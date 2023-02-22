INVIVYD SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Invivyd, Inc. – IVVD, ADGI

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 3, 2023 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Invivyd, Inc. (the “Company”) (NasdaqGM: IVVD) f/k/a Adagio Therapeutics, Inc. (“Adagio”) (NasdaqGM: ADGI), if they purchased the Company’s shares between November 29, 2021 and December 14, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Massachusetts.



What You May Do

If you purchased shares of Invivyd and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email ( lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com ), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgm-ivvd/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 3, 2023 .

About the Lawsuit

Invivyd and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.

On December 14, 2021, the Company (then named Adagio) disclosed that in vitro test results for ADG20, its lead product candidate against the COVID-19 Omicron variant, revealed that it was 300 times less effective at neutralizing Omicron than it was against the other variants, despite assuring investors of the efficacy against Omicron only a few weeks prior.

On this news, shares of Adagio plummeted nearly 80%, from $34.26 per share on December 13, 2021, to $7.26 per share when the market closed on December 14, 2021.

The case is Brill v. Invivyd, Inc., No. 23-cv-10254.

About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC

KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation’s premier boutique securities litigation law firms. KSF serves a variety of clients – including public institutional investors, hedge funds, money managers and retail investors – in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, California, Louisiana and New Jersey.

To learn more about KSF, you may visit www.ksfcounsel.com .

Contact: