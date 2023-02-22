Wireless Router Market is expected to reach US$ 18.44 Billion by 2028

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Wireless Router Market, Size, Global Forecast 2023-2028, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Outlook, Impact of Inflation, Opportunity Company Analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06423410/?utm_source=GNW

The wireless router industry is quickly rising and is likely to grow more in the future years. The increased need for high-speed internet access, as well as the expanding number of connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices, drives the demand for wireless routers.



The improvement of Wi-Fi technology is another key trend in the wireless router industry. Wi-Fi 6 (also known as 802.11ax) and other new Wi-Fi technologies provide faster speeds, greater range, and superior performance in high-density areas.The wireless router industry faces challenges such as competition, technology advancements, security concerns, interoperability, and adherence to global standards. In the future, new challenges may emerge as technology evolves. Companies must continuously innovate and provide secure, reliable, and interoperable products to meet customer demands. Wireless Router Market was valued at US$ 11.43Billion in 2022.



Tri-Band Wireless Router will thrive in Upcoming Years



The wireless router market is divided into three product segments: single, dual, and tri-band wireless routers. Tri-band wireless routers will remain popular in the future years as the need for dependable and high-speed internet access grows. As more devices connect to the internet and the popularity of online gaming, 4K streaming, and other bandwidth-intensive activities grow, so will the demand for routers that can handle various frequencies and support a huge number of simultaneous connections.



A dual-band wireless router is a device that broadcasts signals in two frequency bands: 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz. The 2.4 GHz frequency band is the older and more regularly utilized of the two, but the 5 GHz frequency band is newer and offers quicker speeds and fewer interference. The dual-band router business is continually growing in terms of technology, with new standards and improvements being released on a regular basis. The adoption of Wi-Fi 6 (802.11ax) standards, for example, has raised the demand for dual-band routers that offer higher speeds and more efficient use of the available spectrum.



Rise in the Adoption of Connected devices among the Healthcare, Government, and IT & Telecom Industry

Individuals and organizations who require internet access for their devices are the end consumers of wireless routers. This encompasses the financial services industry, Government, information technology and telecommunications, retail, healthcare, and other comparable contexts. The growing acceptance of connected healthcare devices among healthcare professionals, such as heart-rate monitoring equipment and remote patient monitoring apparatus, is moving the global market forward.



Furthermore, the linked medical device enables healthcare professionals to focus on active patient involvement and patient-centric care delivery. As a result, these services necessitate high-speed internet connectivity technology among patients and doctors, which supports market expansion. When it comes to wireless routers in the government sector, security, and dependability are the top priorities. As a result, many government bodies choose to employ routers from renowned manufacturers that provide a variety of security features.



North American Region is expected to Hold Major Share

North America, Asia Pacific, Central & Eastern Europe, Western Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa are the regions that make up the worldwide wireless router market. Over the projected period, North America is expected to contribute the most to global market growth. The region has a strong need for high-speed internet due to the rising usage of smart appliances, a mature end-user base, and early acceptance of new technologies.



The US is one of the most developed markets for fixed broadband internet connections. According to the ITU, nearly 92% of individuals in the United States will have an internet connection by 2022. As a result, the United States has one of the world’s largest internet markets. More number of people who use the internet is predicted to drive up demand for wireless routers in the United States throughout the forecast period. D-Link announced the release of an AI-powered Wi-Fi router, the Eagle Pro AI series, in February 2022 to improve internet speed. It consists of the R15 EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Smart Router, the M15-2PK and M15-3PK EAGLE PRO AI AX1500 Mesh Systems, and the E15 AX1500 Mesh Range Extender.



The Asia wireless router market is one of the world’s largest and fastest expanding. With an increasing number of consumers and organizations searching for dependable and cost-effective wireless networking solutions, demand for wireless routers in Asia has risen dramatically in recent years. Many local and multinational firms manufacture and distribute wireless routers in China and India, which have emerged as key participants in the Asia wireless router sector. Furthermore, the growing adoption of smart homes and linked devices, as well as the rising need for high-speed internet access, have fueled expansion in the Asia wireless router market.



Key Company

The wireless router industry is likely to increase in the next years, despite severe competition and quickly changing technologies. The growing need for high-speed internet access, as well as the proliferation of connected devices such as smartphones, laptops, and smart home devices, is driving demand for wireless routers. Comcast, Cisco, Lumen Technology, AT&T, Verizona, Charter Communications, Viasat, and Netgearare some significant trends in the wireless router industry.



For example, DIGISOL Systems Ltd, a trusted provider of Made in India products and IT networking solutions, announced the release of the DG-GR6821AC - Digisol XPON ONU 1200 Mbps Wi-Fi Router with 1 PON, 2 GE Ports, and 1 FXS Port in November 2022.



ExpressVPN released its first router, Aircove, in September 2022, with a built-in VPN and Wi-Fi 6 consumer router. The router provides consumers with more easily available home-wide privacy protection. The gadget supports 600 Mbps for 2.4GHz bands and 1,200 Mbps for 5GHz bands.



