First Aid Kit Market Size To Hit US$ 319.9 million By 2032, Owing To Increasing Investments in Healthcare Sector Globally | Persistence Market Research

New York, Feb. 22, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new industry analysis by Persistence Market Research, the global First Aid Kit Market was valued at US$ 186.3 million in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of to 5.1% over the forecast period (2023 to 2032). The market for first aid kits is expected to reach US$ 319.9 million by the end of 2032.



A first aid kit is a collection of medical supplies and equipment used in an emergency. First aid packs are intended to treat a wide range of injuries, including minor cuts and burns. Patients can benefit from first aid kits well before they receive complete and proper medical attention.

The industry is being driven by rising interest in customized first aid kits that include complementary new medical products and technologies. Further, the market for first aid kits is expanding due to the huge increase in the employment rate of healthcare personnel worldwide. The market is also anticipated to grow as burn incidents in kitchens rise.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimated that burn-related complications claim the lives of over 10,000 Americans annually.

First aid can be administered to a patient with first- and second-degree burns at home before bringing them to a hospital or clinic.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Sports first aid kits accounted for 32.2% market share in 2021 as incidence of muscle cramps and minor accidents during intense exercise, sports, and fitness activities has increased.

The household segment is set to lead in terms of application and expand at a CAGR of around 5.3%, mainly owing to the increasing fall cases in houses.

Home and offices is the leading end-user segment holding 28.2% market value in 2021.

North America accounts for 38.3% share of the global market due to an advanced medical emergency care system.

“Rising number of road accidents, increasing incidence of falls at homes and offices, and greater awareness of first aid usage around the world are driving the sales of first aid kits,” according to a researcher of Persistence Market Research.

Key Companies-

Green Guard First Aid & Safety

Acme United Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

AdvaCare Canadian Safety Supplies

Steroplast Healthcare

DC Safety

Cramer products

Dynamic Safety USA

Certified Safety Manufacturing

Lifeline

Ready America

Levitt-Safety

MedTree and others

Market Developments

In January 2020, Acme United Corporation announced that its Canadian subsidiary acquired the assets of First Aid Central, a Canadian first aid and safety supplier.

November 2021: Johnson & Johnson split into two firms, separating its Band-Aid and Listerine-selling division from its medical device and prescription medicine operations. Brands including Band-Aid, Tylenol, Neutrogena, Aveeno, Johnson's, and Listerine will be housed by the new consumer health company, which has not yet been given a name.

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the first aid kit market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2021 and projections for 2023 to 2032.

The global first aid kit market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to the reader.

based on the product (compliance first aid kits, workplace first aid kits, vehicle first aid kits, sports first aid kits, other first aid kits),

(compliance first aid kits, workplace first aid kits, vehicle first aid kits, sports first aid kits, other first aid kits), based on the application (household, commercial),

(household, commercial), based on the end user (healthcare centers, transportation, industrial & manufacturing facilities, home & offices, military, outdoor, sports, others),

(healthcare centers, transportation, industrial & manufacturing facilities, home & offices, military, outdoor, sports, others), based on the across seven key regions of the world.

