the K1 Vein; KMDD0499 recording multiple intersections including 6.23 m at 13.93 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.13% Cu (14.18 g/t AuEq, 4.60 m true width) from the K1 Vein, and; KMDD0506 recording multiple intersections including 3.45 m at 15.79 g/t Au, 3 g/t Ag and 0.41% Cu (16.48 g/t AuEq, 3.20 m true width) from the K1 Vein.

Other underground drill highlights include KMDD0519 recording multiple intersections including: 5.30 m at 13.49 g/t Au, 30 g/t Ag and 0.61% Cu (14.84 g/t AuEq, 4.65 m true width) from the K2 Vein; KMDD0516 recording multiple intersections including 4.15 m at 8.83 g/t Au, 39 g/t Ag and 1.82% Cu (12.24 g/t AuEq, 3.30 m true width) from the K2 Vein, and; KMDD0515 recording multiple intersections including 8.30 m at 8.61 g/t Au, 19 g/t Ag and 0.51% Cu (9.67 g/t AuEq, 7.83 m true width) from the K2 Vein.

Judd Drilling Results

At Judd, underground and surface drilling continue to demonstrate high-grade and expansion potential with the known deposit open along strike in both directions, up-dip and down-dip. To date, four known veins have been recorded at Judd, with the J1 Vein being the most productive, and similar vein orientation and quartz-sulphide Au-Cu-Ag mineralization as Kora.

The drill results are highlighted by surface hole KODD0026 recording multiple intersections including 5.40 m at 56.46 g/t Au, 2 g/t Ag and 0.17% Cu (56.76 g/t AuEq, 3.46 m true width) from the J1 Vein. KODD0026 demonstrates the strong potential for high grade mineralization to extend up-dip from the Judd resource estimate towards surface. This substantial area is largely untested and is a key focus of our surface drilling program.

Underground drilling to the south and down-dip encountered multiple high-grade intersections with highlights including: JDD0163 recording multiple intersections including 4.06 m at 14.27 g/t Au, 65 g/t Ag and 0.90% Cu (16.53 g/t AuEq, 2.80 m true width) from the J1 Vein; JDD0159 recording multiple intersections including 2.49 m at 6.62 g/t Au, 32 g/t Ag and 1.91% Cu (10.08 g/t AuEq, 1.40 m true width) from the J1 Vein, and; JDD0172 recording multiple intersections including 10.90 m at 6.06 g/t Au, 16 g/t Ag and 0.73% Cu (7.43 g/t AuEq, 4.74 m true width) from the J1 Vein.

Other drill highlights include KODD0020 recording multiple intersections including 16.65 m at 6.92 g/t Au, 4 g/t Ag and 0.33% Cu (7.49 g/t AuEq, 9.66 m true width) from the J1 Vein, and underground hole JDD0170 recording multiple intersections including 3.15 m at 10.10 g/t Au, 12 g/t Ag and 1.12% Cu (12.05 g/t AuEq, 2.09 m true width) from the J1 Vein. These results continue to demonstrate that the vein system remains open at depth, to surface and along strike.

Figures

Long sections of K1, K2 and J1 showing the location of the latest drill holes are provided in Figures 1, 2 and 3, respectively. A long section showing Kora drilling to date is provided in Figure 4. A long section showing Judd drilling to date is provided in Figure 5. Core photographs of drill hole KMDD0504 is provided in Figure 6, KUDD0035 in Figure 7 and KUDD0032 in Figure 8.

John Lewins, K92 Chief Executive Officer and Director, stated, “The drill results continue to demonstrate the significant resource growth potential of the Kora-Kora South and Judd-Judd South vein systems as shown by multiple high-grade gold and copper intersections at significant thickness.

The most recent results have certainly enhanced our understanding of the dilatant zones with 5 dilatant intersections recorded from surface drilling, including KUDD0035 recording 50.05 m at 5.25 g/t AuEq from the K1 Vein and KUDD0033 recording 27.90 m at 10.48 g/t AuEq from the K2 Vein, and KUDD0038 recording 14.00 m at 5.49 g/t AuEq from the K1 Vein at Kora South, plus KUDD0032 recording 30.30 m at 6.13 g/t AuEq from the J1 Vein, and KUDD0038 recording 28.70 m at 4.53 g/t AuEq from the J1 Vein at Judd South. Dilatant zones have the potential to be a significant endowment multiplier due to their thickness being several times greater than the vein system thickness average.

The results have also significantly expanded the known deposit dimensions at Judd-Judd South, documenting multiple high-grade intersections. In addition to the highlights noted above, highlights include: KODD0026 recording 5.40 m at 56.76 g/t AuEq from the J1 Vein, JDD0163 recording 4.06 m at 16.53 g/t AuEq from the J1 Vein, JDD0172 recording 10.90 m at 7.43 g/t AuEq from the J1 Vein and KODD0020 recording 16.65 m at 7.49 g/t AuEq from the J1 Vein. Judd South has demonstrated a very strong hit rate to date, with 52% of surface holes drilled exceeding 5 g/t AuEq and at solid thickness. It is important to note that high-grade mineralization at Judd was encountered from underground development in 3Q 2020 and has only been a recent exploration focus. We see significant expansion potential along strike, at depth and towards surface.

Also, we are pleased with the results at Kora, highlighted by hole KMDD0504 recording 6.12 m at 88.44 g/t AuEq from the K1 Vein. Over the next few months, the twin incline, which is currently advancing ahead of budget, will be in position for drilling to target Kora Deeps, the down-dip extension of Kora, which we see as a high-potential target area.

We have almost completed a new drill cuddy at the southern extent of the 1205 level development, which is located in our Exploration Lease 470, approximately 125 metres to the south of the previously most southerly drill cuddy and almost 200 metres along strike from the Mining Lease 150 boundary. This will allow us to further ramp-up drilling to the south from underground. We plan to continue the development of 1205 to the south to allow additional drill cuddies to be developed, enabling us to further increase the number of underground drill rigs operating in EL 470 targeting Kora South and Judd South from underground.

Lastly, porphyry exploration drilling is planned to commence shortly at A1, our top porphyry target.”

Table 1

Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Kora Underground Diamond Drilling

