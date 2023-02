Global Advanced IC Substrates Market Report 2022: Rising Adoption in Electronics Manufacturing Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Advanced IC Substrates Market 2021-2031 by Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global advanced IC substrates market will reach $16,953.8 million by 2031, growing by 7.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the rising adoption of advanced substrates in manufacturing of electronics, the increasing prevalence and functionality of consumer electronic products such as smart devices and smart wearables, and the increasing penetration of advanced technologies such as 5G and IoT connected devices.



This 165-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global advanced IC substrates market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications.

Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global advanced IC substrates market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Packaging Type, Material Type, Manufacturing Method, Bonding Technology, Application, and Region.



Based on Packaging Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

FC BGA

FC CSP

Other Packaging Types

Based on Material Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Rigid Integrated Circuit Substrate

Flex Integrated Circuit Substrate

Ceramic Integrated Circuit Substrate

By Manufacturing Method, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Subtraction Process (SP)

Addition Process (AP)

Modified Semi-additive Process (MSAP)

By Bonding Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Wire Bonding

FC Bonding

Tape Automated Bonding (TAB)

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Mobile and Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

IT and Telecom

Other Applications

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Taiwan, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, India, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Packaging Type, Material Type and Application over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 165 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $8530.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $16953.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.1% Regions Covered Global

Companies Mentioned

ASE Group

AT&S Austria Technologie & Systemtechnik AG

Fujitsu Ltd.

IBIDEN Co., Ltd.

Kinsus Interconnect Technology Corp.

Korea Circuit Co., Ltd.

KYOCERA Corporation

LG Innotek Co., Ltd.

Nan Ya PCB Co., Ltd. (Nan Ya Plastics Corporation)

Shenzhen Fastprint Circuit Tech

Shinko Electric Industries Co., Ltd.

Siliconware Precision Industries Co., Ltd.

STATS ChipPAC Pte. Ltd.

TTM Technologies Inc.

Unimicron Corporation

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Ltd.

Zhuhai ACCESS Semiconductor

