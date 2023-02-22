Global Metallization Process Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metallization Process Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.



The major drivers of the market include the rising demand for products that are user-friendly and the increasing demand for the preservation of food for an extended period of time. Furthermore, due to the high awareness of sustainability and user-friendly food packaged products amongst consumers, there is a huge demand for metallization and this factor is expected to support the market’s growth.

Key Market Insights

As per the process type outlook, the vacuum metalizing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028

As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028

The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market

North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]

Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market





Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Vacuum Metallizing

Zinc spraying

Thermal spraying

Hot-dip Galvanizing

Cold Spraying

Others

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Aluminum

Zinc

Bronze

Silver

Others





Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

Packaging [Medical Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Others]

Oil and Gas

Marine

Power Generation

Military

Construction

Others





Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico





Europe

Germany

UK

France

Spain

Italy

Netherlands

Rest of Europe





Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Thailand

Indonesia

Malaysia

Singapore

Vietnam

Rest of APAC

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Chile

Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

South Africa

Rest of MEA