Hole ID From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) True width

(m) Gold g/t Silver g/t Copper % Gold Eq

g/t Lode KMDD0496 265.90 268.45 2.55 0.70 0.64 6 1.18 2.61 KFW Including 265.90 266.40 0.50 0.14 1.40 10 1.54 3.99 Including 266.40 267.00 0.60 0.16 0.09 4 0.46 0.88 Including 267.00 267.85 0.85 0.23 0.63 4 1.20 2.60 Including 267.85 268.45 0.60 0.16 0.59 8 1.60 3.25 KMDD0496 361.00 364.65 3.65 1.05 1.56 10 1.01 3.30 K1 Including 361.00 361.55 0.55 0.16 0.54 20 2.61 4.98 Including 361.55 362.30 0.75 0.22 6.50 7 0.39 7.22 Including 362.30 362.90 0.60 0.17 0.21 3 0.06 0.34 Including 362.90 363.70 0.80 0.23 0.17 9 0.78 1.53 Including 363.70 364.65 0.95 0.27 0.28 11 1.36 2.61 KMDD0497 113.39 125.30 11.91 2.13 0.25 4 0.36 0.88 K1 Including 113.39 113.74 0.35 0.06 1.15 8 0.40 1.89 Including 113.74 114.37 0.63 0.11 0.87 9 0.24 1.37 Including 114.37 115.00 0.63 0.11 0.34 2 0.05 0.44 Including 115.00 116.30 1.30 0.23 0.23 5 0.24 0.67 Including 116.30 116.90 0.60 0.11 0.15 2 0.07 0.28 Including 116.90 118.00 1.10 0.20 0.14 3 0.17 0.44 Including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.18 0.09 2 0.05 0.19 Including 119.00 119.58 0.58 0.10 0.08 3 0.13 0.33 Including 119.58 120.00 0.42 0.08 0.41 8 1.32 2.63 Including 120.00 120.90 0.90 0.16 0.22 9 0.82 1.64 Including 120.90 122.00 1.10 0.20 0.24 1 0.05 0.33 Including 122.00 123.06 1.06 0.19 0.20 3 0.14 0.46 Including 123.06 123.70 0.64 0.11 0.07 4 0.64 1.14 Including 123.70 124.45 0.75 0.13 0.15 8 1.32 2.37 Including 124.45 125.30 0.85 0.15 0.09 4 0.56 1.04 KMDD0497 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.18 1.13 1 0.01 1.16 Including 145.00 146.00 1.00 0.18 1.13 1 0.01 1.16 KMDD0497 196.40 197.51 1.11 0.20 0.89 119 8.02 15.24 Including 196.40 197.00 0.60 0.11 1.04 111 6.75 13.26 Including 197.00 197.51 0.51 0.09 0.72 128 9.51 17.58 KMDD0497 203.26 203.70 0.44 0.08 0.22 20 2.24 4.06 Including 203.26 203.70 0.44 0.08 0.22 20 2.24 4.07 KMDD0497 226.50 238.00 11.50 2.06 0.81 54 3.15 6.54 K2 Including 226.50 227.60 1.10 0.20 1.46 24 4.33 8.71 Including 227.60 228.50 0.90 0.16 0.92 46 4.22 8.26 Including 228.50 229.41 0.91 0.16 0.60 71 6.24 11.49 Including 229.41 230.11 0.70 0.13 0.13 10 0.93 1.74 Including 230.11 230.90 0.79 0.14 0.12 12 2.23 3.85 Including 230.90 231.74 0.84 0.15 0.01 4 0.55 0.94 Including 231.74 232.70 0.96 0.17 1.87 35 3.72 8.27 Including 232.70 234.04 1.34 0.24 0.97 29 0.99 2.92 Including 234.04 235.00 0.96 0.17 0.71 85 3.81 7.88 Including 235.00 236.00 1.00 0.18 0.93 144 4.08 9.27 Including 236.00 237.00 1.00 0.18 1.24 142 5.44 11.74 Including 237.00 238.00 1.00 0.18 0.23 27 1.05 2.26 KMDD0497 251.10 252.48 1.38 0.25 0.23 24 2.68 4.83 Including 251.10 252.48 1.38 0.25 0.23 24 2.68 4.83 KMDD0497 256.10 257.28 1.18 0.21 2.46 35 0.50 3.70 Including 256.10 257.28 1.18 0.21 2.46 35 0.50 3.70 KMDD0498 258.00 259.90 1.90 0.11 2.59 9 0.77 3.94 Including 258.00 259.10 1.10 0.06 1.20 4 0.03 1.31 Including 259.10 259.52 0.42 0.02 0.05 1 0.02 0.09 Including 259.52 259.90 0.38 0.02 9.40 30 3.72 15.74 KMDD0498 372.13 372.80 0.67 0.04 0.81 50 5.82 10.77 Including 372.13 372.80 0.67 0.04 0.81 50 5.82 10.76 KMDD0498 424.90 456.70 31.80 1.86 2.46 39 1.53 5.40 K1 Including 424.90 426.00 1.10 0.06 0.64 14 1.01 2.44 Including 426.00 427.00 1.00 0.06 1.40 49 2.42 5.90 Including 427.00 427.68 0.68 0.04 0.89 77 3.12 6.85 Including 427.68 429.14 1.46 0.09 1.49 68 9.71 17.92 Including 429.14 430.00 0.86 0.05 0.61 27 2.19 4.45 Including 430.00 431.30 1.30 0.08 0.17 4 0.14 0.44 Including 431.30 432.00 0.70 0.04 0.05 1 0.02 0.09 Including 432.00 432.30 0.30 0.02 0.14 3 0.17 0.45 Including 432.30 