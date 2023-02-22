"The Resilient Women Summit" Empowering Women Entrepreneurs and Business Leaders

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilient New Media Presents The Resilient Women in Life and Business Summit, a live virtual event for women entrepreneurs, business owners, investors, and book authors, is set to take place on March 1st and 2nd, 2023. https://resilientwomensummit.vfairs.com/



We’ve lined up 20 of the most relatable and truly Entrepreneurial Speakers we could find. Real Women who have gone through real life and real-world struggles. “Our lineup is made up of Women who have had every curve thrown their way and found ways to overcome and land on top. And these are Women believe in lifting each other up … its not about becoming an influencer, its about becoming influential and Supporting Your Community,” said Kim Hayden, organizer of this event.

Hosted by TV and Podcast personality Kim Hayden, the event features 20 brilliant and accomplished speakers, including Jen Buck, Michele Blood, Christine Handy, and Jen Duplessis. The Summit is presented by Resilient Series and Resilient New Media, and attendees can expect to learn from the best in the industry on topics ranging from investment and investing to entrepreneurial strategies for success, launching a media career, life hacks, starting a new business, mindset, work life balance and much more.

“This is a don't miss event for women who want to build resilience and succeed in life and business,” said Kim Hayden. “We are excited to offer an interactive platform for women to learn from successful entrepreneurs, investors, and business owners.”

The Resilient Summit is a unique opportunity for women to connect, learn, and network with fellow entrepreneurs and business owners in a unique virtual venue hosted by Resilient New media. With two full days of speakers, attendees will have the chance to hear from, and interact, with successful women in various fields, who will share their knowledge, insights, and experiences. This event is all about building community with like minded Women.

"We are excited to host The Resilient Summit, a virtual event that will bring together women from all over the world who are passionate about entrepreneurship, investment, and success," said Kim Hayden, the founder of Resilient Series and Resilient New Media. "Our goal is to empower women by providing them with the knowledge, tools, and connections they need to succeed in their personal and professional lives."

20% of the proceeds from The Resilient Summit will go to 3 foodbanks supported by our 3 most top voted speakers. The event promises to be an exciting and informative experience for all attendees. Don't miss out on this opportunity to learn from some of the most brilliant and accomplished women in the industry.

For more information and to register for The Resilient Summit, please visit https://resilientwomensummit.vfairs.com/

Media Contact: Resilient Series Email: doughayden@resilientseries.com Phone: (403)-616-0000

