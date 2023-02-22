Hospital Microbiology Testing Market Size to Surpass US$ 4.84 billion by 2030 - Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Growth Plus Reports the Global Hospital Microbiology Testing Market was estimated at US$ 2.04 billion in 2021 and is expected to surpass a valuation of US$ 4.84 billion by 2030, progressing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2022 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, competitive scenario, wavering market trends, market size, statistics & estimations, and major investment pockets. Owing to the technological advancements in microbiology testing, rising private-public funding for research on infectious diseases.

Market Drivers

Rising availability and efficacy of various anti-viral treatment therapeutics, aimed at the treatment of disorders such as gingivitis, COPD or chronic pulmonary obstructive disease, and periodontitis, among others, are some of the most notable and influential driving factors propelling growth in the landscape of the global hospital microbiology testing market. Furthermore, the rise in sex and sexuality awareness in various rising countries around the world is fuelling growth in the global hospital microbiology testing market. Additionally, the increasing amount of investment aimed at advancing microbiological testing solutions and necessary equipment is also projected to assist the growth of the global hospital microbiology testing market in the coming years. The rising frequency of sexually transmitted illnesses is driving up demand in the global hospital microbiology testing market. Moreover, due to the large number of patients and the requirement for speedy and exact examination of bulk materials, microbiology laboratories have steadily become an integral part of the healthcare system. Globally, the geriatric population is rapidly increasing. As adults and the elderly become increasingly sensitive to numerous chronic illnesses, the demand for hospital microbiology laboratory services is steadily increasing. Increasing healthcare spending, government attempts to improve clinical testing methods, and healthcare infrastructure are just a few of the major reasons driving the global market. Furthermore, as the demand for advanced, cost-effective automated products grows, numerous public and private organisations are investing and providing funds to produce creative and cost-effective laboratory testing products.

Excerpts from ‘By Application Segmentation’

Based on application, the global hospital microbiology testing market include:

Gastrointestinal Infections

Respiratory Infections

Urinary Tract Infections

Sexually Transmitted Infections

Others

The respiratory infections segment dominated the market during forecast period. The most common reason for physician visits is respiratory illnesses. Although many respiratory illnesses are self-limiting viral infections that heal with time and supportive treatment, identifying the causing culprit at an early stage of the disease can be crucial to administer effective antimicrobial therapy and infection management. Diagnostics for respiratory infections have advanced significantly in recent years, with the development of innovative assays and the availability of updated tests for newer strains of pathogens. Additionally, acute respiratory tract infections are one of the main causes of childhood morbidity and mortality worldwide, with respiratory infections accounting for around 2 million deaths in children aged 0 to 5 years. Viruses such as influenza A and B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) A and B, parainfluenza virus types 1-3, adenovirus, rhinovirus, human metapneumovirus (hMPV), and others cause approximately 80% of these respiratory infection cases.

Excerpts from ‘By Region Segmentation’

Based on region, the global hospital microbiology testing market include:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

North America has the largest share of the global hospital microbiology testing market, owing to the rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases, the presence of well-established and technologically advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the region's rising demand for technologically advanced and accurate diagnostic testing capabilities. Europe has the second-largest share of the worldwide hospital microbiology testing market, but growing Asian Pacific nations are likely to give attractive growth and expansion prospects in the future years. The growing relevance of medical tourism, new and attractive reimbursement policies, and tax breaks are fuelling the growth of the Asia Pacific hospital microbiological testing market. Furthermore, Asia Pacific developing economies such as India, China, and Brazil are predicted to expand favourably over the forecast period. This is due to increased medical tourism in these countries.

Excerpts from ‘Competitive Landscape’

Some of the prominent market players in the global hospital microbiology testing market include:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Bio Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc.

Sysmex Corporation

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

Quidel Corporation

Dickinson and Company

Biomerieux Inc.

Gen-Probe, Inc.

Abbott Laboratories, Inc.

Merck KGaA

New product launches, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and techniques employed by significant players to obtain a competitive advantage have all occurred in the companies. Companies are also introducing new microbiological automated systems with high throughputs and shorter processing times. For instance, in July 2020, bioMérieux announced BIOFIRE MYCOPLASMA, a novel test for mycoplasma identification in pharmaceutical goods used for biotherapeutics (antibodies, hormones, cell and gene treatments, and so on), the pharmaceutical industry's most lively sector. The new BIOFIRE MYCOPLASMA test, which is already available in the United States, will be available in Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2020 Base Year – 2021 Forecasted Years – 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trend (COVID-19 Perspective) Technological Trends Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2021) MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL HOSPITAL MICROBIOLOGY TESTING MARKET- ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT TYPE Instruments Chemicals and Reagents Consumables and Accessories Others GLOBAL HOSPITAL MICROBIOLOGY TESTING MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Gastrointestinal Infections Respiratory Infections Urinary Tract Infections Sexually Transmitted Infections Others

TOC Continued…

