SELSCS Grows Freight Brokerage with Descartes’ Transportation Management, Freight Visibility and Capacity Sourcing Solution

ATLANTA and LONDON, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq: DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Fort Worth, Texas-based SEL Supply Chain Solutions (SELSCS) is using Descartes to digitize its freight brokerage operations. SELSCS is supporting its extensive growth using the cloud-based Descartes Aljex™ transportation management system (TMS), seamlessly integrated with Descartes MacroPoint™ for real-time freight visibility, load tracking and automated capacity sourcing.



“The integrated Descartes solution has been instrumental to driving our rapid growth across North America,” said Dennis Martin, President and Chief Entrepreneur Officer at SELSCS. “We simplified and streamlined our transportation workflows, gained complete control and visibility for every load, and are booking loads faster with artificial intelligence-driven capacity matching. We grew revenue almost four times since starting our use of the solution. Our brokerage staff spends about 25% less time on daily routine tasks and we saved approximately 10% in freight costs thanks to data-driven decision making.”

Descartes Aljex automates and streamlines daily freight broker operations to boost efficiency, including order entry, lane rate comparison, load coverage, rate confirmation, carrier acceptance, dispatching and carrier communications. It allows brokerages of all sizes to securely access freight and transportation management data from anywhere. Integration with Descartes MacroPoint provides seamless real-time load tracking, which not only reduces time-consuming carrier communication like check calls and emails, but also helps brokers forecast future needs to mitigate any potential transportation risk or disruption. By unlocking previously trapped freight capacity using advanced visualization and analytical capabilities, freight brokers can cover more loads, build stronger carrier relationships, and reduce costs.

“We’re pleased our combined solution helps freight brokers, like SELSCS, to scale easily and reduce operating costs while enhancing and expanding carrier and customer relationships for sustained growth,” said Dan Cicerchi, General Manager, Transportation Management at Descartes. “With challenges today such as high inflation, unpredictable shipment volumes and ongoing supply chain disruptions, it’s crucial for freight brokers to be able to leverage solutions that help contain costs, streamline operations, increase service levels, and create competitive differentiation.”

About SELSCS

SEL (Serving Entrepreneurs in Logistics) Supply Chain Solutions based in Fort Worth, Texas, is a top 100 logistics company offering over the road transportation solutions in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. SELSCS operates its business through a network of independent business owners and provides the back-office functions to Service Entrepreneurs in Logistics. Combined, its entrepreneurs have hundreds of years of experience in the Transportation and Logistics space. Its main modes of transportation include Truckload, Refrigerated, Flatbed, Over-sized, Drayage, and Intermodal service. Find SELSCS online at www.selscs.com.

About Descartes

Descartes (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG) is the global leader in providing on-demand, software-as-a-service solutions focused on improving the productivity, performance and security of logistics-intensive businesses. Customers use our modular, software-as-a-service solutions to route, schedule, track and measure delivery resources; plan, allocate and execute shipments; rate, audit and pay transportation invoices; access global trade data; file customs and security documents for imports and exports; and complete numerous other logistics processes by participating in the world's largest, collaborative multimodal logistics community. Our headquarters are in Waterloo, Ontario, Canada and we have offices and partners around the world. Learn more at www.descartes.com , and connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

