mySolar Launches Solar Energy Solution for Ontario Homeowners

Mississauga, Ontario, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mySolar , a provincial leader delivering solar energy to Ontario homes, announces the launch of its energy solution providing homeowners with protection from rising utility rates and the opportunity to positively impact the environment. The benefits of solar energy have been recognized by the Canadian Federal Government which is currently offering incentives including an interest-free loan and up to $5,000 CAD in cash rebates through the Canada Greener Homes Grant .

When homeowners choose mySolar, they receive a free consultation and Solar Energy Report, and a detailed site assessment. mySolar obtains a capacity approval and building permit on your behalf, and completes all of the design and engineering work, controlling the entire process in-house to relieve customers of relying on third parties.

“Solar energy used to be complicated, prohibitively expensive, and not very reliable or efficient. Today, it’s the single greatest way a homeowner can save money and reduce their carbon footprint,” says mySolar’s Chief Operating Officer, Raymond Tao. “We pride ourselves on premium products, proper installation, and aesthetically-pleasing design work, increasing the value of our customers’ homes and providing them with energy independence.”

Utilizing industry-leading design software, mySolar is designed to ensure a hassle-free experience. mySolar works directly with the largest solar supplier in Canada and only uses top-performing, tier-1 equipment for customers' solar systems. The founding team of mySolar has extensive industry experience and since 2008, has upgraded over 400,000 homes with energy-efficient equipment, saving approximately 3.27 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“We speak with thousands of homeowners, and we know that it’s never been more difficult to own a home, let alone pay the bills,” says mySolar’s Chief Sales Officer, Brandon Wiggins. ”Solar power is practical, safe, and is a proven energy-producing asset that pays itself off. This is why families across Canada are going solar in record numbers. At mySolar, we do our part for the environment and empower our customers to do the same.”

mySolar is committed to satisfying Ontario residents, leaving them confident in their choice to go solar.

About mySolar