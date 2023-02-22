Labrador Uranium Announces Completion of Initial Phase of Regional Exploration Targeting at the Central Mineral Belt Project in Labrador and Appoints Exploration Manager

TORONTO, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Labrador Uranium Inc. (“LUR”, “Labrador Uranium”, or “the Company”) (CSE: LUR, OTCQB: LURAF, FRA: EI1) is pleased to announce completion of the initial phase of its Regional Exploration Targeting, integrating a Mineral Systems Approach combined with Machine Learning, over its Central Mineral Belt Project (the “CMB” or “CMB Project”) in Central Labrador, Canada (the “CMB Project”). The study successfully defined specific areas for further work and de-risks multiple project areas at varying stages.



Philip Williams, Executive Chairman and Interim CEO commented, “The Central Mineral Belt represents a unique exploration opportunity for LUR. Since its initial discovery in the 1950s, vast amounts of exploration data have been generated leading to the discovery and delineation of several deposits including at Moran Lake and Anna Lake. With most of these deposits found through simple surface prospecting, we believe the potential to find additional mineral deposits under cover remains strong. Our regional exploration, machine learning program was designed to compile and process the vast data over our large, 150,000+ hectare land position, and provide direction for future exploration programs. As part of the validation process, it was confirmed that the algorithm had a high success rate in predicting known mineralization. This gives us confidence in prioritizing new target areas, by extending the predictions to areas of potentially yet to be discovered mineralization. We look forward to ground truthing several of these areas during the upcoming 2023 field season.”

Results of Machine Learning Workflow

The initial phase of Artificial Intelligence (“AI”) exploration targeting implements a Machine Learning (“ML”) workflow, targeting the potential existence of unknown uranium and copper deposits. This was facilitated by the recent release and compilation of both public and private aeromagnetic, radiometric, and geological data over the entire Central Mineral Belt.

Integration of the Mineral Systems approach, focusing on the processes of source, transport, and deposition, assists in focusing the data collection and interpretation without relying on a single deposit “model”. Using the location of known deposits and prospects allows the training of the ML algorithm, which objectively predicts the location of deposits without a preconceived notion of importance typically seen in one or more deposit types. The primary objective of this data-driven methodology is to reduce the targeting risk over the CMB Project at an early stage, preparing more target areas for direct detection methods such as drilling.

Each phase of the ML workflow reflects the increasing degrees of data availability over the areas in question. Each successive phase includes the feature data derived from previous phases. The coverage of each ML Phase can be seen in Figure 1, and the data used for each is shown in Table 1.





Figure 1: Data coverage over the Central Mineral Belt for each ML Phase. Phases which overlap include all relevant features. That is ML2 has all features seen in ML1, and so on.

Table 1: Data coverage for the various ML Phases. While ML1 includes only low resolution magnetic data it covers the largest area. ML4 includes all compiled data, but is more constrained geographically to the Moran Lake Area. This approach is intended to de-risk the CMB and advance multiple project areas at varying but appropriate stages.

ML1 ML2 ML3 ML4 Low Resolution Magnetics Included Included Included Included High Resolution Magnetics - Included Included Included Regional Structural Mapping - Included Included Included Detailed Structural Mapping - - Included Included Detailed Geological Mapping - - Included Included High Resolution Gravity - - - Included

The LUR team used up to 138 raw and derived features over a maximum of 18,616 km2 at varying phases (Table 1).

Table 2: The input used in each phase varied based on the current availability of data in the Central Mineral Belt. Each successive phase included the features from previous phases.

Phase Number of Features Area Phase 1 50 18,616 km2 Phase 1+2 101 5,599 km2 Phase 1+2+3 125 1,512 km2 Phase 1+2+3+4 138 962 km2



The initial results include the first four phases of the ML workflow (Figure 2).





Figure 2: Initial ML results from Phase 1 to 4.

Currently the ML model is being interrogated and refined using Shapely Additive Explanations (“SHAP”) in order to identify and explain features that best predict deposit locations (Figure 2). This analysis is expected to inform conceptual geological interpretations and guide future data acquisition for improved ML results in future iterations of the ML process and its use on more refined target areas.



Next Steps

In conclusion, the initial phase of LUR's Regional Exploration Targeting has successfully defined specific areas for further work and de-risked multiple project areas at varying stages in the CMB Project. The integration of the Mineral Systems approach with the Machine Learning workflow has reduced the targeting risk over the entire Central Mineral Belt at an early stage, preparing more target areas for direct detection methods such as drilling.

The ML model is being refined to identify and explain features that best predict deposit locations and to guide future data acquisition for improved ML results in future iterations of the ML process. This includes the acquisition of new data and the compilation of further existing data for Phase 5 to increase the resolution and accuracy of predictions in the eastern portion of the CMB. The successful completion of this study gives LUR confidence in prioritizing new target areas, and they look forward to ground truthing several of these areas during the upcoming 2023 field season.

Appointment of Exploration Manager

LUR is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Dean Courage as Exploration Manager. Mr. Courage has 15 years of experience as a Geologist including three years with Crosshair Exploration drilling the C-Zone uranium deposit in Labrador. He brings valuable local knowledge and field management expertise to the team. In addition, has also worked in prolific mining districts of Australia, Finland, and Canada for precious and base metal deposits. Dean obtained a master’s degree in ore deposit research from Memorial University and is a registered Professional Geologist in Newfoundland and Labrador.

Technical Disclosure and Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release was reviewed and approved by Matthew Melnyk, M.Sc., CPG, an advisor to LUR, who is a “Qualified Person” (as defined in NI 43-101).

About Labrador Uranium Inc.

Labrador Uranium (CSE: LUR) is engaged in the exploration and development of uranium projects in Labrador, Canada and holds a dominant land position with 52 Mineral Licences covering 152,825 ha in the prolific Central Mineral Belt in central Labrador and the Notakwanon Project in northern Labrador. Currently, the Company is advancing the district scale CMB Project which includes the Moran Lake and Anna Lake Deposits. The CMB Project is adjacent to Paladin Energy’s Michelin deposit, with substantial past exploration work completed, and numerous occurrences of uranium, copper and IOCG style mineralization.

Figures accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da2b02f3-4b4d-4e24-ae66-96dbc3de1754

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/529cd45e-5558-4f18-ac8a-5794b440fe18