433.00 0.70 0.04 1.01 8 0.47 1.86 Including 433.00 433.90 0.90 0.05 0.59 16 1.30 2.87 Including 433.90 435.00 1.10 0.06 0.12 9 1.10 1.99 Including 435.00 436.00 1.00 0.06 0.18 2 0.02 0.24 Including 436.00 437.20 1.20 0.07 0.01 2 0.02 0.06 Including 437.20 437.60 0.40 0.02 0.28 14 0.35 1.02 Including 437.60 438.00 0.40 0.02 0.03 2 0.03 0.10 Including 438.00 439.00 1.00 0.06 0.33 22 0.39 1.22 Including 439.00 440.00 1.00 0.06 0.20 34 0.69 1.73 Including 440.00 441.00 1.00 0.06 0.05 6 0.08 0.25 Including 441.00 441.80 0.80 0.05 0.08 27 0.20 0.73 Including 441.80 443.12 1.32 0.08 0.16 2 0.01 0.21 Including 443.12 444.00 0.88 0.05 0.25 1 0.01 0.27 Including 444.00 445.00 1.00 0.06 0.07 1 0.01 0.09 Including 445.00 445.96 0.96 0.06 0.79 3 0.05 0.91 Including 445.96 447.00 1.04 0.06 0.64 6 0.06 0.80 Including 447.00 448.00 1.00 0.06 1.09 31 0.53 2.32 Including 448.00 448.90 0.90 0.05 1.99 14 0.26 2.58 Including 448.90 449.90 1.00 0.06 31.59 227 3.42 39.92 Including 449.90 451.00 1.10 0.06 8.68 80 4.38 16.70 Including 451.00 451.90 0.90 0.05 1.75 46 1.02 3.97 Including 451.90 453.00 1.10 0.06 1.52 47 1.48 4.48 Including 453.00 453.70 0.70 0.04 0.41 25 0.33 1.25 Including 453.70 454.45 0.75 0.04 3.58 203 0.60 7.08 Including 454.45 455.65 1.20 0.07 8.85 114 5.54 19.17 Including 455.65 456.00 0.35 0.02 13.26 141 5.81 24.34 Including 456.00 456.70 0.70 0.04 3.78 51 2.09 7.77 KMDD0498 465.93 468.00 2.07 0.12 1.00 46 1.30 3.66 Including 465.93 467.00 1.07 0.06 1.42 41 1.01 3.55 Including 467.00 468.00 1.00 0.06 0.56 51 1.60 3.77 KMDD0498 479.00 484.90 5.90 0.35 0.96 28 0.58 2.24 Including 479.00 480.00 1.00 0.06 1.02 15 0.09 1.36 Including 480.00 481.00 1.00 0.06 0.23 5 0.05 0.37 Including 481.00 481.95 0.95 0.06 0.48 16 0.10 0.85 Including 481.95 482.50 0.55 0.03 0.42 22 0.24 1.08 Including 482.50 483.00 0.50 0.03 1.33 51 1.35 4.13 Including 483.00 483.40 0.40 0.02 1.65 68 1.65 5.14 Including 483.40 484.90 1.50 0.09 1.61 43 1.15 3.99 KMDD0499 54.89 61.12 6.23 4.60 13.93 3 0.13 14.18 K1 Including 54.89 55.76 0.87 0.64 82.00 5 0.23 82.43 Including 55.76 56.60 0.84 0.62 14.70 3 0.06 14.84 Including 56.60 57.70 1.10 0.81 0.65 3 0.17 0.97 Including 57.70 58.17 0.47 0.35 1.97 2 0.02 2.03 Including 58.17 58.67 0.50 0.37 0.16 1 0.02 0.20 Including 58.67 59.60 0.93 0.69 0.79 2 0.05 0.89 Including 59.60 60.12 0.52 0.38 0.32 1 0.04 0.39 Including 60.12 60.62 0.50 0.37 0.32 2 0.07 0.46 Including 60.62 61.12 0.50 0.37 0.64 4 0.45 1.41 KMDD0499 130.43 132.84 2.41 1.80 0.60 12 0.89 2.18 K2 Including 130.43 131.00 0.57 0.43 1.05 4 0.22 1.45 Including 131.00 132.00 1.00 0.75 0.05 2 0.07 0.19 Including 132.00 132.84 0.84 0.63 0.94 30 2.33 5.05 KMDD0500 89.42 92.90 3.48 1.30 1.86 12 3.04 6.89 KFW Including 89.42 90.52 1.10 0.41 0.66 26 6.90 12.06 Including 90.52 91.15 0.63 0.24 0.59 14 3.88 6.99 Including 91.15 91.90 0.75 0.28 0.24 4 0.39 0.92 Including 91.90 92.90 1.00 0.37 5.19 3 0.23 5.59 KMDD0500 99.00 109.00 10.00 3.70 4.88 20 2.37 8.93 K1 Including 99.00 100.00 1.00 0.37 2.42 2 0.04 2.51 Including 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.37 4.40 8 0.12 4.69 Including 101.00 102.00 1.00 0.37 2.24 7 0.48 3.10 Including 102.00 102.65 0.65 0.24 7.50 13 4.62 15.07 Including 102.65 103.00 0.35 0.13 13.50 12 0.35 14.21 Including 103.00 103.83 0.83 0.31 26.41 16 0.25 27.00 Including 103.83 104.64 0.81 0.30 2.92 23 2.51 7.23 Including 104.64 105.90 1.26 0.47 0.19 6 0.80 1.54 Including 105.90 106.89 0.99 0.37 1.56 101 12.34 22.62 Including 106.89 108.00 1.11 0.41 3.43 18 2.31 7.36 Including 108.00 109.00 1.00 0.37 0.26 14 1.89 3.47 KMDD0500 151.67 167.75 16.08 5.90 0.66 23 3.70 6.88 K2

