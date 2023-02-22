Future of Construction Opportunities Report 2023: Innovation Culture and New Product Development Enable Growth and Innovation until 2030

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Trend Opportunity Profiles - Future of Construction" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers construction's global and future aspects, focusing on upcoming trends.

It offers industry stakeholders insights into the transformative trends that can accelerate smart infrastructure development and guides organizations in incorporating these trends by providing use cases.

The trends are self-sufficient energy-generating homes, online modular building configurators, smart autonomous buildings, exoskeletons for construction workers, perovskite solar cells, remote construction monitoring, construction robots, 4D-printed smart infrastructure, and prefabrication.

Notably, the study discusses the business and financial environment and opportunities arising from new business models.

Key Topics Covered:

Self-sufficient Energy-generating Homes

Online Modular Building Configurators

Smart Autonomous Buildings

Exoskeletons for Construction Workers

Perovskite Solar Cells

Remote Construction Monitoring

Construction Robots

4D-printed Smart Infrastructure

Prefabrication

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index: Innovation Potential

Scoring Parameters - Disruption Index: Investment, Growth, and Geographic Potential

