Automated Optical Inspection Market Size, Share And Grow USD 2255 Million By 2029, Grow at a CAGR Of 18% during Forecast Period 2023 To 2029 | Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exactitude Consultancy, the market research and consulting wing of Ameliorate Digital Consultancy Private Limited has completed and published the final copy of the detailed research report on the Automated Optical Inspection Market.

Global Automated Optical Inspection Market:

The global Automated Optical Inspection Market size was valued at USD 587.2 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% from 2023 to 2029.

The Automated optical inspection Market is a type of visual inspection used in a variety of sectors and during the production of various products. The production of printed circuit boards is one of the most extensively used applications for this visual inspection technique. The identification and scanning of devices for any manufacturing or quality flaws is handled by this system's autonomous cameras, which are used in its use.

Printed circuit boards are visually inspected using automated optical inspection (AOI) systems, which use a separate camera to check a device and look for both catastrophic failure and quality flaws. These systems provide even greater speed and accuracy. Automated optical inspection devices provide consistent inspection while still being quick. Automated optical inspection systems use a variety of techniques, such as statistical pattern matching, layout coordination, and design coordination, to analyse if a board is perfect or contains any flaws.

The production process incorporates it at many phases, including bare board inspections, SPIs (solder paste inspections), pre reflows, and post reflows, among others. Automated optical inspection makes it possible to quickly and accurately verify the printed circuit board and the electronics assembly, ensuring that the product is of the highest quality and free of any manufacturing flaws when it leaves the production line.

One of the key factors propelling the growth of the automated optical inspection market is consumers' growing preference for high-quality printed circuit boards used in gadgets for the standard free applications. Automated optical inspection systems can come with a wide range of benefits, such as lower labour and operating expenses and higher throughput per unit.

Get Sample Copy Of Automated Optical Inspection Market:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12532/automated-optical-inspection-market/#request-a-sample

Automated Optical Inspection Market Report Highlights:

Aspects Details By Type 2D AOI

3D AOI By Technology Incline AOI

Offline AOI By Application Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Industrial Electronics

Telecommunication

Energy & Power BY Region North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Key Market Players Cyberoptics Corporation, Nordson Corporation, Kurtz Ersa, AOI Systems, Orbotech Manncorp, Mirtec, Koh Young Technology, Viscom AG, ASC International, Machine Vision Products, Inc., MEK Marantz Electronics Ltd., Saki Corporation, Chroma Ate, Inc., and Omron Corporation.

The main factors boosting the market are:

Increased demand for electronic appliances and electronic components: Due to massive usage of automated optical inspection systems for electronics manufacturing processes any impact on the electronics industry has a direct impact on automated optical inspection systems as well. Positive rate of growth for electronic appliances and components are subsequently increasing the rate of demands for automated optical inspection systems as these systems ensure that the products being manufactured are of the highest quality, without any defects and can be operated for a long duration

Due to massive usage of automated optical inspection systems for electronics manufacturing processes any impact on the electronics industry has a direct impact on automated optical inspection systems as well. Positive rate of growth for electronic appliances and components are subsequently increasing the rate of demands for automated optical inspection systems as these systems ensure that the products being manufactured are of the highest quality, without any defects and can be operated for a long duration Demand for increased efficiency of output from the manufacturers of electronic companies: Another factor that is enhancing the levels of demand for these systems is the focus of electronic manufacturing organizations to enhance the efficiency of their production line and maintain the right balance of quality products with efficient output rate. This is attainable with the help of utilizing automated optical inspection systems throughout their production line as it is a non-contact based detection method which doesn’t need to halt production to detect the defects from the manufactured products

The market is segmented on the basis of type as 2D AOI systems, 3D AOI systems; technology as inline AOI, offline AOI; industry as consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive, medical devices, aerospace & defense, industrial electronics, energy & power.

Recent Developments:

In March 2021, Viscom developed a new Heavy Flex handling solution to meet the need for flexible handling of large and heavy objects. Heavy Flex handling options are available for Viscom's S3016 ultra system for optical inline 3D inspection.