(terminated early in mineralization) Including 151.67 152.12 0.45 0.17 0.36 22 5.08 8.78 Including 152.12 153.00 0.88 0.32 0.23 28 4.37 7.58 Including 153.00 153.50 0.50 0.18 0.68 52 15.26 25.80 Including 153.50 154.50 1.00 0.37 0.17 9 1.29 2.36 Including 154.50 155.00 0.50 0.18 0.06 2 0.03 0.13 Including 155.00 155.50 0.50 0.18 0.02 2 0.03 0.09 Including 155.50 156.62 1.12 0.41 0.18 8 2.24 3.88 Including 156.62 158.00 1.38 0.51 0.34 15 4.96 8.48 Including 158.00 159.95 1.95 0.72 1.02 38 11.40 19.78 Including 159.95 161.00 1.05 0.39 0.21 2 0.06 0.34 Including 161.00 163.90 2.90 1.06 0.12 3 0.14 0.38 Including 163.90 165.10 1.20 0.44 4.57 125 8.81 20.26 Including 165.10 165.90 0.80 0.29 0.28 33 1.37 2.90 Including 165.90 167.75 1.85 0.68 0.37 4 0.36 0.99 KMDD0501 80.41 84.25 3.84 1.80 8.54 3 0.04 8.64 K1 Including 80.41 80.90 0.49 0.23 40.53 3 0.04 40.63 Including 80.90 81.60 0.70 0.33 9.11 5 0.12 9.36 Including 81.60 82.23 0.63 0.30 0.92 3 0.01 0.98 Including 82.23 83.00 0.77 0.36 6.61 2 0.01 6.65 Including 83.00 83.82 0.82 0.38 0.24 1 0.01 0.27 Including 83.82 84.25 0.43 0.20 1.58 2 0.05 1.69 KMDD0501 179.76 184.73 4.97 2.39 1.00 7 0.13 1.30 K2 Including 179.76 180.40 0.64 0.31 0.51 6 0.04 0.65 Including 180.40 181.10 0.70 0.34 3.41 27 0.15 3.98 Including 181.10 181.80 0.70 0.34 0.30 5 0.07 0.48 Including 181.80 182.48 0.68 0.33 0.17 3 0.21 0.55 Including 182.48 183.00 0.52 0.25 0.02 3 0.25 0.45 Including 183.00 183.60 0.60 0.29 0.05 2 0.07 0.19 Including 183.60 183.93 0.33 0.16 0.20 1 0.03 0.26 Including 183.93 184.45 0.52 0.25 2.30 3 0.09 2.49 Including 184.45 184.73 0.28 0.13 2.23 4 0.42 2.95 KMDD0502 63.75 71.95 8.20 5.17 2.44 4 0.18 2.78 K1 Including 63.75 65.30 1.55 0.98 2.12 3 0.08 2.28 Including 65.30 66.44 1.14 0.72 8.79 2 0.05 8.90 Including 66.44 67.10 0.66 0.42 2.74 3 0.04 2.84 Including 67.10 67.60 0.50 0.32 1.80 1 0.01 1.82 Including 67.60 68.00 0.40 0.25 1.60 1 0.01 1.63 Including 68.00 68.80 0.80 0.50 0.44 3 0.07 0.59 Including 68.80 69.35 0.55 0.35 1.19 3 0.06 1.32 Including 69.35 70.45 1.10 0.69 0.40 5 0.22 0.81 Including 70.45 71.00 0.55 0.35 1.88 6 0.49 2.75 Including 71.00 71.95 0.95 0.60 0.88 7 0.73 2.14 KMDD0502 145.85 150.80 4.95 3.12 0.29 2 0.22 0.67 K2 Including 145.85 146.50 0.65 0.41 0.27 2 0.92 1.78 Including 146.50 147.20 0.70 0.44 0.14 3 0.26 0.59 Including 147.20 148.00 0.80 0.50 0.08 2 0.06 0.20 Including 148.00 148.80 0.80 0.50 0.15 2 0.21 0.51 Including 148.80 149.50 0.70 0.44 0.23 1 0.02 0.28 Including 149.50 150.20 0.70 0.44 0.44 2 0.05 0.54 Including 150.20 150.80 0.60 0.38 0.85 2 0.04 0.94 KMDD0503 133.10 139.73 6.63 2.34 0.91 91 6.34 12.21 K2 Including 133.10 133.38 0.28 0.10 0.56 19 5.54 9.68 Including 133.38 133.57 0.19 0.07 0.18 12 2.66 4.59 Including 133.57 134.40 0.83 0.29 0.16 11 2.60 4.46 Including 134.40 135.20 0.80 0.28 0.64 45 11.47 19.59 Including 135.20 136.00 0.80 0.28 0.34 9 1.43 2.74 Including 136.00 136.90 0.90 0.32 1.28 26 5.67 10.69 Including 136.90 137.33 0.43 0.15 0.14 2 0.36 0.74 Including 137.33 137.78 0.45 0.16 3.84 549 8.00 23.53 Including 137.78 138.35 0.57 0.20 1.45 185 18.25 33.04 Including 138.35 138.70 0.35 0.12 2.69 455 15.63 33.45 Including 138.70 139.73 1.03 0.36 0.20 10 2.68 4.62 KMDD0504 51.00 57.12 6.12 4.87 88.12 5 0.16 88.44 K1 Including 51.00 51.62 0.62 0.49 5.46 5 0.25 5.93 Including 51.62 52.14 0.52 0.41 441.00 6 0.07 441.19 Including 52.14 52.57 0.43 0.34 679.20 4 0.03 679.30 Including 52.57 53.00 0.43 0.34 5.32 1 0.10 5.49 Including 53.00 53.82 0.82 0.65 1.67 1 0.11 1.85 Including 53.82 54.21 0.39 0.31 0.51 1 0.02 0.55 Including 54.21 54.54 0.33 0.26 0.32 2 0.16 0.60 Including 54.54 55.00 0.46 0.37 0.43 3 0.30 0.95 Including 55.00 56.00 1.00 0.80 0.19 1 0.17 0.48 Including 56.00 56.70 0.70 0.56 4.31 8 0.29 4.88 Including 56.70 57.12 0.42 0.33 17.06 24 0.22 17.71 KMDD0504 121.00 126.00 5.00 4.01 0.26 4 0.21 0.65 K2 Including 121.00 121.39 0.39 0.31 0.14 2 0.10 0.32 Including 121.39 122.00 0.61 0.49 0.37 13 0.14 0.76 Including 122.00 122.43 0.43 0.34 0.32 2 0.10 0.50 Including 122.43 123.00 0.57 0.46 0.85 13 0.45 1.73 Including 123.00 124.40 1.40 1.12 0.12 1 0.07 0.24 Including 124.40 125.00 0.60 0.48 0.10 1 0.37 0.70 Including 125.00 126.00 1.00 0.80 0.15 1 0.33 0.70 KMDD0505 48.04 52.40 4.36 3.88 1.84 4 0.15 2.13 K1 Including 48.04 48.27 0.23 0.20 2.53 3 0.22 2.92 Including 48.27 48.63 0.36 0.32 7.33 6 0.17 7.67 Including 48.63 49.05 0.42 0.37 1.40 8 0.74 2.69 Including 49.05 49.30 0.25 0.22 0.43 4 0.14 0.70 Including 49.30 50.30 1.00 0.89 0.17 1 0.05 0.26 Including 50.30 50.90 0.60 0.53 2.93 2 0.05 3.03 Including 50.90 51.15 0.25 0.22 3.01 10 0.09 3.28 Including 51.15 51.75 0.60 0.53 0.53 2 0.02 0.58 Including 51.75 52.00 0.25 0.22 1.47 1 0.04 1.55 Including 52.00 