Peritoneal Dialysis Market Size to Reach $7.13 Billion by 2030: The Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Renal & Kidney Diseases to Propel Growth: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights estimates that the peritoneal dialysis market will grow the USD 4.52 billion in 2022 and reach USD 7.13 billion by 2030. In just eight years, the large patient population with chronic and acute kidney failure, a rise in preference for home hemodialysis treatment, rising per capita income, and an increase in the frequency of hypertension are also helping to drive market growth. Further, the growing geriatric population with different disorders such as inflammation, swelling, and infection of the kidney is also anticipated to drive market growth during the forecast period.



Key Insight of the peritoneal dialysis Market



Asia Pacific to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.



Asia Pacific is expected to have the largest market share in the peritoneal dialysis market. Key factors favouring the growth of the peritoneal dialysis market in Asia Pacific include the rise in ESRD patients, increasing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis, increase in awareness level amongst patients & general public, and surging treatment demand across different dialysis centers. Further, the vast proliferation of health insurance businesses across various countries, along with many centres & the introductions of new products, are expected to drive market growth in this region.



The device segment is expected to augment the peritoneal dialysis market during the forecast period.



The device segment held the largest market share in 2022 and is expected to continue during the forecast period owing to ever-increasing technological advancements. Further, by 2030, the peritoneal dialysis solution segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension.



The continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) segment market size 2.62 billion in 2022



The continuous ambulatory peritoneal dialysis (CAPD) segment is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period owing to the rising preference for CAPD due to the equipment's portability, enhanced fluid control, fewer restrictions on a diet, and fewer medications for the patients. Further, by 2030, the automated peritoneal dialysis (APD) segment will likely dominate the market due to the increased peritoneal dialysis adoption in the patient population.



The home-based dialysis segment is anticipated to dominate the market by 64.08% in 2030



The home-based dialysis segment is anticipated to dominate the market in the forthcoming years, owing to the increasing geriatric population along with the growing need for home dialysis treatments, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, by 2030, the dialysis center & hospital-based dialysis segment will likely dominate the market due to the increasing population in healthcare spending. Also, the advantageous reimbursement renal facilities and hospitals give for renal therapies is also helping to boost the segment’s market growth.



Market Dynamics



Driver: The increase in kidney-related cases



The rising government initiatives & guidelines for adopting peritoneal dialysis are driving factors of the market growth. Further, the policies aim to deliver better accessibility to peritoneal dialysis, which can be undertaken in home settings. Additionally, peritoneal dialysis presents more flexibility & freedom in therapy schedules, propelling market growth. However, the surge in kidney-related illnesses & problems associated with kidney transplants is helping to boost the market growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising awareness among people about peritoneal dialysis and the increasing demand for technologically advanced therapy procedures are expected to drive market growth over the upcoming year.



Restraint: The stringent regulatory policies



The risks and complications of dialysis and reimbursement concerns in the emerging industry hamper the market growth. Moreover, the stringent regulatory policies for the approval & manufacturing of dialysis products are also restraining the market growth. Additionally, the imposing risk of infection and permanent placement of the catheter outside the body hinder the market growth during the forecast period.



Opportunity: The technological advancements and product launches

An increase in demand for home dialysis treatment is the driving factor of the market growth. Further, governments' extensive investments in research and development activities (R&D), improving reimbursement policies, increased product development, increasing the old population, and ongoing product diversification propels the market growth during the forecast period. The technological advancement in the peritoneal dialysis product pipeline and the increase in product approvals are also helping to drive growth over the forecast period. Moreover, increasing the number of people receiving dialysis treatment due to favourable reimbursement systems is a driving factor of the market growth.



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Product Type:



• Peritoneal Dialysis Set

• Peritoneal Dialysis Solution

• Catheter

• Device

• Others



By Treatment Type:



• Automated Peritoneal Dialysis (APD)

• Continuous Ambulatory Peritoneal Dialysis (CAPD)



By End-User:



• Dialysis Center & Hospital-Based Dialysis

• Home-Based Dialysis



By Region



• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and the Rest of South America)

• The Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each part. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining critical insight into the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



