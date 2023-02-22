Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market Report 2022: Rising Incidence and Complexity of Cyber Attacks Fuels Growth

Dublin, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Healthcare Cybersecurity Market 2021-2031 by Offering, Threat Type, Security Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global healthcare cybersecurity market will reach $61,832 million by 2031, growing by 17.1% annually over 2021-2031, driven by the emergence of digital technologies in healthcare sector, the rising incidences and complexity of cyberattacks, the growing concern on data privacy and safety, continuous technological advancements in healthcare cybersecurity, and the collaboration between private and public sectors to strengthen cybersecurity.



This 175-page report is based on a comprehensive research of the entire global healthcare cybersecurity market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2018-2021 and provides forecast from 2022 till 2031 with 2021 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global healthcare cybersecurity market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Offering, Threat Type, Security Type, Deployment Mode, End User, and Region.



Based on Offering, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Solutions

Risk and Compliance Management

Antivirus and Antimalware

Identity and Access Management

Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

Intrusion Detection System (IDS)/Intrusion Prevention System (IPS)

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) Mitigation

Other Types of Solutions

Services

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Training & Consulting

Managed Security Services

Based on Threat Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Malware

Ransomware

Virus

Other Malwares

Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS)

Advanced Persistent Threats (APT)

Spyware

Other Threat Types

By Security Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Network Security

Cloud Security

Application Security

Endpoint Security

By Deployment Mode, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

On-Premise Platforms

Cloud-Based Platforms

By End User, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Pharma & Biotech Companies

Healthcare Payers

Hospitals

Other End Users

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Netherlands, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Russia, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE,Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2021-2031. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Threat Type, Security Type and End User over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players

Broadcom Inc. (Symantec)

Cisco Systems Inc.

FireEye Inc. (Symphony Technology Group)

Fortinet Inc.

IBM Corporation

Imperva Inc.

Intel Corporation

Kaspersky Labs Inc.

McAfee Inc.

Medigate Ltd (Claroty)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2021 - 2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $12702.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $61832 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 17.1% Regions Covered Global



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3j6ukf-healthcare?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment