Global Telecoms Tariff Alerts 2023: Your Daily Pricing Analysis Service with Monthly Summaries

The new daily analytical newsletter TariffAlert focuses exclusively on the latest pricing issues in the mobile and fixed arena globally. Each edition uses a mix of news, analysis, competitor offerings across each market and additionally includes analyst commentary to support it.

TariffAlert is unique. It does not just provide the daily output delivered straight to your inbox, it offers a monthly summary together with searchable online access to more than 10k published stories on the portal.



"Pricing has become increasingly complex and our customers have expressed a need for a service that provides more than just the headline prices," commented Margrit Sessions, researcher and author of TariffAlert. "The new service provides our subscribers with all the details needed for every new tariff together with the small print. Our service has become the preferred source for providers and forms part of the one-stop shop for pricing research and consultancy."

A 12-month subscription includes:

Daily deliverable (5 days, 50 weeks) with key pricing stories, delivered by email or/and accessed via the website.

Monthly summary allows you to select news by region, country, operator, by type of product.



The TariffAlert provides more than just the information that is available from the operator's announcement, the analyst provides the finer details including comparing it with the old tariff and competitor's offerings.

In one year alone TariffAlert published 1,248 articles, all focused on pricing.

"TariffAlert is a widely used and respected pricing intelligence service among our customer base which includes telecom and mobile operators, solutions providers and consultancies internationally," commented Margrit Sessions, Managing Director of Telecoms Pricing, and an expert in the sector.



"With 250 issues and more than 1,000 articles every year it is increasingly critical for competitive analysis, service evaluation, research support and customer adoption tracking. Now in its 13th year, Tariff Alert is the longest continuous resource focused on pricing in telecoms and mobile services globally."



