Telecoms capex: worldwide trends and forecasts 2018–2028

"Operators will need to deploy new systems to capitalise on emerging revenue opportunities and to drive down capital intensity during the forecast period."





This report provides forecasts for capex for established and new telecoms operators and infrastructure providers between 2018 and 2028. It provides a detailed breakdown of capex by region, network technology and category. It also analyses the spending patterns and priorities of 10 different operator profiles including converged, mobile-only, wholesale, B2B and hyperscale providers.





This report answers the following questions.





What do we expect the trends in telecoms capex to be between 2018 and 2028 and what are the drivers for investment?

For which technologies or architecture will operator spending grow, and for which will spending decline?

How will operators’ different business models affect their approaches to investment, and will some shift budgets more heavily towards opex?

How much capital spending will be made by non-traditional operators, including wholesale providers, new entrant MNOs, hyperscalers and private and neutral host networks?

Geographical coverage





Worldwide

Central and Eastern Europe (CEE)

Developed Asia–Pacific (DVAP)

Emerging Asia–Pacific (EMAP)

Latin America (LATAM)

Middle East and North Africa (MENA)

North America (NA)

Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA)

Western Europe (WE)

Operator types





Cable (developed and emerging markets)

Integrated (developed and emerging markets)

Mobile-first (developed and emerging markets)

B2B

Hyperscale

Wholesale

New-entrant mobile network



