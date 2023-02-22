Global Deployable Health Care Solutions Market Size

Global Market Estimates

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Deployable Health Care Solutions Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% from 2023 to 2028.

The increasing hospital capacity, rising awareness of healthcare solutions, the rising demand for field hospitals, and the growing investment by large corporations in containerized medical clinics & hospitals are expected to accelerate the growth of the Deployable Health Care Solutions Market.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Deployable Health Care Solutions Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the solution type outlook, the ambulance services segment is expected to be the largest-growing segment in the global deployable healthcare solutions market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the application outlook, the military & defense segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global deployable healthcare solutions market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to slowly gain traction in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • SAAB, Medical + Rescue, Philips, BLU-MED Response Systems (AKS Industries, Inc.), Losberger De Boer, IMC Grup, and ADS, Inc. among others are some of the key players in the global deployable healthcare solutions market

Solution Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Ambulance Services
  • Containerized Medical Clinics & Hospitals
  • Mobile Clinics (Trucks)
  • Containerized Vaccination Centres
  • Mobile Vaccination Teams
  • Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Military & Defense
  • Humanitarian Applications

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

