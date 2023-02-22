Global Metallization Process Market Size – Forecasts to 2028

Surtech, THERMION, ALL, Hip Shing Poly-Bag Industrial Limited, DUNMORE, Politech, Metallisation Limited, Vivablast, Impact Coatings AB, Mythri Metallizing Pvt Ltd, The Griff Network, and T BAILEY, INC., among others are some of the key players in the metallization process market.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Metallization Process Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2023 to 2028.

The major drivers of the market include the rising demand for products that are user-friendly and the increasing demand for the preservation of food for an extended period of time. Furthermore, due to the high awareness of sustainability and user-friendly food packaged products amongst consumers, there is a huge demand for metallization and this factor is expected to support the market’s growth.

Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Metallization Process Market - Forecast to 2028’’

Key Market Insights

  • As per the process type outlook, the vacuum metalizing segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the metal type outlook, the aluminum segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global metallization process market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Process Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Vacuum Metallizing
  • Zinc spraying
  • Thermal spraying
  • Hot-dip Galvanizing
  • Cold Spraying
  • Others

Metal Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Aluminum
  • Zinc
  • Bronze
  • Silver
  • Others

Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Packaging [Medical Packaging, Cosmetic Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Others]
  • Oil and Gas
  • Marine
  • Power Generation
  • Military
  • Construction
  • Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

