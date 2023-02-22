Global Software Container Market Size & Trends

The paramount competitors covered in the global software container market report are Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., CoreOS, Codenvy Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Red Hat Inc., and VMware among others.

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Software Container Market is expected to generate USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028.

Due to advantages including a short configuration cycle, fine-grained resource control, and the ability to scale up and down programs in response to user or consumer demand, the market for software containers is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period.

Key Market Insights

  • As per the organization size outlook, the large enterprises' segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028
  • As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028
  • The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
  • North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
  • Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., CoreOS, Codenvy Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Red Hat Inc., and VMware among others, are some of the key players in the global software container market

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Monitoring and Logging
  • Security
  • Storage and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment
  • Management and Orchestration
  • Networking and Data Management Services
  • Others

Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • Cloud
  • On-Premise

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

  • SMEs
  • Large Enterprises

By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)

North America        

  • The U.S.
  • Canada
  • Mexico

Europe

  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Spain
  • Italy
  • Netherlands
  • Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Thailand
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Singapore
  • Vietnam
  • Rest of APAC

Central & South America

  • Brazil
  • Argentina
  • Chile
  • Rest of CSA

Middle East & Africa

  • Saudi Arabia
  • UAE
  • Israel
  • South Africa
  • Rest of MEA

