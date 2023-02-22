Hong Kong Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Space will Increase by 44%, Power by 47% and Revenues by 54% During 2022-2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hong Kong: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Hong Kong Data Centre market has established itself as a Data Centre hub in China, with Chinese companies and MNCs seeking to gain access to the Chinese market based in the territory, there are just under 50 facilities in Hong Kong.

The Hong Kong Report provides an overview of the Data Centre colocation market together with a 5-year Data Centre raised floor space, power, pricing & revenue forecast from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026.

Hong Kong continues to grow its Data Centre coverage despite constraints on suitable land and high auction costs. I-advantage (SUNeVision) Data Centres in particular are expanding with three new facilities being launched from 2022 to 2023.

Chinese Data Centre Providers including GDS Holdings and China Mobile are also planning new facilities. The analyst forecasts that new Data Centre space will increase by 44 percent, power by 47 percent and revenues by 54 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2026.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

List of Data Centre providers showing location, size and power for each

Profiles of key Data Centre profiles

Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

Key Data Centre Providers market share

Key geographical clusters

A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre utilisation

A forecast for Data Centre pricing

A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Key Conclusions

