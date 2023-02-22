English Danish

22 February 2023

Company Announcement No 14/2023



Breakdown of debtors, Realkredit Danmark A/S





Pursuant to §24 of the Capital Markets Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes breakdown of debtors as at Friday 17 February 2023. Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on www.rd.dk .



Any additional questions should be addressed to Hella Gebhardt Rønnebæk, Chief Analyst, phone +45 4513 2068.

