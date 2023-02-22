Global Commercial Unmanned Systems for the Energy Industry Analysis Report 2023: Burgeoning Opportunities in Environmental Impact Monitoring, Solar Farm Inspection, & Size, SWaP Reduction

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Unmanned Systems for the Energy Industry Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study examines the current state of the global commercial unmanned systems market for the energy industry, highlighting the main drivers contributing to growth, restraints, trends, challenges, and main growth opportunities.



In 2022, the global commercial unmanned systems market for the energy industry generated a revenue of $2.12 billion, with unmanned aerial systems (UASs) being the main product segment accounting for more than 3/4th of the total market share. The other product segments are unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), unmanned sea vehicles (USVs), and unmanned underwater systems (UUVs).



The main end-use applications in the energy industry are inspection and monitoring, and the major energy segments are solar energy generation, wind energy generation, and power transmission and distribution.



This study analyzes revenue forecasts, presents key competitors, provides representative use cases, discusses significant venture capital investments, examines significant partnerships and mergers and acquisitions, discusses the regulatory framework, and states how this market meets UN Sustainable Development Goals.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Commercial Unmanned Systems for the Energy Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Market Segmentation

Trends and Challenges

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Segment

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Applications of Commercial Unmanned Systems: Transmission and Distribution

Applications of Commercial Unmanned Systems: Solar Energy

Applications of Commercial Unmanned Systems: Wind Energy

Applications of Commercial Unmanned Systems: Other Sources

Representative Commercial Unmanned Systems for Energy Industry Companies

Use-Cases

Significant Venture Capital Investments

Significant M&A Activity

Regulatory Framework

Significant Partnerships

Key Competitors

Meeting UN SDGs

3. Commercial UAS for Energy Industry

Environmental Impact Monitoring

Solar Farm Inspection

Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) Reduction

