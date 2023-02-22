Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Global Market Report 2023: Growing Demand for Tailored Medications Fuels Sector

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology; By Component; By Therapeutic Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2023 - 2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global artificial intelligence in precision medicine market size is expected to reach USD 26.24 billion by 2032, according to a new study by the publisher. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.
The continuously growing need and demand for tailored medications, surge in the number of people living with various types of diseases including respiratory diseases and cardiovascular diseases, and rapidly increasing R&D spending worldwide coupled with the high number of companies, who are increasingly adopting collaborations and partnerships as their key market strategies are key factors boosting the growth of the global market. Moreover, growing availability of electronic health-related data and methodological approaches for the purpose to analyze data, would create huge potential and growth opportunities for the market shortly.
For instance, in October 2022, Cerba, a leading specialty pathology company, announced about its new partnership with Taliaz, to provide physicians with AI based psychiatry services. The newly developed test solution will help physicians to make faster and more accurate decisions for their patients and improve their chances of fast recovery.
In recent years, artificial intelligence, deep learning, and machine learning has been gaining high traction and momentum in the biomedicine sector for various types of applications such as catalyzing the drug development process innovatively and effectively and drawing a large amount of patient data with the help of genomic sequences.
Moreover, growing patient management streamlines administrative tasks and store records of patients efficiently to deliver timely care, enhanced patient experience, and outcomes, and practice efficiency and importance of AI in assessing patient condition and progress through several stages of illness have significantly attracted the attention of global healthcare institutions and large professionals.
Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine Market Report Highlights
- Deep learning segment accounted for the largest market share in 2022 which is mainly driven by growing advancements and increased task-performing capacity.
- Software segment held a significant market revenue share due to the increasing adoption and prevalence of developed an innovative AI software solution by several healthcare industry players.
- Neurology segment is expected to register the highest rate of growth during the anticipated period on account of an increasing number of patients suffering from various neurological illnesses.
- Europe segment is anticipated to exhibit a highest CAGR throughout the forecast period, which is mainly accelerated by a rapid surge in demand and need for early disease detection techniques in the region.
- The global key market players include GE Healthcare, Microsoft Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, BioXcel Therapeutics, and Alphabet Inc
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Growing Technological Advancements Across Cancer Biologics
- Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Illnesses
Restraints and Challenges
- High Cost
The publisher has segmented the artificial intelligence in precision medicine market report based on technology, component, therapeutic application, and region:
Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine, Technology Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Deep Learning
- Querying Method
- Natural Language Processing
- Context Aware Processing
Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine, Component Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Hardware
- Software
- Service
Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine, Therapeutic Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Neurology
- Respiratory
- Others
Artificial Intelligence in Precision Medicine, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Billion, 2019 - 2032)
- North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Indonesia
- Malaysia
- Latin America
- Argentina
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Middle East & Africa
- UAE
- Saudi Arabia
- Israel
- South Africa
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|118
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$1.71 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$26.24 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|35.5%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Companies Mentioned
- GE Healthcare
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- IBM Corporation
- Alphabet Inc.
- BioXcel Therapeutics Inc.
- AstraZeneca
- Enlitic Inc.
- Sanofi
- Sensely Inc.
- Zephyr AI
- Tempus
- Insilico Medicine
- Berg LLC
- Modernizing Medicine Inc.
- Novo Nordisk A/S
- Atomwise Inc.