52.40 0.40 0.36 1.86 12 0.23 2.39 KMDD0505 114.45 116.11 1.66 1.48 1.79 5 0.82 3.17 K2 Including 114.45 115.00 0.55 0.49 2.54 2 0.39 3.19 Including 115.00 115.47 0.47 0.42 2.45 4 0.28 2.96 Including 115.47 115.73 0.26 0.23 0.22 1 0.01 0.25 Including 115.73 115.94 0.21 0.19 0.85 4 0.41 1.55 Including 115.94 116.11 0.17 0.15 1.07 22 5.42 10.04 KMDD0505 137.54 138.40 0.86 0.77 10.51 5 0.42 11.25 K2HW Including 137.54 137.80 0.26 0.23 34.58 10 0.82 36.02 Including 137.80 138.40 0.60 0.54 0.08 3 0.24 0.50 KMDD0506 45.55 49.00 3.45 3.20 15.79 3 0.41 16.48 K1 Including 45.55 46.42 0.87 0.81 6.72 2 0.03 6.80 Including 46.42 48.00 1.58 1.46 29.36 5 0.82 30.74 Including 48.00 49.00 1.00 0.93 2.25 2 0.07 2.38 KMDD0506 105.40 110.00 4.60 4.25 1.43 6 0.55 2.39 K2 Including 105.40 106.40 1.00 0.92 3.42 21 1.04 5.36 Including 106.40 107.40 1.00 0.92 0.16 1 0.01 0.19 Including 107.40 108.20 0.80 0.74 2.13 1 0.04 2.21 Including 108.20 109.20 1.00 0.92 0.56 3 0.77 1.83 Including 109.20 110.00 0.80 0.74 0.92 5 0.86 2.36 KMDD0506 130.00 133.85 3.85 3.55 0.72 8 0.50 1.62 K2HW Including 130.00 130.40 0.40 0.37 2.32 16 1.36 4.70 Including 130.40 131.40 1.00 0.92 1.25 14 0.96 2.96 Including 131.40 132.10 0.70 0.65 0.18 2 0.11 0.39 Including 132.10 133.10 1.00 0.92 0.16 2 0.03 0.23 Including 133.10 133.85 0.75 0.69 0.42 10 0.42 1.22 KMDD0507 356.90 373.00 16.10 4.54 0.30 10 1.87 3.42 K2 Including 356.90 357.25 0.35 0.10 0.02 15 4.76 7.84 Including 357.25 357.70 0.45 0.13 0.03 2 0.28 0.50 Including 357.70 358.10 0.40 0.11 0.02 2 0.10 0.21 Including 358.10 358.40 0.30 0.08 0.06 2 0.05 0.16 Including 358.40 358.70 0.30 0.08 0.07 1 0.11 0.27 Including 358.70 359.11 0.41 0.12 0.03 1 0.33 0.58 Including 359.11 359.50 0.39 0.11 0.02 3 0.69 1.17 Including 359.50 359.93 0.43 0.12 0.78 3 0.37 1.40 Including 359.93 360.48 0.55 0.16 1.06 62 5.68 10.94 Including 360.48 360.90 0.42 0.12 0.47 8 0.67 1.64 Including 360.90 361.50 0.60 0.17 0.14 4 1.28 2.24 Including 361.50 361.88 0.38 0.11 0.73 27 2.23 4.65 Including 361.88 362.50 0.62 0.17 0.29 6 1.39 2.60 Including 362.50 363.20 0.70 0.20 0.31 9 1.79 3.30 Including 363.20 363.58 0.38 0.11 0.19 3 0.51 1.05 Including 363.58 364.00 0.42 0.12 0.09 4 0.32 0.66 Including 364.00 364.36 0.36 0.10 0.12 1 0.42 0.81 Including 364.36 364.68 0.32 0.09 0.07 3 0.14 0.34 Including 364.68 365.13 0.45 0.13 0.14 3 0.38 0.78 Including 365.13 365.49 0.36 0.10 0.07 2 0.20 0.41 Including 365.49 365.80 0.31 0.09 0.11 4 0.42 0.84 Including 365.80 366.20 0.40 0.11 0.16 3 0.49 0.98 Including 366.20 366.86 0.66 0.19 0.22 5 0.42 0.95 Including 366.86 367.38 0.52 0.15 0.36 7 0.45 1.17 Including 367.38 368.00 0.62 0.17 1.46 41 6.04 11.66 Including 368.00 368.34 0.34 0.10 1.02 31 2.76 5.83 Including 368.34 368.50 0.16 0.05 0.05 5 0.56 1.01 Including 368.50 369.00 0.50 0.14 0.03 4 0.33 0.62 Including 369.00 369.60 0.60 0.17 0.01 2 0.14 0.27 Including 369.60 370.18 0.58 0.16 0.01 3 0.15 0.28 Including 370.18 371.20 1.02 0.29 0.22 12 3.13 5.39 Including 371.20 371.70 0.50 0.14 0.13 6 8.36 13.61 Including 371.70 372.51 0.81 0.23 0.74 16 6.65 11.61 Including 372.51 373.00 0.49 0.14 0.01 2 2.24 3.63 KMDD0508 99.00 108.04 9.04 7.44 2.13 3 0.12 2.36 K1 Including 99.00 99.30 0.30 0.25 9.16 4 0.28 9.66 Including 99.30 100.00 0.70 0.58 1.05 2 0.10 1.23 Including 100.00 101.00 1.00 0.82 1.24 2 0.07 1.38 Including 101.00 102.12 1.12 0.92 2.32 5 0.02 2.41 Including 102.12 103.00 0.88 0.72 2.16 4 0.27 2.64 Including 103.00 104.00 1.00 0.82 0.05 2 0.20 0.40 Including 104.00 105.00 1.00 0.82 0.36 2 0.27 0.81 Including 105.00 106.06 1.06 0.87 0.39 1 0.03 0.46 Including 106.06 106.49 0.43 0.35 4.31 5 0.03 4.42 Including 106.49 106.82 0.33 0.27 1.37 2 0.01 1.42 Including 106.82 107.20 0.38 0.31 0.82 5 0.02 0.92 Including 107.20 108.04 0.84 0.69 7.85 5 0.04 7.98 KMDD0508 117.00 130.00 13.00 10.74 4.30 14 0.50 5.28 K2 Including 117.00 118.00 1.00 0.83 1.02 2 0.07 1.16 Including 118.00 119.00 1.00 0.83 3.80 14 0.24 4.36 Including 119.00 119.38 0.38 0.31 0.33 8 0.21 0.76 Including 119.38 119.80 0.42 0.35 1.74 21 0.26 2.42 Including 119.80 120.28 0.48 0.40 2.68 23 0.18 3.25 Including 120.28 121.00 0.72 0.59 4.57 28 0.09 5.07 Including 121.00 122.00 1.00 0.83 13.65 18 0.18 14.16 Including 122.00 122.40 0.40 0.33 3.13 14 0.07 3.42 Including 122.40 123.00 0.60 0.50 6.66 19 0.19 7.20 Including 123.00 124.00 1.00 0.83 1.04 5 0.09 1.25 Including 124.00 124.50 0.50 0.41 4.84 7 0.09 5.06 Including 124.50 125.60 1.10 0.91 7.64 1 0.05 7.73 Including 125.60 126.00 0.40 0.33 5.44 12 0.37 6.18 Including 126.00 127.50 1.50 1.24 3.77 21 2.24 7.62 Including 127.50 128.00 0.50 0.41 9.27 15 0.45 10.18 Including 128.00 129.00 1.00 0.83 0.32 14 1.12 2.29 KMDD0509 63.70 67.80 4.10 2.60 7.89 2 0.08 8.04 K1



(terminated early in mineralization) Including 63.70 64.46 0.76 0.48 35.68 2 0.21 36.04 Including 64.46 64.75 0.29 0.18 0.85 1 0.05 0.94 Including 64.75 65.10 0.35 0.22 7.30 5 0.21 7.70 Including 65.10 65.60 0.50 0.32 0.47 1 0.04 0.55 Including 65.60 66.16 0.56 0.36 0.66 1 0.03 0.72 Including 66.16 66.44 0.28 0.18 0.81 1 0.01 0.84 Including 66.44 67.30 0.86 0.55 1.24 2 0.02 1.30 Including 67.30 67.80 0.50 0.32 1.10 1 0.01 1.13 KMDD0510 297.00 298.05 1.05 0.30 0.77 4 1.12 2.62 Including 297.00 297.25 0.25 0.07 0.33 11 4.61 7.86 Including 297.25 297.60 0.35 0.10 0.03 2 0.04 0.11 Including 297.60 298.05 0.45 0.13 1.58 2 0.02 1.64 KMDD0510 308.00 313.00 5.00 1.43 0.43 3 0.47 1.22 Including 308.00 309.00 1.00 0.29 1.47 2 0.01 1.51 Including 309.00 310.00 1.00 0.29 0.29 3 0.18 0.62 Including 310.00 311.00 1.00 0.29 0.08 1 0.02 0.12 Including 311.00 311.40 0.40 0.11 0.06 2 0.38 0.70 Including 311.40 311.90 0.50 0.14 0.27 11 2.71 4.75 Including 311.90 313.00 1.10 0.31 0.13 4 0.59 1.12 KMDD0510 319.30 338.70 19.40 5.47 0.21 10 0.75 1.54 K2 Including 319.30 319.70 0.40 0.11 0.25 7 0.98 1.91 Including 319.70 320.30 0.60 0.17 0.47 5 0.17 0.81 Including 320.30 321.00 0.70 0.20 0.28 86 7.92 14.06 Including 321.00 322.00 1.00 0.28 0.16 7 0.32 0.77 Including 322.00 323.00 1.00 0.28 0.10 4 0.08 0.29 Including 323.00 323.80 0.80 0.23 0.14 5 0.16 0.46 Including 323.80 324.80 1.00 0.28 0.19 1 0.01 0.22 Including 324.80 325.50 0.70 0.20 0.18 1 0.01 0.21 Including 325.50 326.20 0.70 0.20 0.24 1 0.01 0.26 Including 326.20 326.90 0.70 0.20 0.13 2 0.01 0.18 Including 326.90 328.00 1.10 0.31 0.11 3 0.01 0.16 Including 328.00 329.00 1.00 0.28 0.04 2 0.02 0.10 Including 329.00 330.00 1.00 0.28 0.12 1 0.01 0.15 Including 330.00 331.00 1.00 0.28 0.09 2 0.02 0.14 Including 331.00 331.60 0.60 0.17 0.33 6 0.27 0.84 Including 331.60 332.50 0.90 0.25 0.14 1 0.01 0.17 Including 332.50 333.50 1.00 0.28 0.89 11 0.24 1.42 Including 333.50 334.40 0.90 0.25 0.06 6 0.47 0.89 Including 334.40 334.90 0.50 0.14 0.04 4 0.20 0.41 Including 334.90 335.80 0.90 0.25 0.09 6 0.69 1.27 Including 335.80 336.90 1.10 0.31 0.12 17 1.15 2.18 Including 336.90 338.00 1.10 0.31 0.07 15 1.53 2.70 Including 338.00 338.70 0.70 0.20 0.91 46 4.89 9.33 KMDD0511 59.90 71.94 12.04 7.34 7.20 28 2.22 11.11 K2 Including 59.90 61.90 2.00 1.22 2.42 1 0.21 2.77 Including 61.90 63.70 1.80 1.10 0.38 2 0.41 1.07 Including 63.70 65.70 2.00 1.22 12.90 83 5.50 22.76 Including 65.70 67.10 1.40 0.85 1.63 6 0.51 2.52 Including 67.10 67.60 0.50 0.30 34.27 91 4.21 42.16 Including 67.60 68.50 0.90 0.55 22.42 56 5.31 31.63 Including 68.50 69.44 0.94 0.57 6.32 15 2.00 9.71 Including 69.44 70.20 0.76 0.46 0.33 6 0.92 1.89 Including 70.20 70.83 0.63 0.38 0.39 9 0.75 1.71 Including 70.83 71.40 0.57 0.35 9.61 47 3.41 15.67 Including 71.40 71.94 0.54 0.33 7.14 26 3.65 13.32 KMDD0514 10.55 11.30 0.75 0.70 0.01 3 3.01 4.87 Including 10.55 11.30 0.75 0.70 0.01 3 3.01 4.88 KMDD0514 18.00 20.40 2.40 2.25 1.39 10 1.55 4.00 Including 18.00 19.00 1.00 0.94 1.92 13 1.01 3.70 Including 19.00 20.40 1.40 1.31 1.01 7 1.94 4.21 KMDD0514 32.10 33.10 1.00 0.94 1.63 1 0.01 1.66 Including 32.10 33.10 1.00 0.94 1.63 1 0.01 1.66 KMDD0514 46.10 49.85 3.75 3.52 0.96 25 3.33 6.61 K2 Including 46.10 48.80 2.70 2.53 0.45 26 3.28 6.04 Including 48.80 49.85 1.05 0.99 2.26 23 3.47 8.11 KMDD0514 53.00 57.50 4.50 4.22 3.20 33 2.12 7.01 K2HW Including 53.00 54.50 1.50 1.41 0.31 31 1.27 2.73 Including 54.50 56.00 1.50 1.41 8.29 51 3.42 14.41 Including 56.00 57.00 1.00 0.94 1.25 14 2.00 4.64 Including 57.00 57.50 0.50 0.47 0.47 21 1.02 2.37 KMDD0514 60.50 62.10 1.60 1.50 1.54 63 0.81 3.63 Including 60.50 62.10 1.60 1.50 1.54 63 0.81 3.63 KMDD0514 72.80 76.10 3.30 3.10 0.88 46 0.93 2.95 K3 Including 72.80 74.10 1.30 1.22 1.25 36 0.15 1.94 Including 74.10 75.80 1.70 1.60 0.64 60 1.37 3.58 Including 75.80 76.10 0.30 0.28 0.62 15 1.82 3.73 KMDD0515 88.00 92.32 4.32 4.07 4.57 2 0.20 4.92 K1 Including 88.00 88.60 0.60 0.57 3.68 2 0.05 3.78 Including 88.60 89.20 0.60 0.57 0.58 1 0.02 0.62 Including 89.20 89.82 0.62 0.58 0.15 1 0.02 0.19 Including 89.82 90.21 0.39 0.37 37.30 5 0.09 37.50 Including 90.21 90.68 0.47 0.44 4.09 3 0.31 4.63 Including 90.68 90.96 0.28 0.26 0.84 2 0.32 1.38 Including 90.96 91.25 0.29 0.27 1.04 1 0.29 1.51 Including 91.25 92.32 1.07 1.01 0.08 2 0.45 0.82 KMDD0515 104.50 112.80 8.30 7.83 8.61 19 0.51 9.67 K2 Including 104.50 106.70 2.20 2.08 2.09 24 0.61 3.37 Including 106.70 107.00 0.30 0.28 0.51 11 1.06 2.34 Including 107.00 107.85 0.85 0.80 12.72 23 1.58 15.55 Including 107.85 108.30 0.45 0.42 6.85 28 0.24 7.59 Including 108.30 109.07 0.77 0.73 10.05 12 0.78 11.45 Including 109.07 110.70 1.63 1.54 24.29 15 0.13 24.69 Including 110.70 111.50 0.80 0.75 5.11 13 0.19 5.58 Including 111.50 112.00 0.50 0.47 0.67 46 0.06 1.34 Including 112.00 112.80 0.80 0.75 1.33 7 0.12 1.62 KMDD0516 13.00 14.00 1.00 0.80 1.16 17 3.65 7.23 Including 13.00 14.00 1.00 0.80 1.16 17 3.65 7.23 KMDD0516 47.60 51.75 4.15 3.30 8.83 39 1.82 12.24 K2 Including 47.60 48.60 1.00 0.80 1.71 15 0.48 2.67 Including 48.60 49.60 1.00 0.80 10.70 54 0.58 12.30 Including 