Viscom developed a new Heavy Flex handling solution to meet the need for flexible handling of large and heavy objects. Heavy Flex handling options are available for Viscom's S3016 ultra system for optical inline 3D inspection. In March 2021, Saki Corporation enhanced the 3Di Series AOI system with its new Z-axis solution to accelerate inspection of tall components, press-fit components, and PCBAs in jigs. The new Z-axis package for 3Di Series achieves a maximum height-measurement range in 3D mode to 40 mm. The maximum focus height in 2D is also increased to 40 mm

Saki Corporation enhanced the 3Di Series AOI system with its new Z-axis solution to accelerate inspection of tall components, press-fit components, and PCBAs in jigs. The new Z-axis package for 3Di Series achieves a maximum height-measurement range in 3D mode to 40 mm. The maximum focus height in 2D is also increased to 40 mm In December 2020, Test Research, Inc. (TRI) announced the release of the high-reliability TR77000QMSII 3D AOI. The TR7700QMSII is built on a high precision platform with 5.5 μm high resolution 12 MP imaging technology for the semiconductor & packaging and other high-reliability industries.

In July 2020, Test Research, Inc. (TRI) joined the NEPCON Asia held at the Shenzhen Exhibition & Convention Center to launch the 3D AOI TR7700Q SII with an improved optical system that increases stability and speed up to 25%, compared to the last model. TRI also presented the Multi-Angle 3D AOI TR7500QE offering high-quality imaging designed for Zero-Escape industry applications.

Access Full Report at:

https://exactitudeconsultancy.com/reports/12532/automated-optical-inspection-market/

Automated Optical Inspection System Market Dynamics:

DRIVERS: Rising need for miniature, high speed PCBs

Today's world is incredibly fast-paced, demanding that people and technology move quickly as well. As the years' pass, we expect things to get even faster, and this includes electronics. To allow the devices to keep up with this growing demand for speed, PCB technology will need to adapt accordingly. High-speed PCBs are a unique subject for designers as it increases the complexity while designing. A high-speed PCB is one where the integrity of the signal is affected by the circuit layout. PCBs are the essential building block for nearly everything electronic.

RESTRAINT: False call rate of image-based AOI systems

The false call rate (FCR) is defined as the number of good components found as defective, while parts-per-million (ppm) is a measure for the false call rate. False calls are the most critical factors when considering image-based AOI systems. The image-based AOI system uses a number of images to segregate defective components from good ones. At the same time, this system mostly depends on the operator who captures these images and feeds them into the database. Sometimes, falsely classified images can be put in the image database, which makes parameter optimization impossible.

OPPORTUNITIES: Growing Demand for AOI systems for inspection of IC substrates

The introduction of nanotechnology has triggered the miniaturization and use of high-density PCBs in electronics manufacturing. However, with these advancements, many problems are arising. As the size of the PCB is shrinking, the ball grid array (BGA) gap is also decreasing, which gives rise to various defects in the PCB. Few of these defects include substrate corrosion, material mismatch, solder paste defects, and susceptibility to EMI interference. These defects cannot be precisely identified using manual inspection. Hence, there is a rising demand for the use of AOI systems in the detection of IC substrate defects.

CHALLENGES: Availability of superior inspection technology as the substitute

An AOI system works efficiently while inspecting PCBs where solder joints are visible. However, with the advent of new PCB and IC manufacturing technology such as ball grid array (BGA), where solder joints are not visible, AOI systems are not capable of finding soldering defects. On the other hand, other inspection technology, such as automated x-ray inspection (AXI), can inspect a wide range of assembly defects of PCBs with BGA technology. AXI uses X-rays instead of light imaging to inspect the PCBs. Companies often use AXI to evaluate particularly complex or densely constructed boards.

Browse Other Related Research Reports from Exactitude Consultancy:

3D Printing Material Market --> Size 2022 Share, Trends and Forecast 2028 – Request For Sample Copy

Accelerometer Market --> Size, Share And Industry Analysis by 2029 - Request For Sample Copy

Acousto-optic Devices Market --> Growth and Forecast 2029 - Request For Sample Copy

Adaptive Optics Market --> Size, Growth, Trend and Forecast to 2023 - Request For Sample Copy

Advanced Visualization Market --> Size, Share, Demand and Forecast 2029 - Request For Sample Copy

Aerial Imaging Market --> Size, Industry Share And Trends 2029 - Request For Sample Copy

Aircraft Mounts Market --> Size Report, 2022-2029 - Request For Sample Copy

Aircraft Sensors Market --> Platforms, Types, Industry Size, Trend And Forecast - Request For Sample Copy

Alphanumeric Displays Market --> Size And Share Report, 2029 - Request For Sample Copy