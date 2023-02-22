Thailand Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Thailand is Witnessing New Individual Hyperscale Data Centre Investments - Forecasts to 2026

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thailand: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Thailand is seeing new individual hyperscale Data Centre investments - and is among the first large-scale Data Centre deployments in the country.

Thailand has one of the smallest Data Centre markets in the Asia Pacific Region with well under 100,000 m2 of Data Centre raised floor space as of the beginning of 2021 served by some 30 Data Centre facilities. Some of the Thai Data Centre Providers include - CAT Telekom, CS LoxInfo, NTT Com (Global Data Centers), True IDC, and others.

The Thai Data Centre market has seen relatively little new development and is growing from a low initial base, with the main development from STT GDC IDC. The analyst forecasts that Data Centre space will increase by 92 percent, power by 103 percent and revenues by 109 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2026.

There are seven key subsea fibre cables connecting Thailand and two new subsea cable systems are being planned from Thailand.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

CAT Telekom

CS LoxInfo

NTT Com (Global Data Centers)

True IDC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gqxh18-data?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.