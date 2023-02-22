To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 537

February 22nd, 2023





ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2023 IN GLUNZ & JENSEN HOLDING A/S

Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S announces the annual general meeting in the company to be held on April 19th, 2023, at 15.00 at the address:





Selandia Park 2

4100 Ringsted





The above is adjacent to the company address Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S, Selandia Park 1, 4100 Ringsted.

Topics for admission to the agenda must be submitted to the Board of Directors by March 7th, 2023.

The agenda for the general meeting shall be published no later than 3 weeks before the general meeting is held.

The shareholders are encouraged to plan for participation, either in person, by voting by correspondence or by proxy.

Further information can be obtained from the Investor Relation section on the company's website (www.glunz-jensen.com), which will be fully updated from March 28th, 2023.

For further information please contact:

CEO Henrik Blegvad Funk: phone +45 21 39 05 32

Chairman of the board Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen: phone +45 40 43 13 03