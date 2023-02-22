Vietnam Data Centre Market Landscape Report 2023: Analysis & Forecasts, 2022-2026 Featuring AWS, FPT, Gaw Capital, Microsoft Azure Cloud, NTT, Viettel, & VNPT

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam: Data Centre Landscape - 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Vietnamese Data Centre market is growing from a relatively low base, but with new investment from Gaw Capital, NTT and other providers, the analyst forecasts that Vietnamese Data Centre space will grow by 45 percent, power by 44 percent and revenues by 58 percent over the four-year period to the end of 2026.

The Vietnamese telecom providers have been upgrading their domestic fibre infrastructure over the past four years since 2016. As of 2020 FPT provides telecom and internet services in 59 out of 63 provinces & cities in Vietnam.

In 2016, the Vietnamese Government announced a 4-year plan to develop a national broadband infrastructure by 2020, with the objective of achieving a 40 percent broadband penetration rate by that date and a minimum download speed of 25 Mbps.

The Vietnamese telecom providers are providing cloud services in association with CSPs. Viettel claims a 40 percent market share in IaaS services and 100 percent annual growth in revenues for the year to the end of 2019. FPT provides IaaS services using AWS and Microsoft Azure Cloud.

There are just over twenty Data Centre facilities in Vietnam and new Data Centre facilities have been formed around the cities of Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City by telecoms providers Viettel, VNPT and IT service provider FPT.

Key Topics Covered:

Methodology

Executive Summary

List of Data Centre providers showing location, size and power for each

Profiles of key Data Centre profiles

Details of the new Data Centre developments planned

Key Data Centre Providers market share

Key geographical clusters

A forecast for Data Centre raised floor space from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre Customer Power from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

A forecast for Data Centre utilisation

A forecast for Data Centre pricing

A forecast for Data Centre revenues from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026

Key Conclusions

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

AWS

FPT

Gaw Capital

Microsoft Azure Cloud

NTT

Viettel

VNPT

