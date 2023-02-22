Global Software Container Market Size & Trends

Brooklyn, New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Software Container Market is expected to generate USD 3.2 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2% from 2023 to 2028.
Due to advantages including a short configuration cycle, fine-grained resource control, and the ability to scale up and down programs in response to user or consumer demand, the market for software containers is anticipated to expand throughout the forecast period.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Software Container Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
- As per the organization size outlook, the large enterprises' segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028
- As per the deployment mode outlook, the cloud services segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global software container market from 2023 to 2028
- The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
- North American region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
- Engine Yard Inc., Docker Inc., CoreOS, Codenvy Inc., Google Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Amazon Web Services, IBM Corporation, Red Hat Inc., and VMware among others, are some of the key players in the global software container market
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Monitoring and Logging
- Security
- Storage and Continuous Integration/Continuous Deployment
- Management and Orchestration
- Networking and Data Management Services
- Others
Deployment Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- Cloud
- On-Premise
Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
- SMEs
- Large Enterprises
By Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Thailand
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Singapore
- Vietnam
- Rest of APAC
Central & South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Chile
- Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
