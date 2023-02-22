The Global Market for Cellulose Fibers and Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033: Asia Leads the Way in Growing Sector

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Cellulose Fibers and Cellulose Nanofibers 2023-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Cellulose is the main component of plant cell walls and a natural polymer. It is bio-based, renewable, biodegradable, recyclable, carbon binding and safe for people and the environment and is an important product for the replacement of fossil-based materials. The market for bio-based and biodegradable cellulose fibers has experienced strong growth in the last decade and this trend is expected to continue with the growth in the circular bio-based economy.
The market for cellulose nanofibers (CNF) has also experienced significant recent growth, especially in Asia. Cellulose nanofibers are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength and stiffness (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical and film-forming properties.
They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications in biopolymers, bio-composites and hygiene and sanitary products.
Report contents include:
Cellulose fiber market
- Opportunities in cellulose fibers.
- Recycling of cellulose fibers.
- Global production capacities, by cellulose fiber producer, current and planned.
- Commercialized products on the market incorporating Cellulose fibers.
- Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
- Cellulose fibers pricing.
- Market analysis for cellulose fibers in:
- Textiles.
- Packaging.
- Hygiene/non-wovens.
- Composites.
- Analysis of alternative feedstocks (non-wood fibres, textile waste etc.).
- Profiles of 39 cellulose fibers companies. Companies profiled include Freyzein, GenCrest Bio Products, HeiQ Materials AG, Infinited Fiber Company, Kelheim Fibres, Kemira OyJ, Lenzing AG, Nanollose, PHP Fibers GmbH, Renewcell, SaXcell BV, Tencel
Cellulose nanofiber market
- Opportunities in cellulose nanofibers.
- Global production capacities, by CNF producer, current and planned.
- Commercialized products on the market incorporating CNFs.
- Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company (TRL).
- CNF applications by industry.
- Demand in tons per market, current and forecast to 2033.
- Cellulose nanofibers pricing.
- Markets analysis for CNFs in Polymer composites, Automotive, Building & Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Biomedicine, Pharma, Healthcare, Sanitary and Hygiene Products, Paints & Coatings, Aerogels, Oil & Gas, Filtration, Cosmetics, Food Additives.
Key Topics Covered:
1 TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
1.1 Cellulose
1.2 Cellulose fibers
1.3 Cellulose nanofibers
2 CELLULOSE FIBERS MARKET
2.1 Market supply chain
2.2 Production capacities
2.3 Pricing
2.4 Products
2.5 Packaging
2.6 Textiles
2.7 Hygiene products
2.8 Composites
2.9 Filter media
2.10 Other markets
3 CELLULOSE NANOFIBERS MARKET
3.1 Market supply chain
3.2 Pricing
3.3 Products
3.4 Packaging
3.5 Textiles
3.6 Hygiene and sanitary products
3.7 Composites
3.8 Automotive
3.9 Construction
3.10 Biomedicine and healthcare
3.11 Paints and coatings
3.12 Aerogels
3.13 Oil and gas
3.14 Filtration
3.15 Rheology modifiers
4 CELLULOSE FIBER COMPANY PROFILES (39 company profiles)
5 CELLULOSE NANOFIBER COMPANY PROFILES (94 company profiles)
6 RESEARCH SCOPE AND METHODOLOGY
6.1 Report scope
6.2 Research methodology
7 REFERENCES
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- BIO-LUTIONS International AG
- Birla Cellulose
- Borregaard ChemCell
- Cellucomp Ltd.
- Fiberlean Technologies
- Freyzein
- GenCrest Bio Products
- HeiQ Materials AG
- Honext
- Infinited Fiber Company
- International Fibres Group (IFG)
- Ioncell
- Kelheim Fibres
- Kemira OyJ
- Kruger Biomaterials, Inc.
- Lenzing AG
- LIST Technology AG
- Lubrizol Advanced Materials
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation/Mitsubishi Paper Mills Limited
- Nanollose
- NewRetex A/S
- Noosa Fiber
- Nordic Bioproducts Group
- Panasonic
- PHP Fibers GmbH
- Releaf Paper
- Re:newcell
- Sappi Limited
- SaXcell BV
- Sparkle Innovations
- Stora Enso Oyj
- Teijin Aramid
- Tencel
- TreeToTextile
- Woodspin
- Zelfo Technology GmbH
- Aichemist Metal Inc.
- ANPOLY, Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Corporation
- Azul Energy
- Beijing Ding Sheng Xiong Di Technology Co., Ltd.
- Betulium Oy
- Cellfion AB
- Centre Technique du Papier (CTP)
- Chemkey Advanced Materials Technology (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.
- CNNT
- Daicel Corporation
- DaikyoNishikawa Corporation
- Daio Paper Corporation
- Daishowa Paper Products Co. Ltd.
- Denso Corporation
- DIC
- DKS Co. Ltd.
- Earth Recycle Co., Ltd.
- Ehime Paper Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Fillerbank Limited
- Fibrecoat GmbH
- FineCell Sweden AB
- Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.
- Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd
- Glamarium OU Technologies
- Granbio Technologies
- GS Alliance Co. Ltd.
- Guilin Qihong Technology
- Hansol Paper., Ltd.
- Hattori Shoten K.K.
- Hexa Chemical Co. Ltd./Nature Gift
- Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.
- i-Compology Corporation
- Kami Shoji Company
- Kao Corporation
- KRI, Inc.
- Maniwa Biochemical
- Marine Nanofiber Co., Ltd.
- Marusumi Paper Company Limited
- Marutomi Seishi Co., Ltd.
- Masuko Sangyo Co., Ltd.
- Mizuno Kinzoku Shoji Co., Ltd.
- Mori Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Moorim P&P
- MOVIC AMT Co., Ltd.
- NANOGRAFI Co. Inc
- Natural Friend
- Nature Costech Co., Ltd.
- Nature Gifts Co., Ltd.
- Nippon Paper Group, Inc.
- Nissin Kogyo Co., Ltd.
- Norske Skog ASA
- Ocean TuniCell AS
- Omura Paint Co., Ltd.
- Oji Holdings Corporation
- Performance BioFilaments Inc
- Rengo Co., Ltd.
- Ripro Corporation
- Rise Innventia AB
- Risho Kogyo Co. Ltd.
- Sanwa Kako Co. Ltd
- Seiko PMC Corporation
- Sharp Chemical Ind. Co., Ltd.
- Shinwa Kako KK
- Starlite Co., Ltd.
- Sugino Machine Limited
- Svilosa AD
- Take Cite Co., Ltd.
- Taiyo Holdings Co Ltd
- Tianjon Haojia Cellulose Co., Ltd.
- Tentok Paper Co. Ltd
- Toagosei Co. Ltd.
- Tokushu Tokai Paper Co., Ltd.
- Toray Industries, Inc.
- Toppan Printing Co., Ltd.
- Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd.
- Toyota Boshoku Corporation
- TPS, Inc
- TS Tech Co., Ltd.
- Ube Industries, Ltd.
- Unitika Co., Ltd.
- University of Maine Process Development Center
- UPM-Kymmene Corporation
- US Forest Products Laboratory (FPL)
- VERDE Nanomaterials, Inc
- VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd
- Xylocel Oy
- Yokohama Bio Frontier, Inc.
- Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd.
- Yoshikawakuni Plastics Industries Co., Ltd.
- Zeoform
- Zhejiang Jinjiahao Green Nanomaterial Co., Ltd.
- ZoepNano Sdn. Bhd
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ccoyoo-global-market?w=12
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.