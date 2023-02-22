Ensurge Micropower ASA - Updated Financial Calendar: New date for Quarterly Report Q4 2022

Reference is made to the announcement by Ensurge Micropower ASA (the "Company") on 20 February 2023, wherein the Company announced the Financial Calendar for the financial Year 2023 and the remainder of the financial year 2022.

The Quarterly Report for Q4 2022 will be published on 27 February 2023 (earlier communicated date: 23 February 2023).

Contact Ståle Bjørnstad - Investor Relations E-mail: stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com (mailto:stale.bjornstad@ensurge.com) Phone: +47 99 16 76 72

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Continuing Obligations in Euronext Oslo Børs Rule Book II.