Global Hemophilia Market Report 2023: Increased Focus on Prophylactic Treatment Drives Growth

The global hemophilia market is anticipated to reach US$16.78 billion in 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.80% during the period spanning 2023-2027.

The growth in the market has been driven by factors like increasing healthcare expenditure, surging identified hemophilia patient volume, increased focus on prophylactic treatment, rise in male population and favorable government initiatives. The market is expected to face certain challenges such as high cost of treatment and reluctance to switch to newer therapies.

To overcome these challenges, the market would witness some key trends like development of novel hemophilia treatments and rising popularity of gene therapy.

The global hemophilia market by treatment regimen can be segmented as follows: prophylaxis and on-demand. In 2022, the higher share was held by prophylaxis segment, followed by on-demand segment. The global hemophilia market by type can be segmented into the following: hemophilia A and hemophilia B, where hemophilia A held a larger share of the market in 2022. The global hemophilia market by therapy can be segmented as follows: replacement therapy and ITI therapy. The dominant share of the market in 2022 was held by replacement therapy segment.

The global hemophilia market by region can be segmented into the following regions: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In 2022, the dominant share of the market was held by North America, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific. The factors like rising prevalence of hemophilia, growing knowledge amongst individuals regarding different treatment methods and surging inclination towards prophylaxis treatment contributed towards growth in the North American market.

