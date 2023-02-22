Japan Data Centre Market Landscape 2023: New Data Centre Metro City Markets are Being Formed in Tokyo & Osaka - Supply (Space) will Grow by 48%, Power by 37% and Revenues by 58% During 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Japan: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Japan has the second largest Data Centre market in the Asia Pacific Region (behind China and just ahead of Australia) served by over twenty Data Centre Providers and just under 100 facilities.

A series of inward investors have recently announced new Data Centre developments in Japan. Investors include Singaporean-based logistics investor GLP and Hong Kong-based private equity investor Gaw Capital.

GLP in February 2022 announced that it is to invest up to USD $12 billion in developing 900 MW of power over the next five-year period with a focus on the Greater Tokyo and Osaka areas (accounting for up to 600 MW of power) - with the first building in the Greater Tokyo campus to be launched from 2024.

The analyst forecasts that Japanese Data Centre supply will grow by 48 percent (space), 37 percent (power) and 58 percent (revenues) for the four-year period to the end of 2026.

New Data Centre Metro city markets are being formed in Tokyo & Osaka. Tokyo is the fourth largest city in terms of DC space, behind Beijing and Melbourne and Osaka in sixth place with Shanghai and Melbourne ahead in fourth and fifth place respectively.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

List of Data Centre providers showing location, size and power for each

Profiles of key Data Centre profiles

Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

Key Data Centre Providers market share

Key geographical clusters

A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre utilisation

A forecast for Data Centre pricing

A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Key Conclusions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Gaw Capital

GLP