49.60 50.60 1.00 0.80 19.50 23 2.45 23.72 Including 50.60 51.75 1.15 0.91 4.11 62 3.52 10.53 KMDD0517 405.00 406.00 1.00 0.17 7.82 53 3.23 13.66 Including 405.00 406.00 1.00 0.17 7.82 53 3.23 13.66 KMDD0517 416.25 416.85 0.60 0.10 4.34 94 8.87 19.74 Including 416.25 416.85 0.60 0.10 4.34 94 8.87 19.74 KMDD0517 450.17 456.97 6.80 1.07 0.33 23 3.91 6.89 K2 Including 450.17 451.20 1.03 0.16 1.42 85 14.66 25.99 Including 451.20 452.00 0.80 0.13 0.19 10 0.85 1.68 Including 452.00 453.20 1.20 0.19 0.04 3 0.12 0.27 Including 453.20 454.00 0.80 0.13 0.17 13 3.44 5.85 Including 454.00 455.15 1.15 0.18 0.12 8 1.91 3.28 Including 455.15 456.00 0.85 0.13 0.09 5 0.90 1.59 Including 456.00 456.50 0.50 0.08 0.16 13 1.79 3.19 Including 456.50 456.97 0.47 0.07 0.29 55 8.65 14.85 KMDD0518 59.05 60.20 1.15 1.05 0.15 10 1.00 1.88 K1 Including 59.05 59.72 0.67 0.61 0.19 13 1.58 2.88 Including 59.72 60.20 0.48 0.44 0.10 5 0.18 0.45 KMDD0518 84.80 94.10 9.30 8.45 0.22 4 0.36 0.85 K2 Including 84.80 85.80 1.00 0.91 0.75 9 1.27 2.91 Including 85.80 87.10 1.30 1.18 0.20 4 0.84 1.60 Including 87.10 89.40 2.30 2.09 0.22 2 0.12 0.43 Including 89.40 90.80 1.40 1.27 0.10 1 0.07 0.23 Including 90.80 92.60 1.80 1.64 0.01 1 0.02 0.05 Including 92.60 93.57 0.97 0.88 0.04 2 0.05 0.14 Including 93.57 94.10 0.53 0.48 0.60 22 0.95 2.39 KMDD0519 95.94 99.00 3.06 2.65 4.36 2 0.26 4.80 K1 Including 95.94 96.80 0.86 0.74 2.82 3 0.29 3.32 Including 96.80 97.60 0.80 0.69 3.11 3 0.64 4.18 Including 97.60 98.34 0.74 0.64 5.80 2 0.02 5.86 Including 98.34 99.00 0.66 0.57 6.27 1 0.03 6.32 KMDD0519 115.60 118.00 2.40 2.10 2.34 15 0.51 3.35 KL Including 115.60 115.80 0.20 0.18 5.28 6 0.28 5.81 Including 115.80 116.40 0.60 0.53 0.52 4 0.52 1.40 Including 116.40 116.75 0.35 0.31 1.30 16 0.56 2.40 Including 116.75 117.10 0.35 0.31 3.32 4 0.14 3.59 Including 117.10 118.00 0.90 0.79 2.92 28 0.67 4.35 KMDD0519 123.70 129.00 5.30 4.65 13.49 30 0.61 14.84 K2 Including 123.70 124.30 0.60 0.53 23.52 92 0.11 24.84 Including 124.30 125.20 0.90 0.79 11.07 22 0.10 11.51 Including 125.20 126.10 0.90 0.79 29.35 38 1.42 32.10 Including 126.10 127.10 1.00 0.88 7.76 13 1.30 10.01 Including 127.10 127.40 0.30 0.26 2.34 6 0.59 3.36 Including 127.40 127.90 0.50 0.44 3.48 31 0.10 4.03 Including 127.90 128.60 0.70 0.61 11.81 16 0.14 12.23 Including 128.60 129.00 0.40 0.35 6.37 24 0.50 7.46 KMDD0520 94.85 97.00 2.15 1.91 6.66 4 0.69 7.82 K1 Including 94.85 95.08 0.23 0.20 26.10 2 0.09 26.27 Including 95.08 95.27 0.19 0.17 5.29 2 0.08 5.44 Including 95.27 95.45 0.18 0.16 25.67 3 0.29 26.17 Including 95.45 96.15 0.70 0.62 0.94 2 0.28 1.41 Including 96.15 97.00 0.85 0.76 2.39 7 1.43 4.76 KMDD0520 116.55 119.86 3.31 2.95 8.18 77 0.51 9.96 K2 Including 116.55 116.81 0.26 0.23 2.27 6 0.10 2.50 Including 116.81 117.10 0.29 0.26 3.50 15 0.07 3.80 Including 117.10 117.50 0.40 0.36 51.54 420 0.23 57.16 Including 117.50 117.83 0.33 0.29 6.02 22 0.13 6.51 Including 117.83 118.71 0.88 0.78 0.81 7 0.38 1.50 Including 118.71 119.14 0.43 0.38 1.25 25 0.43 2.25 Including 119.14 119.44 0.30 0.27 3.66 148 2.31 9.21 Including 119.44 119.86 0.42 0.37 1.24 29 0.73 2.77 KMDD0522 83.70 91.10 7.40 7.02 3.99 4 0.41 4.70 K1 Including 83.70 84.23 0.53 0.50 8.18 2 0.12 8.40 Including 84.23 85.15 0.92 0.87 0.67 3 0.51 1.52 Including 85.15 85.50 0.35 0.33 1.43 8 1.18 3.42 Including 85.50 86.50 1.00 0.95 0.09 2 0.14 0.34 Including 86.50 87.12 0.62 0.59 4.33 3 0.32 4.88 Including 87.12 87.63 0.51 0.48 36.42 16 0.06 36.72 Including 87.63 88.13 0.50 0.47 0.51 1 0.02 0.55 Including 88.13 88.36 0.23 0.22 4.06 3 0.27 4.52 Including 88.36 89.20 0.84 0.80 0.56 3 0.30 1.08 Including 89.20 90.14 0.94 0.89 0.03 3 0.42 0.74 Including 90.14 91.10 0.96 0.91 1.05 5 1.02 2.75 KMDD0522 108.50 112.50 4.00 3.88 4.18 10 0.56 5.20 K2 Including 108.50 109.10 0.60 0.58 10.83 8 0.45 11.65 Including 109.10 109.74 0.64 0.62 7.18 6 0.47 8.01 Including 109.74 109.90 0.16 0.15 2.62 25 2.22 6.50 Including 109.90 110.50 0.60 0.58 0.24 2 0.13 0.47 Including 110.50 110.95 0.45 0.43 2.12 11 1.37 4.46 Including 110.95 111.45 0.50 0.48 0.96 25 0.85 2.63 Including 111.45 111.71 0.26 0.25 4.72 4 0.22 5.13 Including 111.71 111.90 0.19 0.18 0.29 2 0.16 0.57 Including 111.90 112.50 0.60 0.58 3.92 9 0.17 4.31 KMDD0524 93.80 96.40 2.60 2.28 0.21 3 0.14 0.47 K2 Including 93.80 94.50 0.70 0.61 0.41 4 0.31 0.95 Including 94.50 95.50 1.00 0.88 0.13 3 0.12 0.37 Including 95.50 96.40 0.90 0.79 0.14 2 0.02 0.19 KMDD0513 116.20 122.20 6.00 4.68 8.77 3 0.19 9.11 K1 Including 116.20 117.00 0.80 0.62 12.23 4 0.33 12.81 Including 117.00 117.80 0.80 0.62 0.31 2 0.16 0.59 Including 117.80 118.50 0.70 0.55 2.13 7 0.07 2.32 Including 118.50 119.15 0.65 0.51 0.50 2 0.12 0.71 Including 119.15 120.15 1.00 0.78 18.86 2 0.03 18.94 Including 120.15 121.15 1.00 0.78 20.10 3 0.05 20.22 Including 121.15 122.20 1.05 0.82 1.73 3 0.50 2.57 KMDD0513 126.00 131.00 5.00 3.91 6.00 43 0.64 7.56 KL Including 126.00 129.70 3.70 2.90 7.01 58 0.82 9.05 Including 129.70 131.00 1.30 1.02 3.11 2 0.11 3.31 KMDD0521 56.35 56.70 0.35 0.34 0.29 10 0.70 1.54 K1 Including 56.35 56.70 0.35 0.34 0.29 10 0.70 1.54 KMDD0521 81.55 83.90 2.35 2.25 0.26 14 1.88 3.45 K2 Including 81.55 82.30 0.75 0.72 0.20 10 1.41 2.58 Including 82.30 83.15 0.85 0.81 0.36 7 0.59 1.40 Including 83.15 83.64 0.49 0.47 0.09 4 0.36 0.72 Including 83.64 83.90 0.26 0.25 0.45 66 10.30 17.80 KMDD0525 78.08 80.20 2.12 1.46 5.88 6 0.73 7.13 K1 Including 78.08 78.30 0.22 0.15 0.34 7 0.46 1.16 Including 78.30 79.42 1.12 0.77 0.48 2 0.02 0.54 Including 79.42 80.20 0.78 0.54 15.19 11 1.82 18.25 KMDD0525 111.92 118.30 6.38 4.46 1.45 19 1.95 4.81 K2 Including 111.92 113.50 1.58 1.10 5.32 27 4.12 12.27 Including 113.50 114.20 0.70 0.49 0.11 13 1.29 2.35 Including 114.20 114.92 0.72 0.50 0.76 44 4.17 8.00 Including 114.92 116.80 1.88 1.31 0.01 9 0.37 0.72 Including 116.80 117.60 0.80 0.56 0.01 2 0.08 0.17 Including 117.60 118.30 0.70 0.49 0.29 32 1.76 3.52 KMDD0529 71.30 77.10 5.80 3.41 0.71 7 0.19 1.10 K1 Including 71.30 71.80 0.50 0.29 1.52 2 0.04 1.61 Including 71.80 72.10 0.30 0.18 0.96 2 0.06 1.08 Including 72.10 73.00 0.90 0.53 0.12 6 0.05 0.28 Including 73.00 74.30 1.30 0.76 0.48 6 0.28 1.00 Including 74.30 74.70 0.40 0.24 1.02 2 0.03 1.09 Including 74.70 75.10 0.40 0.24 0.32 11 0.62 1.45 Including 75.10 75.95 0.85 0.50 0.99 12 0.14 1.36 Including 75.95 76.60 0.65 0.38 0.57 4 0.18 0.91 Including 76.60 77.10 0.50 0.29 1.13 19 0.27 1.80 K92DD0003 399.00 401.00 2.00 0.73 2.03 2 0.03 2.10 K1/M6 Including 399.00 400.00 1.00 0.37 0.24 2 0.04 0.33 Including 400.00 401.00 1.00 0.37 3.82 2 0.01 3.87 K92DD0003 529.50 534.15 4.65 1.70 0.85 3 0.07 1.00 K2/R3 Including 529.50 531.00 1.50 0.55 0.39 3 0.07 0.54 Including 531.00 532.50 1.50 0.55 0.75 2 0.07 0.88 Including 532.50 534.15 1.65 0.60 1.37 3 0.06 1.51 K92DD0004 77.30 78.60 1.30 1.00 1.61 7 0.05 1.78 J1 Including 77.30 78.00 0.70 0.54 2.03 10 0.06 2.25 Including 78.00 78.60 0.60 0.46 1.12 4 0.04 1.23 K92DD0004 276.00 277.00 1.00 0.77 1.43 1 0.01 1.45 K1/M6 Including 276.00 277.00 1.00 0.77 1.43 1 0.01 1.45 K92DD0005 218.10 218.65 0.55 0.32 2.36 6 0.65 3.48 Including 218.10 218.30 0.20 0.12 0.85 7 1.26 2.96 Including 218.30 218.65 0.35 0.21 3.23 6 0.30 3.79 K92DD0005 345.70 351.40 5.70 3.36 0.59 3 0.03 0.68 K1/M6 Including 345.70 346.70 1.00 0.59 1.02 2 0.02 1.07 Including 346.70 347.50 0.80 0.47 0.55 1 0.02 0.59 Including 347.50 348.20 0.70 0.41 0.42 5 0.07 0.60 Including 348.20 349.20 1.00 0.59 0.42 4 0.02 0.51 Including 349.20 350.00 0.80 0.47 0.33 3 0.02 0.39 Including 350.00 350.70 0.70 0.41 0.51 4 0.04 0.62 Including 350.70 351.40 0.70 0.41 0.80 6 0.04 0.94 K92DD0005 363.40 364.14 0.74 0.44 1.34 86 3.01 7.24 Including 363.40 364.14 0.74 0.44 1.34 86 3.01 7.24 K92DD0005 108.50 109.00 0.50 0.34 0.18 4 0.16 0.49 J1 Including 108.50 109.00 0.50 0.34 0.18 4 0.16 0.49 K92DD0005 214.50 218.65 4.15 2.79 0.48 4 0.16 0.79 Including 214.50 214.90 0.40 0.27 0.67 5 0.01 0.75 Including 214.90 215.90 1.00 0.67 0.10 1 0.01 0.13 Including 215.90 216.60 0.70 0.47 0.01 1 0.02 0.05 Including 216.60 217.35 0.75 0.50 0.23 3 0.07 0.37 Including 217.35 218.10 0.75 0.50 0.21 9 0.29 0.79 Including 218.10 218.30 0.20 0.13 0.85 7 1.26 2.96 Including 218.30 218.65 0.35 0.24 3.23 6 0.30 3.79 K92DD0005 345.70 351.40 5.70 4.28 0.59 3 0.03 0.68 K1/M6 Including 345.70 346.70 1.00 0.75 1.02 2 0.02 1.07 Including 346.70 347.50 0.80 0.60 0.55 1 0.02 0.59 Including 347.50 348.20 0.70 0.53 0.42 5 0.07 0.60 Including 348.20 349.20 1.00 0.75 0.42 4 0.02 0.51 Including 349.20 350.00 0.80 0.60 0.33 3 0.02 0.39 Including 350.00 350.70 0.70 0.53 0.51 4 0.04 0.62 Including 350.70 351.40 0.70 0.53 0.80 6 0.04 0.94 K92DD0005 361.00 365.00 4.00 2.63 0.33 23 0.89 2.04 K2/R3 Including 361.00 363.40 2.40 1.58 0.10 6 0.29 0.65 Including 363.40 364.14 0.74 0.49 1.34 86 3.01 7.24 Including 364.14 365.00 0.86 0.57 0.12 17 0.71 1.46 K92DD0006 13.50 16.40 2.90 1.76 1.18 2 0.01 1.22 J2 Including 13.50 14.40 0.90 0.55 3.53 4 0.01 3.60 Including 14.40 15.40 1.00 0.61 0.10 1 0.01 0.12 Including 15.40 16.40 1.00 0.61 0.14 1 0.01 0.16 K92DD0006 66.85 74.00 7.15 4.43 0.70 5 0.01 0.78 J1 Including 66.85 67.40 0.55 0.34 0.84 1 0.01 0.87 Including 67.40 68.40 1.00 0.62 0.52 8 0.01 0.63 Including 68.40 69.30 0.90 0.56 0.32 3 0.01 0.38 Including 69.30 70.23 0.93 0.58 0.17 5 0.01 0.25 Including 70.23 71.20 0.97 0.60 1.03 8 0.01 1.15 Including 71.20 72.30 1.10 0.68 1.07 9 0.01 1.19 Including 72.30 74.00 1.70 1.05 0.81 1 0.01 0.83 K92DD0006 235.90 237.57 1.67 1.18 0.24 2 0.01 0.28 Including 235.90 236.62 0.72 0.51 0.12 1 0.02 0.16 Including 236.62 237.57 0.95 0.67 0.33 2 0.01 0.37 K92DD0006 293.50 301.60 8.10 6.01 0.13 2 0.08 0.28 K1/M6 Including 293.50 294.50 1.00 0.74 0.22 3 0.07 0.37 Including 294.50 295.40 0.90 0.67 0.26 4 0.13 0.52 Including 295.40 296.50 1.10 0.82 0.11 2 0.06 0.23 Including 296.50 298.10 1.60 1.19 0.01 2 0.01 0.05 Including 298.10 299.70 1.60 1.19 0.12 2 0.03 0.19 Including 299.70 300.90 1.20 0.89 0.01 1 0.01 0.04 Including 300.90 301.60 0.70 0.52 0.38 4 0.44 1.13 K92DD0006 353.00 354.00 1.00 0.77 1.06 10 0.14 1.41 K2/R3 Including 353.00 354.00 1.00 0.77 1.06 10 0.14 1.40

Table 2

Kainantu Gold Mine – Significant Intercepts from Judd Underground Diamond Drilling